Calvert County:

Lusby man receives 30 years for sexual abuse of a minor: Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey announced that James Eric Baugher, 56, of Lusby, pleaded guilty on December 3, 2021, to the crimes of a second-degree sex offense, sexual abuse of a minor, and engaging in a continuing course of conduct of criminal conduct with a minor child… Read More

James Eric Baugher, 56, of Lusby

Calvert seeks candidates to train as Bus Drivers: School bus drivers work for independent school bus contractors throughout Calvert County. These contractors hire drivers to work on everyday routes, to work as substitute drivers, and to drive trips to athletic and extracurricular events. These positions provide an opportunity to work close to home and to serve the children and schools in our community… Read More

Marilyn VanWagner, Chesapeake Beach Water Park General Manager, Retires: The Town of Chesapeake Beach announces the retirement of Marilyn VanWagner as the General Manager of the Chesapeake Beach Water Park. Marilyn has served as a Town employee for (12) Water Park seasons; providing management of approximately 300 seasonal staff members annually… Read More

Marilyn VanWagner at the Chesapeake Beach Water Park photo credit to the County Times

Charles County:

Middle school student facing possible charges over airsoft gun in school: A Charles County student is facing possible charges for bringing an airsoft replica gun on school grounds… Read More

Alleged suspect captured in early November Waldorf shooting: On December 6, Charles County Sheriff’s officers and the U.S. Marshals Service located Twanasae Sincere Damon, 22, of Baltimore, who was wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred on November 7 outside a business in the 2000 block of Crain Highway. Read More

Sip and Bite Encounters with Lynne O’Meara: BlueDyer Distilling Co. is serving up delicious food!: If you have never been, or haven’t been in a while, you need to go check out the amazing craft cocktails and food being served at BlueDyer Distilling! Read More

St. Mary’s County:

Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival Announces Nationally Recognized Jazz Artists for Three Day 2022 Event Weekend: The Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival, one of the mid-Atlantic’s signature jazz events held along the shores of the beautiful Potomac River and in the charming Town of Leonardtown in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, will feature fantastic jazz artists during the three-day jazz weekend in 2022… Read More

SMCSO holds 20th Annual Silent Angel Memorial Service: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office hosted on Sunday its 20th Annual Silent Memorial service, remembering those from St. Mary’s County who lost their lives at the hand of another over the recent decades… Read More

Maryland residents submit most telemarketing call, robocall complaints to FTC per capita: Within Maryland, St. Mary’s County submitted the most complaints to the FTC per 100,000 people, with 3,692 complaints. Somerset County, on the other hand, submitted only 56 complaints per 100,000 people, the least number of complaints across the state… Read More

State of Maryland:

Legislature overrides Hogan’s congressional map veto: The Maryland General Assembly voted to override a veto from Gov. Larry Hogan, R, to officially pass a congressional redistricting plan favored by Democrats… Read More

Gov. Larry Hogan, R, on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, vetoed a bill supported by the Democratic-majority Legislature that redraws Maryland’s congressional districts. Hogan says the map is unfair and gerrymandered and expects it to be challenged in court. A.R. Cabral/Capital News Service.

Maryland Ends Governor’s Ability to Halt Parole: Maryland lawmakers voted this week to repeal the governor’s ability to reject parole decisions for people serving life sentences, taking itself off a list of just three states where governors have that power… Read more

Governor Hogan Celebrates the Launch of Sports Betting in Maryland: Governor Larry Hogan today visited Live! Casino & Hotel and Horseshoe Casino Baltimore to celebrate the official launch of sports betting in Maryland after placing the first sports bet in state history yesterday at MGM National Harbor. The governor was joined by lottery and gaming officials, elected leaders, and sports legends to mark the occasion… Read More

