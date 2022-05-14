Calvert County:

State Police investigating shooting before crash in Prince Frederick: Identities of the three injured victims are not available at this time. One victim, the backseat passenger of the vehicle involved in the crash, sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was transported by medevac to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center. Chesapeake Ranch Water Company Wins State Awards

Calvert Library Twin Beaches Branch Groundbreaking Announcement: On Tuesday, April 26, the construction contract for a new Calvert Library Twin Beaches Branch was awarded to Scheibel Construction of Huntingtown, MD, and a new building is one step closer.

Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department responds to vehicle into a building: On May 11, 2022, just after 12:00 p.m., the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department (PFVFD) was alerted to the 600 block of Solomons Island Road (Fox Run Shopping Center) for a vehicle into the building and one patient reported unconscious.

Charles County:

Charles Co.’s Michele Deadwyler named 2022 Foster Parents of the Year by Metro Washington Council of Governments: Foster parents from 10 jurisdictions across the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia have been named 2022 Foster Parents of the Year by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG). McDonough’s Simpson is a finalist in The Washington Post’s Teacher of the Year Award program

Charles Co’s Last Chance Rescue to receive William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award: Comptroller Franchot will spend Friday in Charles County, beginning with the presentation of the William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award to Last Chance Animal Rescue, INC (LCAR). Founded in 1999 by Cindy Sharpley. the nonprofit organization rescues animals from high-kill shelters in 26 states to help them find permanent homes. They are one of the largest no-kill animal rescue organizations in the United States.

Collins found guilty of murdering 7-11 employee Lynn Maher in 2020:Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, a Charles County jury, after an 8-day trial, convicted Gregory Deshawn Collins, 23, of Waldorf, of the First-Degree Felony Murder of Lynn Maher, Armed Robbery, and related charges.

St. Mary’s County:

Elated students are introduced to the world of aviation technology with the St. Mary’s Ryken Flight Academy opening: With a generous endowment from The Patuxent Partnership (TPP), St. Mary’s Ryken (SMR) has installed a STEM lab flight program. The donated National Flight Academy program was funded by a Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) grant. Polly Hansen named 2022 Nurse of the Year at MedStar St. Mary’s

Guilty plea in 2021 Valley Estate’s Reckless Endangerment case: State’s Attorney Richard Fritz announces that on May 9, 2022, Deyonta Gross pled guilty to multiple counts of Reckless Endangerment and Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm in connection with a shooting on March 9, 2021, in the Valley Estate’s neighborhood of Lexington Park.

Gussio, Fitz-Patrick Headline the All-United East Women’s Lacrosse Teams: The United East Conference office released the 2022 All-United East Conference Women’s Lacrosse Teams Thursday afternoon. The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team landed seven on the all-conference teams plus grabbed two of the four major awards.

State of Maryland/Regional:

Attorney General Frosh Secures More than $2 Million for Maryland Consumers Deceived by TurboTax: All 51 Attorneys General Settle with TurboTax Owner Intuit for Deceiving Low- Income Americans Into Paying for Free Tax Services Maryland’s oyster harvest largest in 35 years

Governor Hogan Signs 105 More Bipartisan Bills Into Law: Including Statewide Overdose Prevention, More Infrastructure Funding For Local Governments

Maryland Sportsbook Facilities Contribute $415,801 to the State During April: Maryland’s five sports wagering facilities combined to contribute $415,801 to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs. Each sports wagering licensee contributes 15% of its taxable win to the state.