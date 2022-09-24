Calvert County:
Constellation’s Nuclear Plants Ran At Near 100% Capacity During Summer Months
Collegebound Winner Putting $50,000 Prize Toward Tuition
UPDATE – Alligator “PATUXSEY” likely the creature Lurking in Lusby, Maryland Beach
Charles County:
La Plata Councilman David Jenkins graduates from Academy for Excellence in Local Governance at the University of Maryland
MDOT meets with Charles Co. officials about transportation priorities
Eighteen-year-old charged in shooting of 13-year-old in July
St. Mary’s County:
St. Mary’s Commissioner Eric Colvin graduates from Academy for Excellence in Local Governance at the University of Maryland
Lexington Park arrested with drugs, stolen handgun & 50-rd drum magazine
Lexington Park man charged in early September shooting
State of Maryland/National:
Bay water quality declines in more recent data
Maryland Fishing Report for Friday, September 23, 2022
Maryland governor wants better deal within the Inflation Reduction Act