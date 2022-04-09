Calvert County:

Calvert Students Compete at the 49th Annual SkillsUSA Maryland Leadership and Skills Conference: Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) students competed at the 49th annual SkillsUSA Maryland Leadership and Skills Conference held in Anne Arundel County on April 1-2, 2022. Every year at the state championship more than 1,000 Maryland Career and Technical Education (CTE) students from all 24 counties and Baltimore City, compete in over 90 occupational and leadership skill events. The Inaugural Maryland Osprey and Nature Festival; A Soaring Success

Lusby Fire Victim Identified; Cause Remains Under Investigation: At around 3:00 p.m., firefighters from Calvert and St. Mary’s County responded to the 12100 block of DoubleTree Lane for a reported house fire with possible entrapment.

All Calvert Fifth Grade students support increasing Oyster Population Initiative: Oysters in the Chesapeake Bay will soon have a new home! Fifth-grade students in Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) are constructing oyster reef balls. The 200+ pound concrete structures will be placed in oyster restoration sites in the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries with the goal of helping to jump-start oyster populations.

Charles County:

Hughesville Dwelling Fire Victim Succumbs From Injuries; Man Remains Hospitalized: Officials from Medstar Washington Hospital Center reported that Barbara Sue Thompson, 75, succumbed to the injuries she had received during a fire inside her home yesterday in Hughesville. Suspect Charged in Connection with a Fire that Killed a Woman and Child

Charles Board, superintendent recognizes employees for years of service: The Board of Education and Superintendent of Schools Maria Navarro, Ed.D., honored several Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) employees on March 24 for their years of service to the school system and commitment to education during a ceremony held at North Point High School. Honored were employees with careers that span a period of 45, 40, 35, 30, and 25 years.

Students flex creativity at Destination Imagination contest, two schools advance to global competition: Nearly 145 teams — including 43 from Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) — competed in the Maryland Destination Imagination (DI) Tournament held April 2 at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. Two CCPS teams were recognized for placing first in their challenge and level, and will advance to the Global Finals Tournament set for May 21 to 24 in Kansas City, Missouri.

St. Mary’s County:

Forty-Two Inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma at Annual Seahawk Scholarship and Leadership Reception: The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Department of Athletics and Recreation held its 11th Annual Seahawks Scholarship and Leadership Reception on Tuesday, March 29, at Daugherty-Palmer Commons. Newburg man sentenced for 2020 sex offense against minor

New Principal to take over Great Mills H.S. in July: The Board appointed Mr. BeeJay Dothard as Principal of Great Mills High School. Mr. Dothard holds a Master’s Degree from Notre Dame of Maryland University and a Bachelor’s Degree from Western Michigan University. He currently serves as an Assistant Principal at Great Mills High School.

Dehumidifier malfunction blamed in Lexington Park house fire: Upon arrival, they found a one-story, single-family home with fire and smoke showing. A total of thirty firefighters spent approximately fifteen minutes gaining control of the fire. Once the scene was under control, the Office of the State Fire Marshal was called to investigate.

State of Maryland/Regional:

Maryland bill could offer financial incentives for revitalizing vacant buildings: As proposed, Senate Bill 0393 would re-up Project Restore through Sept. 30, 2027, by placing the program under the auspices of the Department of Housing and Community Development and target vacant retail and commercial space – namely in communities facing economic challenges.

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Maryland: The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Maryland hasn’t ‘had any problems’ with gas stations complying with gas tax holiday: Gas station owners throughout Maryland have been compliant with the state’s gas tax holiday, allowing Marylanders some relief from the recent hike in gas prices.

Like this: Like Loading...