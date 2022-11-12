Calvert County:

Powerball win nets Huntingtown resident $50K: A Calvert County resident is on his way to a dream vacation with his wife after winning a $50,000 third-tier Powerball prize in the Nov. 2 drawing.

County Commissioners question new School Superintendent’s use of funds: Calvert County Commissioners have sent a letter to new Calvert County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Andrae’ Townsel regarding a program that costs $344,000 and rewards up to fifty students with a trip to the 2023 Super Bowl in Arizona.

Battle Creek Cypress Swamp Nature Center closed following fire; Barn Owl dies: On the evening of Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, an electrical fire started in the basement storage room of the Battle Creek Cypress Swamp Nature Center. The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating the exact cause of the fire and will release further information after the investigation has concluded.

Charles County:

Charles Co Farm to be featured on Maryland Farm & Harvest episode: Maryland Public Television's (MPT) original series Maryland Farm & Harvest, now in its 10th anniversary season, will feature farms and locations in Baltimore, Charles, and Harford counties during a new family-themed episode premiering on Tuesday, November 22.

Police still seeking suspect in unsolved 2008 Murder: On November 11th, 2008, at 8:24 p.m., officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Lowe’s Home Improvement at 2525 Crain Highway in Waldorf. Upon arrival, they located the body of a naked Hispanic male in a parking area behind the business.

Middleton Jr. sentenced to life plus 125 years for 2020 Murder: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, Charles County Circuit Court Judge Donine Carrington Martin sentenced Richard Eugene Middleton, Jr., 39, to Life Without Parole plus 125 years in prison for the First-Degree Murder of Kwasi Louard-Clarke, the Attempted First-Degree Murder of Montreal Wade and Tyrone Coleman, Home Invasion, and related charges.

St. Mary’s County:

Leadership Maryland honors Ms. Bonnie Green, TPP Executive Director, with a lifetime achievement award: Leadership Maryland (LMD) 30th-anniversary celebration included awarding LMD and Maryland Leadership Workshops (MLW) graduates with lifetime achievement awards at the LMD 30th Anniversary dinner on Saturday, October 29th.

Horn, Ziegler Highlight St. Mary’s College Group on All-Atlantic East Field Hockey Teams: The Atlantic East Conference office released the 2022 All-Atlantic East Conference Field Hockey Teams Wednesday morning (Nov. 9), and the St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team landed six on the all-conference teams plus claimed three of the four major awards.

Cosmic Art Show Launches at Lexington Park Library: Originally from Canada but having moved to the U.S. at just five years old, RayBould has always had an eye for color and a creative streak. Minus formal training or “even any particular talent for art,” Gene found the spray paint medium to be a relatively simple and inexpensive way to explore his creative side.

State of Maryland/National:

Maryland legalizes recreational marijuana: Question four on the Maryland ballot passed easily, which means Marylanders 21 years and older can expect to use legally, carry and grow recreational marijuana beginning July 1, 2023.

Four takeaways from the 2022 Maryland midterm elections: Maryland's first election cycle since the state redrew its district maps last year provided a lot of firsts for the state. Maryland elected its first Black governor, Democratic candidate Wes Moore, and its first woman independently elected to statewide government, Brooke Lierman, as comptroller.

Brooke Lierman declares victory as Maryland’s first woman chief financial officer: Baltimore City Del. Brooke Lierman, a civil rights attorney and longtime activist, declared victory in the race for comptroller Tuesday night. If Lierman wins, she will become the first woman elected to the position in Maryland’s history.

Anthony Brown elected new Maryland attorney general: Democratic Rep. Anthony Brown, a longtime Maryland political figure, was elected Tuesday as the state’s new attorney general, taking the place of Democrat Brian Frosh, who retired after holding the position for the past seven years.

Wes Moore becomes Maryland’s first Black governor: Wes Moore, a best-selling author, Rhodes Scholar, and Afghan war veteran who has never held elected office, was chosen Tuesday as the 63rd governor of Maryland and the first African American to hold the state’s highest office.