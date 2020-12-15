Support Local Journalism
In continuing to tell you about great restaurants in specific areas, I am going to let you know about what is available in northern St. Mary’s County. This area is less dense population-wise, but still has some great restaurant options.
All these restaurants are following guidelines to ensure the safety of their patrons during the Coronavirus. Governor Hogan’s COVID Restrictions require all restaurants and bars to cease serving food and alcohol at 10 pm for din-in. Carry out and to-go are still available at some. Please contact the individual place to find out what they are offering. They are finding ways to make it work! Please give them your business, this will keep them open during these difficult times. I am sure I have missed a place or two or have gotten the hours wrong…so I apologize.
Charlotte Hall
AJ Hibachi Restaurant
- 30320 Triangle Drive, Unit 6
- Charlotte Hall, MD
- (240) 249-3295
AJ Hibachi Restaurant offers delicious Japanese cuisine in a convenient location. They have dine-in or carryout. AJ Hibachi serves hibachi meals and fresh sushi at reasonable prices.
Hours of operation:
- Monday Closed
- Tuesday 11AM–9:30PM
- Wednesday 11AM–9:30PM
- Thursday 11AM–9:30PM
- Friday 11AM–10PM
- Saturday 11AM–10PM
- Sunday 12–9PM
Website: https://www.ajhibachimd.com/
Calvert Kettle Corn
- 30320 Triangle Drive, Unit 5
- Charlotte Hall, MD
- (410) 257-1035
There is a new family-owned business in Charlotte Hall. Calvert Kettle Corn has brought their fabulous kettle corn to St. Mary’s County. With over the 175 flavors, the Peterson family has been making fresh and delicious kettle corn since 2003. The store opened in Charlotte Hall on June 10th. Opening a business amid the Coronavirus is not an easy thing to do. I am happy to see they are offering some great, fresh, and flavorful kettle corn. Kettle corn is made with oil and sugar. The popcorn is typically sweeter than regular popcorn. They then add flavors and colors to create a unique experience.
Stop in a check all their different flavors and their festive Christmas tins.
Hours of operation:
- Monday: 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM
- Tuesday: 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM
- Wednesday: 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM
- Thursday: 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM
- Friday: 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM
- Saturday: 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM
- Sunday: 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Website: http://www.calvertkettlecorn.com/
Heavy Hitters Bar & Grill
- 30125 Three Notch Rd
- Charlotte Hall, MD
- (301) 884-3820
Great drinks and tasty food served in a comfortable environment.
Hours of operation:
- Monday: 11:00 AM – 2:00 AM
- Tuesday: 11:00 AM – 2:00 AM
- Wednesday: 11:00 AM – 2:00 AM
- Thursday: 11:00 AM – 2:00 AM
- Friday: 11:00 AM – 2:00 AM
- Saturday: 11:00 AM – 2:00 AM
- Sunday: 11:00 AM – 2:00 AM
Website: http://heavy-hitters.edan.io/
Helen’s Café and Catering
- 29890 Three Notch Rd. Building A
- Charlotte Hall, MD
- (301) 884-3663
Helen’s Café is at the top of my favorites list! Helen and her crew serve up amazing food. Helen’s offers a country cafe and bar that offers catering on or off premise…anything from back yard BBQs to gourmet weddings. I do not have a favorite menu item because I like it all!! Helen’s now offers delivery, within 10 miles of Charlotte Hall. Call 301-884-FOOD(3663). Check out the Facebook page for daily and weekly specials.
Hours of operation:
- Monday: CLOSED
- Tuesday: CLOSED
- Wednesday: CLOSED
- Thursday: CLOSED
- Friday: 7:00 AM – 9:00 PM
- Saturday: 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM
- Sunday: 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM
New China Restaurant
- 30105 Three Notch Rd # A
- Charlotte Hall, MD
- (301) 290-1992
Carryout restaurant serving traditional Chinese food.
Hour of operation:
- Monday 11AM–10PM
- Tuesday 11AM–10PM
- Wednesday 11AM–10PM
- Thursday 11AM–10PM
- Friday 11AM–11PM
- Saturday 11AM–11PM
- Sunday 12–10PM
Website: http://new-china-charlotte-hall.edan.io/
Old Beijing Café
- 30320 Triangle Dr #3
- Charlotte Hall, MD
- (240) 222-3123
Old Beijing Cafe serves Chinese and Japanese cuisine. Pre coronavirus, they had a fabulous lunch buffet. Hopefully, it will be back soon!
Hours of operation:
- Monday: 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM
- Tuesday: 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM
- Wednesday: 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM
- Thursday: 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM
- Friday: 11:00 AM – 10:30 PM
- Saturday: 11:00 AM – 10:30 PM
- Sunday: 12:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Website: http://www.oldbeijingcafe.com/
Old Line Restaurant & Pub
- 30080 Three Notch Rd
- Charlotte Hall, MD
- (240) 249-3390
Delicious food and cold beer in a comfortable setting.
- Monday: CLOSED
- Tuesday: 11:30 AM – 8:00 PM
- Wednesday: 11:30 AM – 8:00 PM
- Thursday: 11:30 AM – 10:00 PM
- Friday: 11:30 AM – 11:00 PM
- Saturday: 11:30 AM – 11:00 PM
- Sunday: 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Website: https://www.oldlinepubmd.com/
Our Happy Hill Coffee
- 29948 Three Notch Road
- Charlotte Hall, MD
- (240) 249-3431
This veteran-owned café offers breakfast sandwiches, regular sandwiches, wraps, salads, soups, muffins, pastries, and coffee. I have not made it by yet, but I hear really great things about Our Happy Hill Coffee.
Hours of operation:
- Monday 7:30AM–4:30PM
- Tuesday 7:30AM–4:30PM
- Wednesday 7:30AM–4:30PM
- Thursday 7:30AM–4:30PM
- Friday 7:30AM–4:30PM
- Saturday 8:30AM–3:30PM
- Sunday Closed
St. Mary’s Landing
- 29935 Three Notch Road
- Charlotte Hall, MD
- (301) 274-4710
A local family restaurant and bar.
Hours of operation:
- Monday: 7:00 AM – 9:00 PM
- Tuesday: 7:00 AM – 9:00 PM
- Wednesday: 7:00 AM – 9:00 PM
- Thursday: 7:00 AM – 9:00 PM
- Friday: 7:00 AM – 10:00 PM
- Saturday: 7:00 AM – 10:00 PM
- Sunday: 7:00 AM – 9:00 PM
Tequila Grill & Cantina
- 30320 Triangle Dr
- Charlotte Hall, MD
- (240) 249-3380
Tequila Grill & Cantina offers taste of Mexico in Southern Maryland! Authentic cuisine and a great Cantina for margaritas with friends!
Hours of operation:
- Monday: 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM
- Tuesday: 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM
- Wednesday: 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM
- Thursday: 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM
- Friday: 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM
- Saturday: 12:00 PM – 9:30 PM
- Sunday: 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Larger chain restaurants in Charlotte Hall (look at their websites and/or Facebook pages for additional information):
- Arby’s
- Burger King
- Dairy Queen Grill and Chill
- Domino’s
- Dunkin
- Ledo’s Pizza
- McDonald’s
- Papa John’s
- Pizza Hut
- Pizza Hotline
- Popeye’s
- Rita’s Italian Ice
- Taco Bell
- Wendy’s
Mechanicsville
Bert’s 50’s Diner
- 28760 Three Notch Rd
- Mechanicsville, MD
- (301) 884-3837
Bert’s offers a 50’s classic American dining experience. They have diner dish classics such as burgers, hot dogs, and curly fries. Bert’s is famous for their milkshakes and ice cream sundaes!
Hours of operation:
- Monday: 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM
- Tuesday: 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM
- Wednesday: 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM
- Thursday: 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM
- Friday: 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM
- Saturday: 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM
- Sunday: 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM
Website: https://www.berts50sdiner.net/
Big Dogs Paradise Bar and Liquor Store
- 28765 Three Notch Rd
- Mechanicsville, MD
- (301) 884-9812
Brian Adkins has been working non-stop since the middle of March to make sure delicious, convenient food is available to the area. Big Dogs Paradise keeps evolving with expanding menu items and delivery area. Big Dogs Paradise’s regular menu is available along with recent additions including Coconut Shrimp, Popcorn Shrimp Basket, and Buffalo Chicken Sandwich.
Hours of operation:
- Monday: 10:00 AM – 12:00 AM
- Tuesday: 10:00 AM – 12:00 AM
- Wednesday: 10:00 AM – 2:00 AM
- Thursday: 10:00 AM – 2:00 AM
- Friday: 10:00 AM – 2:00 AM
- Saturday: 10:00 AM – 2:00 AM
- Sunday: 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM
Capt. Leonard’s Seafood Restaurant
- 27301 Three Notch Rd
- Mechanicsville, MD
- (301) 884-3701
Family-friendly traditional crab house serving all types of seafood and non-seafood items.
Hours of operation: Closed for the season. Will reopen in March.
Fiesta Café
- 28255 Three Notch Rd
- Mechanicsville, MD
- (301) 884-9730
Fiesta Café is a family-friendly restaurant with authentic Mexican cuisine, house made margaritas and great service!
Hours of operation:
- Monday: 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM
- Tuesday: 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM
- Wednesday: 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM
- Thursday: 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM
- Friday: 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM
- Saturday: 12:00 PM – 9:30 PM
- Sunday: 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Foxy Fish
- 28976 Three Notch Rd
- Mechanicsville, MD
- (301) 884-4235
The Foxy Fish, in Mechanicsville, is one of my favorite Southern Maryland restaurants! In addition to traditional seafood offerings (including steamed crabs) they have soup, sandwiches, chicken, and steak. My top, most favorite, absolute best menu item is the homemade hush puppies. They are sweet and flavorful and are not on my low-carb eating plan…but who cares! Another amazing appetizer is the Crab Truffles!! They are crabby and cheesy and delectable. To sum it up, everything is delicious, and their service is top-notch!
Hours of operation:
- Monday: CLOSED
- Tuesday: CLOSED
- Wednesday: 11:00 AM – 8:30 PM
- Thursday: 11:00 AM – 8:30 PM
- Friday: 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM
- Saturday: 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM
- Sunday: 11:00 AM – 8:30 PM
Hot Pot
- 29255 Three Notch Rd
- Mechanicsville, MD
- (301) 272-8988
Hot Pot serves authentic Chinese and Thai specialties. They have a diverse menu with vegetarian options and offer dine in, carry out and delivery.
Hours of operation:
- Monday: 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM
- Tuesday: CLOSED
- Wednesday: 11:00 AM – 9:30 PM
- Thursday: 11:00 AM – 9:30 PM
- Friday: 11:00 AM – 10:30 PM
- Saturday: 11:00 AM – 11:00 PM
- Sunday: 12:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Smokehouse BBQ Shack
- 29084 Three Notch Rd.
- Mechanicsville, MD
- (301) 884-9529
Smokehouse BBQ Shack serves BBQ, Ribs, Sandwiches, Fried Chicken, Sides and Desserts. They also offer larger quantity’s and party platters for all events. I have been several times and the food is amazing! Of note, Wednesdays are meatloaf day!!
Of note: Smokehouse BBQ Shack will close for the month of January. Their last day is December 23rd. They will reopen on February 9th. Stop in and get some delicious food before they go on hiatus.
Hours of operation:
- Monday: CLOSED
- Tuesday: CLOSED
- Wednesday: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM
- Thursday: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM
- Friday: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM
- Saturday: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM
- Sunday: CLOSED
Larger chain restaurant in Mechanicsville (look at their website and/or Facebook page for additional information):
Pizza Boli’s