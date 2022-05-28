Calvert County:

The 74th Maryland Ornithological Society (MOS) Annual Convention hosted in Solomons: After a two-year in-person hiatus due to covid precautions and restrictions, birders and nature enthusiasts throughout Maryland gathered in Solomons for its annual convention this past weekend. The Convention was held at the Solomons Inn Resort and Marina. Since its inception, this marks the fourth time that the annual MOS Convention has been held in Solomons.

The Town of Chesapeake Beach Recognizes Jon Castro: The Mayor and Town Council of the Town of Chesapeake Beach recognize Jon Castro, Chesapeake Beach Water Reclamation Treatment Plant (CBWRTP) Superintendent, for his service to the citizens of Chesapeake Beach, North Beach, Calvert County, and Anne Arundel County. PyroJam Presents First Annual Fireworks Competition at Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum

Chesapeake Biological Laboratory employee honored with UMCES President’s Award for Outstanding Research Support: Chesapeake Biological Laboratory Senior Faculty Research Assistant Casey Hodgkins has been given the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science’s President’s Award for Outstanding Research Support to recognize rising above the norms of research responsibilities to include unique leadership, mentorship, and service roles. She has been an integral part of various projects and technical support roles during her 13 years at UMCES’ Chesapeake Biological Laboratory.

Charles County:

Charles County Recognized with National Awards for African American Historical Video Series: Charles County Government Television (CCGTV) is the recipient of the 2022 National Association of Counties Achievement Award, as well as a two-time recognized winner at the 43rd Annual Telly Awards. Charles Co. MESA teams place in state competition

Charlotte Hall woman dies after being struck by vehicle in parking lot: On May 24 at 10:15 a.m., officers responded to the parking lot of a restaurant in the 2900 block of Crain Highway for the report of a crash involving a pedestrian. A preliminary investigation revealed a woman exited a vehicle.

UPDATE: Lexington Park man arrested following Threats of Mass Violence: Charles County Sheriff’s officers are seeking the public’s help in locating Earl Benjamin Washington, Jr., 46, of Lexington Park, MD, who is wanted in connection with making several threats of mass violence.

St. Mary’s County:

CSM Foundation celebrates colleagues, friends, President Murphy with engraved bricks at Leonardtown campus: The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Foundation was joined by faculty, staff, and honored guests this spring at the Leonardtown Campus to honor supporters with engraved bricks laid in remembrance of loved ones and in celebration of colleagues and friends of the CSM community who serve as the college’s champions. Purchased through the CSM Foundation, proceeds from the sale of the bricks go toward the student success fund.

Hubbard Selected for United East Men’s Lacrosse All-Sportsmanship Team: Senior captain Abe Hubbard (Owings, Md./Northern) was selected to the 2022 United East Conference Men’s Lacrosse All-Sportsmanship Team as announced by the conference office Tuesday morning. Intuition, Address Numbers Lead to Mechanicsville woman’s $25,000 Pick 5 Win

Police searching for hit and run driver in St. Mary’s Co.: On Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 3:56 pm, a 19-year-old male and a 14-year-old male were walking on Thomas Drive at Piney Point Road at St. George Island when they were struck from behind by a silver passenger vehicle with suspected Texas tags, likely a 1999 or 2000 Honda Civic LX.

State of Maryland/Regional:

Tagging Study Offers Money for Harvesting Northern Snakeheads: In an effort to monitor invasive northern snakeheads in the Chesapeake Bay and Blackwater River, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announces a new tagging program in conjunction with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS). Maryland General Assembly Leaders say gas tax increase will have “marginal impact”

Comptroller Franchot Urges Marylanders to Apply for Save4College State Contribution Program: Comptroller Peter Franchot urges parents, grandparents, and other family members to set aside money for a young relative’s future education to sign up for the Save4College State Contribution Program by May 31 to receive up to $500 in state funds.

Maryland parents scrambling to find baby formula: “For most babies, it’s not dangerous because they can just try another formula,” Debbie Badawi, president of the Maryland Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, told The Center Square. “It’s an issue for babies with medical issues who need very specialized formulas. So, for those children, it’s much more of a problem.”