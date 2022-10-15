Calvert County:

Calvert County to Host the First Administrative Charging Committee and Trial Board Training in Maryland: The Calvert County Administrative Charging Committee (ACC) will host the state’s first Maryland Police Training and Standards Commission (MPTSC) ACC and Trial Board training programs. MPTSC training is required for ACC and Trial Board members throughout Maryland. The training will take place in Prince Frederick during the second and third weeks of October. Calvert Emergency Dispatcher receives Optimist Club Respect for Law Enforcement Telecommunicator of the Year

Calvert County player claims $100,000 prize on $30 scratch-off: A Chesapeake Beach man had to do some old-school scratching on his $100,000 Extreme Cash instant ticket to confirm that he had won a $100,000 top prize.

Charles County:

Suspect arrest in March 2022 Gallery Place Shooting: Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division identified a suspect in a shooting case on March 6, 2022, in the 3000 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf.

Twelve-year-old Waldorf Middle Schooler caught with replica firearm at bus stop: On October 13 at 8:17 a.m., officers responded to a school bus stop for students at Davis Middle School in Silent Creek Road and Stewards Chance Lane after a witness called to report a juvenile pointing what appeared to be a handgun at other students.

Police still seeking the answer in the 1995 murder of 14-year-old Sterling Settle: Today marks the 27th anniversary of the homicide of Sterling Settle, a resident of Oxon Hill, Maryland. His case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Sterling and his family.

St. Mary’s County:

On October 9, 1685, Rebecca Fowler was executed for witchcraft for "having not the fear of God before her eyes, but being led by the instigation of the devil certain evil and diabolical arts, called witchcrafts, enchantments, charms, and sorceries…"

A storm is still brewing; Southern MD Smoke 3 at Willows Rec Center Saturday; The Willows Rec Center, located at 46961 Bradley Boulevard in Lexington Park, will once again open its doors at 2:00 p.m. to showcase 15 bouts of some local, raw boxing talent that will set to weigh in and lace up at 1:00 p.m. These boxers prepare hard and “put that work in,” as Knowledge Boxing Center’s head coach Daryl Hinmon says.

MIR Wins Division 1 Championship: The IHRA Summit Racing Equipment Team Finals brought picture-perfect weather Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with temperatures in the 60’s during the day and plenty of sunshine for those that traveled to Maryland International Raceway (MIR).

State of Maryland/National:

Analysis: Maryland most politically engaged state in the country: Less than four weeks from Election Day midterms, Maryland is the most politically engaged state in the country.

Sportsbook Facilities Contribute $984,308 to the State During September: Maryland’s seven wagering facilities combined to contribute $984,308 during September 2022 to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs. Each sports wagering licensee contributes 15% of its taxable win to the state.

Ballot Boxes Installed and Ready for Use Statewide: The Maryland State Board of Elections (SBE) has confirmed that all 281 ballot drop boxes slated for use in the 2022 General Election have been installed and are currently available for use. A complete list of the ballot box locations is available online (in Spanish).