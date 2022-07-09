Calvert County:

Calvert Co Board of County Commissioners Releases 2018-2022 End of Term Progress Report: The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is pleased to announce the release of the 2018-2022 Calvert County Government End of Term Progress Report. It covers local government initiatives and accomplishments from the start of the current BOCC term in December 2018 through May 2022. The report provides an overview of county government operations in many areas.

MD National Guard Adjutant General seeks Delegate Seat: Tim Gowen, the Maryland National Guard Adjutant General is seeking a seat in the House of Delegates representing District 29C. The seat is currently held by Delegate Gerry Clark, who is not seeking re-election. Huntingtown High Graphic Communications Students Wins National Gold Medal

End Hunger Transitions Leadership: Former EHCC President Jacqueline Miller joins the Board of Directors as Megan Rollins takes over as Executive Director.

Charles County:

Police investigating crash that kills one, injuries two: On July 8 at 2:18 a.m., officers responded to the 11300 block of Maryland Point Road in Nanjemoy for the report of a single-car crash.

Nanjemoy man dies in weekend Charles Co. crash: On July 2, at 6:17 p.m., officers responded to the area of Poorhouse Road and Glasgow Lane in Port Tobacco for the report of a single-vehicle crash. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle that had crashed into several trees.

Sanders Hired to be Women’s Volleyball Head Coach: Sanders comes to CSM after most recently serving as a head coach with the Southern Maryland Volleyball Club. She began her coaching career with Richmond Volleyball Club while in college.

St. Mary’s County:

Department of Commerce Celebrates History-Making Female Winemaker: Assistant Secretary Tom Riford helped celebrate the July 5th awards ceremonies in Saint Mary’s County. The Port of Leonardtown Winery was officially awarded the 2022 Winemasters’ Choice. The trophy was founded as a peer-review wine competition, with Maryland’s winemakers joining industry partners in blind-tasting through entries to select the winner. The winner earned the Best in Show trophy, nicknamed the “Comptroller’s Cup.” As a career in Law Enforcement closes, O’Connor seeks County Commissioner job

Police investigate suspicious package at college, multiple found across state: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious package at St. Mary’s College of Maryland in St. Mary’s City on Friday, July 8, 2022. As of 3 pm this afternoon, the scene was cleared and deemed clear of any explosives.

California, Maryland has the #12 worst average commute: American commutes are getting longer, with a U.S. Census Bureau report released in 2021 revealing the average one-way commute in 2019 reached a record high of 27.6 minutes. Combined with record-high gas prices, workers’ daily commutes are increasingly time-consuming and expensive—so much so that some are calling for commutes to count as part of the workday.

State of Maryland/Regional:

Law enforcement in Maryland getting record funding: The State Aid for Police Protection program, the governor announced, will be receiving $122.5 million that will provide expanded resources to law enforcement officials that is designed to support operational expenditures and keep communities safe. Governor Hogan Directs Maryland State Police to Suspend ‘Good and Substantial Reason’ Standard For Wear and Carry Permits

Maryland State Police issue guidance on ” Wear and Carry Permits”: Pursuant to Governor Hogan’s July 5th, 2022, direction to suspend the ‘Good and Substantial Reason’ standard for Wear and Carry Permits, the Maryland State Police Licensing Division is providing the following guidance to all current Maryland Wear and Carry Permit holders and Law Enforcement Agencies.

Chesapeake Bay ‘dead zone’ expected to have another below-average year: Researchers from the Chesapeake Bay Program, University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, University of Michigan, and U.S. Geological Survey have predicted that the Bay’s summertime “dead zone” will be about 13% smaller in 2022 than the average size of the dead zone recorded between 1985 and 2021.