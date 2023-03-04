Every week, we curate four of the most significant stories from each county in Southern Maryland and the entire state. By simply clicking on the “Counties” tab on the local news website, readers can access the latest news and updates from each county in Southern Maryland and at the state level.

Calvert County:

Huntingtown native to appear on Season 44 of Survivor: Maddy Pomilla, a 28-year-old charity projects manager from Huntingtown, Maryland, has been selected to participate in the upcoming season of the hit reality TV show, Survivor. Chesapeake Beach’s Symone Morris selected for 2023 Washington Media Conference

Permits through Encompass Citizens Portal, Commissioners recognize Osprey’s week: With the warmer weather comes the Ospreys and the Maryland Osprey and Nature Festival is just around the corner. It will take place Saturday, April 1 at the Drum Point Club; a place for all to see live raptors. Net proceeds will go towards the Owl Moon Raptor Center, a non profit that rehabs injured raptors. The event begins at 11:00 a.m. and will commence at 4:00 p.m. rain or shine.

Optimist Club of Calvert Empowers Local Youth through Oratorical Contest: The Optimist Club of Calvert is calling all young orators to share their thoughts on “Discovering the Optimism Within Me” as part of the Optimist International Oratorical Contest for the 2022/23 year. The contest, which will be held on March 25, 2023, is open to Calvert County residents under the age of 19 as of October 1, 2022, who have not completed high school or its equivalent.

Charles County:

Construction contract approved for new elementary in Charles; system to get $7.7M more from the state: A construction contract for a new elementary school was approved Feb. 27 by the Charles County Public Schools board.

La Plata High School Student Named ProStart Student of the Year by Restaurant Association of Maryland Education Foundation: La Plata High School’s Shreja Patel has been named the 2022/2023 Student of the Year by the Restaurant Association of Maryland Education Foundation (RAMEF). The award will be presented at the Restaurant Association of Maryland’s (RAM) annual Awards Gala on March 26, 2023.

Charles County Students Shine at Thespian Festival: Last month, students from more than 40 Charles County high schools gathered at the University of Maryland, College Park for the Maryland Thespian Festival, an annual event that celebrates student achievement in theater. The festival featured competitions, one-act performances, and more than 300 workshops led by industry insiders, as well as opportunities for students to audition for college programs.

St. Mary’s County:

Veronica Johnson Honored with Navy Superior Civilian Service Award for Financial Leadership: The United States Navy has recognized Veronica Johnson, the Assistant PEO(T) Business Financial Manager, with the Navy Superior Civilian Service Award. The award was presented by Rear Adm. John Lemmon, Program Executive Officer for Tactical Aircraft Programs (PEO(T)), on February 21st in recognition of Johnson’s 17 years of outstanding service. St. Mary’s County Commission for Women Honors Donna Marie Voorhaar and St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen Volunteers with Prestigious Awards

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Highlights Women in Uniform during Women’s History Month: March is Women’s History Month, and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland is celebrating by highlighting the careers and achievements of its sisters in uniform.

St. Mary’s to get $10M in opioid settlement; approves an additional $5M for schools: St. Mary’s County will get $10 million over the next 18 years as part of an opioid settlement with pharmacies.

State/Regional:

Supreme Court Ruling Against Student Debt Relief Program Could Impact Over 800K Maryland Borrowers: The Supreme Court is currently deliberating on two cases, Biden v. Nebraska and Department of Education v. Brown, which challenge the Biden administration’s authority to forgive student loans under the 2003 HEROES Act. According to data from the federal Department of Education, a ruling against the program could impact more than 800,000 Maryland student loan borrowers who are currently eligible for relief. Maryland Republican Lawmakers Push for Crime Package in General Assembly Session

Maryland to Reimburse Victims of Electronic Benefits Transfer Fraud:The state of Maryland has become the first in the country to be approved by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services for a reimbursement plan aimed at helping victims of electronic benefits transfer (EBT) fraud.