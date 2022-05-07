Calvert County:

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra to perform at the PNC Waterside Pavilion: The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra (BSO) will perform on July 30 at 7 p.m. at the PNC Waterside Pavilion located at the Calvert Marine Museum. Northern Middle student wins Maryland InvestWrite Fall 2021

8 Southern MD Students Honored at State Contest,Calvert Teacher Wins Statewide Teacher of the Year Award: Nearly 500 middle and high school students presented their extensive historical research at the first in-person Maryland History Day State Contest in three years. The competition held on April 30 at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC), is the culmination of a year-long program from Maryland Humanities. Last year, nearly 20,000 Maryland students participated at the school level.

Calvert Marine Museum Paleontologist publishes a complete review of fossil sharks and rays from Florida: Fossil collecting is a popular hobby, both in Maryland and Florida, especially when it comes to finding shark teeth. In fact, Florida has even been referred to as the “shark tooth capital of the world.” And yet, there has actually been very little published research on the fossil record of sharks and rays from Florida. This new study, written by Calvert Marine Museum Paleontologist Dr. Victor Perez, documents all known fossil sharks and rays from Florida, based on specimens curated at the Florida Museum in Gainesville, Florida.

Charles County:

Suspected “Marijuana Candy” found in Charles Co Middle Schoolers lunch box: On May 3 at 2:45 p.m., school staff at Matthew Henson Middle School found cookies that possibly contained marijuana and a store-bought bag of “marijuana candy” inside a student’s lunchbox.

Two North Point High students were charged with assaulting a staff member: On May 3 at 1:37 p.m., a school administrator at North Point High School was notified by a teacher that two students were engaged in a verbal disagreement with a classmate.

Island Music Company is proud to accept NAAM’s Top 100 Dealer Award: For the 11th consecutive year, Island Music Company from La Plata, MD, has been chosen as one of the TOP 100 DEALERS by the NAAM Show. This is quite an honor and one they’re proud to accept!

St. Mary’s County:

Hollywood’s Sofia Frasz is Valedictorian at Rollins College: Rollins College’s 132nd commencement, being held on Sunday, May 8, celebrates the achievements of Hollywood resident Sofia Frasz as one of five 2022 valedictorians who all achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA. Frasz majored in public policy and will be attending Antonin Scalia Law School to pursue a JD with a concentration in intellectual property law.

California man charged with raping an 11-year-old child: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division located and arrested Devonte Arnez Shubrooks, age 28 of California, on Thursday, May 5, 2022, on a warrant for rape and several other charges.

St. Mary’s College Men’s Lacrosse Advances to United East Championship Game: The force was with the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse team on Stars Wars Day as the Seahawks moved on to the championship game of the 2022 United East Conference Men’s Lacrosse Championship Tournament Wednesday evening. Second-seeded St. Mary’s College (13-4) posted an 18-5 victory over No. 3 seed Penn College (9-8) to punch its ticket to Saturday’s title game.

State of Maryland/Regional:

Nearly $48 million announced to help restore Chesapeake Bay: Nearly $48 million is on the way to help protect and restore the Chesapeake Bay by underwriting a variety of projects across the estuary’s 64,00-square-mile watershed. The funds are among the $238 million for Bay restoration work that Congress included last year in its mammoth infrastructure funding bill. Opioids killed thousands of Maryland residents in 2021

Maryland Congressional Delegation Announces More Than $5 Million for Early Childhood Education Programs in Washington, St. Mary’s and Howard Counties: Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) along with Senators Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) and Ben Cardin (D-MD), and Congressmen Dutch Ruppersberger (MD-02), John Sarbanes (MD-03), Kweisi Mfume (MD-07), and David Trone (MD-06) today announced $5,382,250 in federal funding for the Head Start of Washington County, Board of Education of St. Mary’s County Public Schools and the Community Action Council of Howard County’s Head Start projects to expand early learning opportunities, development, health services, and family well-being for Head Start families.

Attorney General Frosh Secures More than $2 Million for Maryland Consumers Deceived by TurboTax: All 51 Attorneys General Settle with TurboTax Owner Intuit for Deceiving Low- Income Americans Into Paying for Free Tax Services