Calvert County:

CalvertHealth Names Jeremy Bradford as Next President and CEO: After a nationwide search and a unanimous decision, the CalvertHealth Board of Directors is proud to announce Jeremy Bradford has been selected for the position of President and CEO of Calvert Health System. Hamrick Loses Bid to Reduce Sentence

Owings man gets mandatory 5 years for possession of Fentanyl: On November 14, 2022, Harold Bernard Gross of Owings entered a guilty plea in Calvert County Circuit Court to possession of fentanyl in large volume. He received a mandatory prison sentence of 5 years without the possibility of parole.

Lusby man receives 35 years for the premeditated murder of Selena Persinger: On November 14, 2022, Travis Benjamin Ridgely, 35, of Lusby, MD, was sentenced to the first-degree premeditated murder of Selena Noel Persinger.

Charles County:

Commissioner Rueben Collins II appointed to National Association of Counties (NACo) Housing Task Force: Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq. has been appointed to the National Association of Counties (NACo) Housing Task Force, comprised of over 30 county leaders across the United States. The group will identify county-led solutions and innovations for addressing America’s housing affordability and stability crisis. The Port Tobacco Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) awards two Community Service Awards

Suspect sought in October Waldorf murder, warrant issued: Charles County Sheriff’s detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating the suspect wanted in connection with a shooting/homicide that occurred last month.

Police still seeking suspect(s) in 1980 murder of teen: This week marks the 42nd anniversary of the homicide of Deborah Brooks, a 17-year-old Washington D.C resident located in Waldorf in 1980. Despite continued efforts, her case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Deborah and her family.

St. Mary’s County:

Man burns both arms using gas to light charcoal grill in Callaway: When units arrived, they discovered that the campsite owner had attempted to start a charcoal grill using gasoline and caught his clothes on fire. Sheriff Cameron Reflects on Changes to Agency Over 16 Years and More

The Tacklebox’s St. Mary’s Fishing Report for November 15, 2022: Our Indian Summer stole away on Saturday night, and it doesn’t look like it will come back. Seasonal temperatures are our future, with overnights flirting with freezes.

St. Mary’s College Men’s Basketball Crowned Tournament Champions: The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team captured the 2022 Dan Greene and Wayne Cook Memorial Invitational Sunday afternoon (Nov. 13). St. Mary’s College (2-0) posted a 74-62 victory over Ferrum College (1-2) for the tournament title.

State of Maryland/National:

Moore makes hundreds upon hundreds of Gubernational appointments: Considering the enormity of the task, Gov-elect Wes Moore’s selection of a handful of leadership team members Monday is a mere drop in the bucket. Moore will need to make hundreds of appointments to boards and commissions before he assumes office in January. Homepage

Four key takeaways from Maryland scores on national exam: Maryland school test scores reflected a national decline in learning, according to newly released data from national tests known as the “nation’s report card.”

A look at Moore’s early leadership team: His choices include a friend and business partner, a respected legislator familiar with Maryland state government, a former Baltimore city official who once served as chief of staff for a disgraced mayor, a woman who oversees millions of dollar for one of the world’s most respected educational institutions and a lawyer who worked for the Democratic Party and a previous Maryland governor.