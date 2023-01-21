Calvert County

Calvert BOE elects President, Vice-President: At January 12, 2023, Calvert County Board of Education (CCBOE) meeting, the CCBOE members elected their 2023 president and vice president. Annmarie Sculpture Gardens hosts MLK Days; Robinson shares a unique Pathway to Freedom

Two new Hermit Crab species named from Calvert Cliffs: Calvert Cliffs is a great place to collect fossil shark teeth, whale and dolphin bones, and shells. Many scientifically important fossils have come from these world-famous cliffs. The shells commonly found on the beaches belonged to gastropods (snails) and bivalves (clams) that once inhabited this area.

CalvertHealth Names Melissa Hall New Chief Nursing Officer: CalvertHealth is pleased to announce Melissa Hall, RN, BSN, MSN, FNP has been selected as Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President, Clinical Affairs.

Charles County

Schaefer Hired as Executive Director for the Resilience Authority of Charles County: The Resilience Authority of Charles County is pleased to welcome Stacy Schaefer as the executive director. Schaefer will begin her employment on Monday, Jan. 23. A partnership has been formed to fund the position utilizing resources from the Resilience Authority of Charles County, the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Chesapeake and Coastal Service. Eighteen-year-old charged in murder of seventeen-year-old Westlake High Student

Local Real Estate Broker Harry Shasho given CSM Honorary Degree: The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) presented Harry Shasho, one of the college’s champions and an outstanding community member and business leader, with an honorary degree during the college’s 24th Winter Commencement ceremonies Friday, Jan. 13.

Power 5s Scratch-off Gives Waldorf Player a $50,000 Prize: Until last week, her Lottery wins were fun and interesting, but not very big. That changed when the Waldorf woman bought a Power 5s scratch-off that held a $50,000 top prize.

St. Mary’s County

Bald Eagle rescued in St. Mary’s: Multiple calls and messages about a downed Bald Eagle this morning(Wednesday, January 18, 2023). Arrived on the scene to find the Eagle was removed from the roadway and wrapped in a jacket held by Jen Harvey. Two charged with murder, dismemberment of missing Great Mills man

Ivanchev found Guilty of Criminally Negligent Manslaughter; State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced today that a St. Mary’s County Jury found Defendant Aleksander A. Ivanchev, 40, of Lexington Park, MD, guilty of two counts of criminally negligent manslaughter for the deaths of Melody Russell and Shawn Bailey following a July 2021 collision in Charlotte Hall, MD.

“Self Harm is good, because at least the person is feeling”, says motivational speaker at local high school: On Thursday, January 12, 2023, Leonardtown High School held an assembly hosting a motivational speaker, Jeff Yalden. The speaker, however, failed to deliver motivation, but instead, caused students to be triggered by topics of discussion, including descriptive suicide, and self harm methods.

State of Maryland

In late-night email, Governor Hogan says goodbye and thank you: As my time as governor comes to an end, I am grateful to all of you—the people of Maryland—for your heartfelt support and, in times of personal challenges, for your countless prayers. Wes Moore sworn in, makes history as first Black governor of Maryland

Gov. Wes Moore enters office with a unique perspective in mind: Gov. Wes Moore’s Cabinet choices so far signal that he may deliver on his promise to govern differently than the status quo, but observers say only time will tell if that change will last.

Moore’s Inauguration Showcases Maryland’s Diversity: With the historic inauguration Wednesday of the state’s first Black governor and Asian lieutenant governor, a diverse group of Marylanders arrived at the State House inspired by Wes Moore’s message of a more equitable state.