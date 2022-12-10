Calvert County:

Patuxent Habitat Receives Donation from Vietnam Vets Legacy Vets of MD Motorcycle Club: In September 2022, the Vietnam Vets Legacy Vets of MD Motorcycle club held a fundraiser at the TapHouse1637 in California, MD, to benefit our local veterans. On November 26th, 2022, at the Hole in the Wall Tavern in Hollywood, MD., this fine organization presented us with a check for $1000.00! Dunbar Poets defeat Patuxent Panthers 22-13 in Finals, Crounse’s Panthers Future Bright

Calvert County 911 Center Launches Automated Secure Alarm Protocol: As part of continuing efforts to enhance 911 system technology, the Calvert County Emergency Communications Center (ECC) recently implemented the Automated Secure Alarm Protocol (ASAP).

All Saint Parish Helps to Reduce Food Insecurity During the Holidays: All Saints Parish, located in Sunderland, MD, made a $500 donation to Calvert Meals on Wheels, Inc. (CMOW). For more than 30 years, All Saints has participated in Calvert Meals on Wheels to provide food to homebound Seniors.

Charles County:

CSM celebrates 23 graduates for their fortitude, perseverance, courage, and tenacity: The faculty and staff of the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) joined the families and friends of 23 Adult Education Program graduates on Nov. 16 to celebrate the students for returning to school and earning their Maryland high school diploma. Newburg man dies from injuries in head-on crash

St. Mary’s & Charles Co students place in the 17th Annual “Conflict Resolution Day Bookmark” Art Contest: On Monday, the Maryland Judiciary’s Mediation and Conflict Resolution Office (MACRO) held its 17th annual bookmark art contest. They announced ten student winners and 15 honorable mentions from schools throughout Maryland. Students were asked to create bookmarks on preventing or resolving conflicts peacefully. Contest winners in kindergarten through eighth grade were announced at an awards ceremony and reception for students and parents hosted by MACRO featuring the Court of Appeals of Maryland Chief Judge Matthew J. Fader.

$30,000 Sweet Scratch-off Treat Makes Hughesville Woman Smile: Our Holiday scratch-off games are bringing lots of happy winners into Lottery headquarters these days and a Charles County woman was among the joyful crowd. She won a $30,000 top prize on the popular Peppermint Payout game.

St. Mary’s County:

Steve Hall sworn in as St. Mary’s County’s 135th Sheriff: Sheriff Hall joined the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office as a correctional officer in 1994 and worked his way through the ranks over his career in every agency division. Southern Maryland utility sued over repeated sewage overflows

Two Ryken teachers named 2022 Archdiocese of Washington Novice and Veteran Teachers of the Year

Ryken’s Mrs. Beth Allen awarded 2022 Theodore James Ryken Award: On Thursday, December 8, Mrs. Allen was presented with the prestigious award during a school-wide Mass to celebrate the Feast of the Immaculate Conception.

State of Maryland/National:

Maryland Fishing Report for Friday, December 9, 2022: The Maryland Chesapeake Bay striped bass season closes at the end of the day on Saturday, December 10, after which striped bass fishing in the Bay and its tributaries will be limited to catch and release. The main stem of the tidal Potomac River will be open to striped bass fishing until December 31, with a two fish per day limit if the fish measure over 20 inches. Fishing in the state waters of the Atlantic Ocean and Coastal Bays remains open, with a 28-inch minimum. What legalization of marijuana means for Maryland’s criminal justice system

Lt. Governor Rutherford Honored With “Rutherford Area” Dedication At Rosaryville State Park: In a surprise ceremony, Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford today was honored by Governor Larry Hogan, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and his family with the dedication of the “Rutherford Area” at Rosaryville State Park in Prince George’s County.

Maryland’s RSV hospitalizations increased ‘earlier and more rapidly than in previous years’: Hospitalizations for Respiratory Syncytial Virus reached a record high of 257 in late October, according to the RSV Dashboard provided by the Department of Health’s Center for Infectious Disease Surveillance and Outbreak Response. However, that number fell to 181 by Nov. 14, well below the previous year’s highs.