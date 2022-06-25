Calvert County:

Stallings-Williams American Legion Post 206 Donates $10,000 To Calvert Meals On Wheels, Inc.: On Friday, June 17, 2022, American Legion Stallings-Williams Post 206 donated $10,000 to Calvert Meals on Wheels at the Post’s monthly meeting. Southern Maryland Matters and Mavens: Dr. Ralph Eshelman

Dunkirk resident, former PG Co Police LT, pleads to tax evasion: Edward Scott Finn, age 48, of Dunkirk, Maryland, pleaded guilty today to a federal tax evasion charge. Finn is a former Lieutenant with the Prince George’s County Police Department and owned and operated Edward Finn Inc. (EFI), a private company.

Van Hollen to Present Prisoner of War Medal to Huntingtown Veteran Ronald Dolecki: U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) will present Ronald Dolecki, a veteran residing in Huntingtown, Maryland, with a Prisoner of War (POW) Medal honoring his military service in Ethiopia. Senator Van Hollen authored a legislative provision to secure Mr. Dolecki’s medal following the Army’s misapplication of the law to his unique case.

Charles County:

Blue Crabs Crowned 2022 Atlantic League North Division First Half Champions: With the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs’ 12-3 win over the Staten Island FerryHawks on Thursday night, the Crabs took the crown as 2022 Atlantic League North Division First Half Champions. Naturally, Daryl Thompson got the ball for Southern Maryland, and he tossed a complete game to propel the Blue Crabs to the clinch. Flutter of excitement as J.C. Parks Elementary School opens bird and butterfly garden

Charles Co man arrested after setting sister’s house on fire, stealing car: A Waldorf man was arrested yesterday evening for setting his sister’s house on fire after he made an earlier threat to do so and stole a vehicle in hopes of getting away.

Charles Co Fire Chief receives Smith Stathem Award for Safety Officer of the Year: This morning during the annual awards presentation at the MSFA Convention Chief Tom Edwards received the prestigious Smith Stathem Award for Safety Officer of the Year. Please join us as we congratulate Chief Edwards on his honor. Pictured in the photo are Chief Edwards son and lovely wife!!

St. Mary’s County:

Decorated War Veteran, Two-Time Co. Commissioner vies for Sheriff job: In 2003-2004, John O’Connor was part of a team that was training Iraq’s new police force. They had set up five individual police stations that were also in charge of corrections and internment resettlement. During that time they were attacked with an improvised explosive device(IED). Another time his unit was in a firefight and his face was slammed down into a gun, causing facial injuries that required reconstructive surgery. Authorities recover missing Boater Ernie Sigmon III

Decorated Military Vet, Ret. Sheriff’s Sgt. seeks to become St. Mary’s Top Cop: Retired Sergeant Todd Fleenor graduated from Thomas Stone High School in Charles County in 1993. After graduating he went straight into the Marine Corps for four years. While in the Marine Corps he became a Corporal and was an Arial Gunner on the CH-53 Super Stallion Helicopter. While in the Marine Corps, he was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Navy Unit Commendation, Armed Forces Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, NATO Medal United States Marine Corps.

A leap of Faith: Father’s passing on their Knowledge of Boxing: A vision was cast a decade ago and it’s now a full-fledged reality for all who make up the inner circle of the Knowledge Boxing Center. It’s taken days, months, and years of dedication and commitment from coaches Daryl Hinmon and John Richardson, who juggle fatherhood, careers, and their love of coaching the sport of boxing.

State of Maryland/Regional:

With Bay crabs in trouble, tighter harvest restrictions loom: With the Chesapeake Bay’s crab population at its lowest ebb in more than 30 years, Maryland and Virginia are moving to curtail harvests in one of the region’s most valuable fisheries. Maryland gas tax hike goes into effect July 1

Mail-In Ballot Packets to Begin Arriving This Week; Ballot Boxes Open Statewide: The Maryland State Board of Elections (SBE) today announced that 2022 Primary Election ballot packets will begin arriving at residential addresses this week and that 288 ballot drop boxes have been delivered and installed in jurisdictions throughout Maryland.

Bay program model shows decline in nutrient, sediment pollution entering the Chesapeake: Chesapeake Bay Program announced that the amount of nitrogen, phosphorus, and sediment pollution entering the Chesapeake Bay in 2021 decreased from the previous assessment period. Each year, the seven watershed jurisdictions—Delaware, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia—report the practices they have implemented to decrease the amount of pollution entering the Chesapeake Bay.