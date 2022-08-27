Calvert County:

CSM lifts COVID-19 vaccine requirement immediately: The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Board of Trustees voted Aug. 19, 2022 to lift the college’s current COVID-19 vaccination requirements. The trustees reached this decision based on numerous factors, including the Center for Disease Control (CDC) issuing new federal guidelines loosening virus protocols and erasing the distinction among people based on vaccination status. Suspect in custody following overnight barricade in Calvert Co.

Maryland Office of Tourism Partners to Conduct Research Interviews at the Boardwalk: The Maryland Office of Tourism (OTD) is about to embark on a new research project about visitation to the Chesapeake Bay and interest in traveling to the Bay.

Calvert States Attorney warns of Bail scam: Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey reports that on August 18, 2022, a local resident was the victim of a terrible scam. She received a phone call from two unknown males alleging it to be her grandson and his attorney stating that they needed money to post bail.

Charles County:

Pomonkey High School Alumni Association holds centennial celebration: The Pomonkey High School Alumni Association (PHSAA) honored 100 years of history at its centennial celebration on Aug. 20 at the Indian Head Village Green Pavilion. Waldorf woman charged with Attempted Murder following Domestic Dispute

Charles Co. NewsBreak anchors named for the 2022-23 school year: Six Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) high school students — three seniors, three juniors — will deliver the news this year as anchors for NewsBreak, a bi-weekly show highlighting students, staff and events in the school system.

Melwood participants hone construction skills, build a more inclusive workforce thanks to CSM partnership: The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) is partnering with Melwood to leverage the untapped potential and talent of people with differing abilities – creating opportunities for them to have meaningful employment, and helping to build a more inclusive workforce in the trade industry where demand for workers is high.

St. Mary’s County:

St. Mary’s Health Dept. Telehealth Booths Opened at Two Local Libraries: The St. Mary’s County Health Department, St. Mary’s County Libraries, and the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership are pleased to announce the opening of telehealth booths at the Lexington Park and Charlotte Hall libraries. Piney Point man pleads guilty to Jan.6 Captiol Breach

Student Summer Camps and how buses saved the day. A heartfelt thank you to our educators: With schools reopening, summer camps soon will be a distant memory. The Patuxent Partnership (TPP) was pleased to support and enjoyed visiting, some 2022 STEM Student Summer Camps in Southern Maryland.

Erin de la Paz named Head Girls Lacrosse Coach at St. Mary’s Ryken: St. Mary’s Ryken (SMR) announces the hiring of Erin de la Paz as Head Girls Lacrosse Coach. Coach de la Paz takes over coaching the team effective immediately.

State of Maryland/Regional:

New Maryland grant program designed to help small businesses remain competitive: The Maryland Manufacturing 4.0 grant program, Gov. Larry Hogan said, is a new initiative funded by $1 million in the fiscal year 2023 budget to provide grants to small- and mid-sized businesses in the state to invest in new technology. Maryland’s childcare funds ‘enough to keep us going a little longer’

Comptroller Urges Marylanders to Apply for Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit by Sept. 15: Comptroller Peter Franchot urges eligible Marylanders to act fast and apply for the Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit Program for Tax Year 2022. Applications must be submitted by September 15.

Maryland Fishing Report for Friday, August 26, 2022: Summertime fun continues across Maryland, and it is a great time for dads and moms to spend special moments while fishing with children and making memories that will last a lifetime.