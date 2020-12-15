In continuing to tell you about great restaurants in specific areas, I am going to let you know about what is available in northern St. Mary’s County. This area is less dense population-wise, but still has some great restaurant options.

All these restaurants are following guidelines to ensure the safety of their patrons during the Coronavirus. Governor Hogan’s COVID Restrictions require all restaurants and bars to cease serving food and alcohol at 10 pm for din-in. Carry out and to-go are still available at some. Please contact the individual place to find out what they are offering. They are finding ways to make it work! Please give them your business, this will keep them open during these difficult times. I am sure I have missed a place or two or have gotten the hours wrong…so I apologize.

Charlotte Hall

AJ Hibachi Restaurant

30320 Triangle Drive, Unit 6

Charlotte Hall, MD

(240) 249-3295

AJ Hibachi Restaurant offers delicious Japanese cuisine in a convenient location. They have dine-in or carryout. AJ Hibachi serves hibachi meals and fresh sushi at reasonable prices.

Hours of operation:

Monday Closed

Tuesday 11AM–9:30PM

Wednesday 11AM–9:30PM

Thursday 11AM–9:30PM

Friday 11AM–10PM

Saturday 11AM–10PM

Sunday 12–9PM

Website: https://www.ajhibachimd.com/

Calvert Kettle Corn

30320 Triangle Drive, Unit 5

Charlotte Hall, MD

(410) 257-1035

There is a new family-owned business in Charlotte Hall. Calvert Kettle Corn has brought their fabulous kettle corn to St. Mary’s County. With over the 175 flavors, the Peterson family has been making fresh and delicious kettle corn since 2003. The store opened in Charlotte Hall on June 10th. Opening a business amid the Coronavirus is not an easy thing to do. I am happy to see they are offering some great, fresh, and flavorful kettle corn. Kettle corn is made with oil and sugar. The popcorn is typically sweeter than regular popcorn. They then add flavors and colors to create a unique experience.

Stop in a check all their different flavors and their festive Christmas tins.

Hours of operation:

Monday: 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Tuesday: 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Wednesday: 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Thursday: 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Friday: 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Saturday: 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Sunday: 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Website: http://www.calvertkettlecorn.com/

Heavy Hitters Bar & Grill

30125 Three Notch Rd

Charlotte Hall, MD

(301) 884-3820

Great drinks and tasty food served in a comfortable environment.

Hours of operation:

Monday: 11:00 AM – 2:00 AM

Tuesday: 11:00 AM – 2:00 AM

Wednesday: 11:00 AM – 2:00 AM

Thursday: 11:00 AM – 2:00 AM

Friday: 11:00 AM – 2:00 AM

Saturday: 11:00 AM – 2:00 AM

Sunday: 11:00 AM – 2:00 AM

Website: http://heavy-hitters.edan.io/

Helen’s Café and Catering

29890 Three Notch Rd. Building A

Charlotte Hall, MD

(301) 884-3663

Helen’s Café is at the top of my favorites list! Helen and her crew serve up amazing food. Helen’s offers a country cafe and bar that offers catering on or off premise…anything from back yard BBQs to gourmet weddings. I do not have a favorite menu item because I like it all!! Helen’s now offers delivery, within 10 miles of Charlotte Hall. Call 301-884-FOOD(3663). Check out the Facebook page for daily and weekly specials.

Hours of operation:

Monday: CLOSED

Tuesday: CLOSED

Wednesday: CLOSED

Thursday: CLOSED

Friday: 7:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Saturday: 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Sunday: 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Website

New China Restaurant

30105 Three Notch Rd # A

Charlotte Hall, MD

(301) 290-1992

Carryout restaurant serving traditional Chinese food.

Hour of operation:

Monday 11AM–10PM

Tuesday 11AM–10PM

Wednesday 11AM–10PM

Thursday 11AM–10PM

Friday 11AM–11PM

Saturday 11AM–11PM

Sunday 12–10PM

Website: http://new-china-charlotte-hall.edan.io/

Old Beijing Café

30320 Triangle Dr #3

Charlotte Hall, MD

(240) 222-3123

Old Beijing Cafe serves Chinese and Japanese cuisine. Pre coronavirus, they had a fabulous lunch buffet. Hopefully, it will be back soon!

Hours of operation:

Monday: 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Tuesday: 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Wednesday: 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Thursday: 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Friday: 11:00 AM – 10:30 PM

Saturday: 11:00 AM – 10:30 PM

Sunday: 12:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Website: http://www.oldbeijingcafe.com/

Old Line Restaurant & Pub

30080 Three Notch Rd

Charlotte Hall, MD

(240) 249-3390

Delicious food and cold beer in a comfortable setting.

Monday: CLOSED

Tuesday: 11:30 AM – 8:00 PM

Wednesday: 11:30 AM – 8:00 PM

Thursday: 11:30 AM – 10:00 PM

Friday: 11:30 AM – 11:00 PM

Saturday: 11:30 AM – 11:00 PM

Sunday: 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Website: https://www.oldlinepubmd.com/

Our Happy Hill Coffee

29948 Three Notch Road

Charlotte Hall, MD

(240) 249-3431

This veteran-owned café offers breakfast sandwiches, regular sandwiches, wraps, salads, soups, muffins, pastries, and coffee. I have not made it by yet, but I hear really great things about Our Happy Hill Coffee.

Hours of operation:

Monday 7:30AM–4:30PM

Tuesday 7:30AM–4:30PM

Wednesday 7:30AM–4:30PM

Thursday 7:30AM–4:30PM

Friday 7:30AM–4:30PM

Saturday 8:30AM–3:30PM

Sunday Closed

St. Mary’s Landing

29935 Three Notch Road

Charlotte Hall, MD

(301) 274-4710

A local family restaurant and bar.

Hours of operation:

Monday: 7:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Tuesday: 7:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Wednesday: 7:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Thursday: 7:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Friday: 7:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Saturday: 7:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Sunday: 7:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Tequila Grill & Cantina

30320 Triangle Dr

Charlotte Hall, MD

(240) 249-3380

Tequila Grill & Cantina offers taste of Mexico in Southern Maryland! Authentic cuisine and a great Cantina for margaritas with friends!

Hours of operation:

Monday: 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Tuesday: 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Wednesday: 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Thursday: 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Friday: 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Saturday: 12:00 PM – 9:30 PM

Sunday: 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Mechanicsville

Bert’s 50’s Diner

28760 Three Notch Rd

Mechanicsville, MD

(301) 884-3837

Bert’s offers a 50’s classic American dining experience. They have diner dish classics such as burgers, hot dogs, and curly fries. Bert’s is famous for their milkshakes and ice cream sundaes!

Hours of operation:

Monday: 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Tuesday: 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Wednesday: 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Thursday: 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Friday: 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Saturday: 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Sunday: 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Website: https://www.berts50sdiner.net/

Big Dogs Paradise Bar and Liquor Store

28765 Three Notch Rd

Mechanicsville, MD

(301) 884-9812

Brian Adkins has been working non-stop since the middle of March to make sure delicious, convenient food is available to the area. Big Dogs Paradise keeps evolving with expanding menu items and delivery area. Big Dogs Paradise’s regular menu is available along with recent additions including Coconut Shrimp, Popcorn Shrimp Basket, and Buffalo Chicken Sandwich.

Hours of operation:

Monday: 10:00 AM – 12:00 AM

Tuesday: 10:00 AM – 12:00 AM

Wednesday: 10:00 AM – 2:00 AM

Thursday: 10:00 AM – 2:00 AM

Friday: 10:00 AM – 2:00 AM

Saturday: 10:00 AM – 2:00 AM

Sunday: 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Website

Capt. Leonard’s Seafood Restaurant

27301 Three Notch Rd

Mechanicsville, MD

(301) 884-3701

Family-friendly traditional crab house serving all types of seafood and non-seafood items.

Hours of operation: Closed for the season. Will reopen in March.

Website

Fiesta Café

28255 Three Notch Rd

Mechanicsville, MD

(301) 884-9730

Fiesta Café is a family-friendly restaurant with authentic Mexican cuisine, house made margaritas and great service!

Hours of operation:

Monday: 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Tuesday: 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Wednesday: 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Thursday: 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Friday: 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Saturday: 12:00 PM – 9:30 PM

Sunday: 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Website

Foxy Fish

28976 Three Notch Rd

Mechanicsville, MD

(301) 884-4235

The Foxy Fish, in Mechanicsville, is one of my favorite Southern Maryland restaurants! In addition to traditional seafood offerings (including steamed crabs) they have soup, sandwiches, chicken, and steak. My top, most favorite, absolute best menu item is the homemade hush puppies. They are sweet and flavorful and are not on my low-carb eating plan…but who cares! Another amazing appetizer is the Crab Truffles!! They are crabby and cheesy and delectable. To sum it up, everything is delicious, and their service is top-notch!

Hours of operation:

Monday: CLOSED

Tuesday: CLOSED

Wednesday: 11:00 AM – 8:30 PM

Thursday: 11:00 AM – 8:30 PM

Friday: 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Saturday: 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Sunday: 11:00 AM – 8:30 PM

Website

Hot Pot

29255 Three Notch Rd

Mechanicsville, MD

(301) 272-8988

Hot Pot serves authentic Chinese and Thai specialties. They have a diverse menu with vegetarian options and offer dine in, carry out and delivery.

Hours of operation:

Monday: 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Tuesday: CLOSED

Wednesday: 11:00 AM – 9:30 PM

Thursday: 11:00 AM – 9:30 PM

Friday: 11:00 AM – 10:30 PM

Saturday: 11:00 AM – 11:00 PM

Sunday: 12:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Website

Smokehouse BBQ Shack

29084 Three Notch Rd.

Mechanicsville, MD

(301) 884-9529

Smokehouse BBQ Shack serves BBQ, Ribs, Sandwiches, Fried Chicken, Sides and Desserts. They also offer larger quantity’s and party platters for all events. I have been several times and the food is amazing! Of note, Wednesdays are meatloaf day!!

Of note: Smokehouse BBQ Shack will close for the month of January. Their last day is December 23rd. They will reopen on February 9th. Stop in and get some delicious food before they go on hiatus.

Hours of operation:

Monday: CLOSED

Tuesday: CLOSED

Wednesday: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Thursday: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Friday: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Saturday: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Sunday: CLOSED

