Calvert County:

Constellation’s Nuclear Plants Ran At Near 100% Capacity During Summer Months

Collegebound Winner Putting $50,000 Prize Toward Tuition

CalvertHealth Announces Affiliation with Duke Health for Cancer Care

UPDATE – Alligator “PATUXSEY” likely the creature Lurking in Lusby, Maryland Beach

Charles County:

La Plata Councilman David Jenkins graduates from Academy for Excellence in Local Governance at the University of Maryland

MDOT meets with Charles Co. officials about transportation priorities

Waldorf man convicted in 2020 murder of teen Bradley Brown

Eighteen-year-old charged in shooting of 13-year-old in July

St. Mary’s County:

St. Mary’s Commissioner Eric Colvin graduates from Academy for Excellence in Local Governance at the University of Maryland

Lexington Park arrested with drugs, stolen handgun & 50-rd drum magazine

Queen of Tolerance crowned at 75th Annual St. Mary’s County Fair

Lexington Park man charged in early September shooting

State of Maryland/National:

Bay water quality declines in more recent data

Maryland Fishing Report for Friday, September 23, 2022

Maryland becomes haven for out-of-state abortion seekers, providers

Maryland governor wants better deal within the Inflation Reduction Act

