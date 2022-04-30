Calvert County:

Calvert Hospice signs Letter of Intent to join Hospice of Chesapeake: Calvert Hospice Board of Directors Chairman, Gregory Kernan and Executive Director, Sarah Simmons announced today the organization has signed a Letter of Intent with Hospice of the Chesapeake to explore the acquisition of Calvert Hospice by Hospice of the Chesapeake, a Maryland not-for-profit hospice organization.

Chesapeake Beach Comprehensive Plan 2021 Update Passes: During April 21, 2022, Town Council meeting, the Chesapeake Beach Town Council approved the Comprehensive Plan 2021 Update.

North Beach town treasurer to retire at end of year: T. Dale Clark, MBA, announced his planned retirement as the Town Treasurer at the close of 2021. Serving as the Treasurer since October of 2018, Dales’s extensive background as a corporate Controller streamlined the Town’s accounting procedures, implemented successful internal and external audits, and ensured multiple levels of review of all financial transactions.

Charles County:

Charles Co Sheriff’s Office investigating Waldorf Home Invasion: On April 16 at 2:43 a.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Homette Place in Waldorf for the report of a home invasion. A preliminary investigation revealed two unknown suspects forced entry into a trailer.

Successful event for Island Music Company and Martin’s Service Station presenting the Martin Guitar Experience: Wow! The Martin Experience at Island Music Company on April 20th, 2022 was one for the books! Guitar Enthusiasts from all over the east coast came out to the MARTIN GUITAR EXPERIENCE at Island Music Company! As soon as the clock struck 2:00 pm, a crowd filled the store and gathered around Brendan Hackett, sales representative for Martin Guitars, and the staff of Island Music Company to see Martin’s products and soak up the latest information on what was going on and what’s to come with Martin Guitar Products and how they can best fit their musical needs!

La Plata man receives 40-year sentence in 2019 Nanjemoy Attempted Murder: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Thursday, April 28, 2022, Charles County Circuit Court Judge Donine Carrington Martin sentenced Deon Lennard Johnson, 26, of La Plata, to 40 years in prison for Attempted Second-Degree Murder, two counts of First-Degree Assault, Fourth-Degree Burglary, and Failure to Comply with Peace Order.

St. Mary’s County:

Police investigating third shooting in Lexington Park in last 48 hours: On April 28, 2022, at 4:57 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 46700 block of Marshall Boulevard in Lexington Park, for the reported shooting.

Lexington Park Apartment fire under investigation, 26 displaced: On Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 4:19 a.m., the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department, along with several other area companies responded to a reported structure fire in the 49000 block of Valley Court.

SMCSO announces new members of Lexington Park COPs Unit: When one thinks of policing, one tends to immediately envision traffic stops and high-speed chases. However, there is often another side the public seldom sees – community policing. Origins of community policing can be traced back to the 19th century. The overall theory of community policing began when Law Enforcement Officers wanted to become more active within the communities, they served in order to deter crime and/or criminal activity.

State of Maryland/Regional:

Maryland Fishing Report for Friday, April 29, 2022; April has been a wonderful month for fishing, especially for our put-and-take trout anglers. Maryland Department of Natural Resources staff have been out each week stocking trout waters around the state.

Governor Hogan Announces $200 Million Affordable Housing Package to Address Rising Costs: Governor Larry Hogan today announced that more than $200 million in financing tools and new programs will be made available to create new affordable housing opportunities in the state. The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) will administer the funds to produce more than 6,000 additional units statewide amid rising construction costs and interest rates.

Sportsbook Facilities Contribute $577,019 to the State During March: Maryland’s five sports wagering facilities combined to contribute $577,019 to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs. Each sports wagering licensee contributes 15% of its taxable win to the state.