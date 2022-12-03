Calvert County:

Counties sending the most people to Calvert County, MD: Stacker compiled a list of counties sending the most people to Calvert County, Maryland using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties and county equivalents are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Calvert County, MD from the county between 2015 and 2019. Chesapeake Biological Laboratory researchers reach the North Pole

Calvert Volunteers attend 2022 National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend Service: The National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend honored 148 fallen firefighters on the 2022 Roll of Honor in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

Kitchen electrical fire displaces Lusby family: On November 25, 2022, the Solomons Volunteer Fire Department responded to Ropeknot Road for a reported structure fire.

Charles County:

Family loses home when burning brush gets out of control: On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department responded to a reported house and brush fire on Harmony Farm Place. Seventy-five firefighters responded and, upon arrival, discovered a brush fire, threatening a home and vehicle. Waldorf man wins top-prize win on Million Dollar Mega Multiplier instant ticket

C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School students attend CSM for a day to experience Destination College: The weekend before Thanksgiving break, the College of Southern Maryland’s (CSM) La Plata campus students looked a bit younger than usual.

Charles Co Sheriff’s Office Celebrates Annual Retirement and Awards Banquet: The Charles County Sheriff’s Office honored 16 retirees and 29 award recipients at a banquet at the Greater Waldorf Jaycees on Friday, November 4. Honorees were recognized for their service to the Agency, excellent fieldwork, or acts of bravery. Retired Lieutenant Colonel Dave Saunders served as the Master of Ceremonies.

St. Mary’s County:

Maryland’s Hoyer adjusts to new role out of leadership: Outgoing House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Maryland, started transitioning into a new role after stepping away from his leadership position on November 17. St. Mary’s Co man charged in Virginia Arson, Murder

St. Mary’s Lt. Trow Receives Final Salute After 25 Years of Service: Lt. Russell Trow received the Final Salute from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, after serving with the agency for 25 years and three months, starting in August 1997.

TPP selects Jennifer Brown as the new SoMD 2030 Workforce Development Director: Jen Brown has been selected as the Workforce Development and Programs Director for the newly funded SoMD 2030 Workforce Development initiative.

State of Maryland/National:

Maryland Sports Betting Off to Fast Start: Location services company GeoComply said it tracked 16.5 million transactions in the state from 9 a.m. Wednesday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday. That was nearly double the number of transactions made in Virginia simultaneously. And it was more than the combined transactions made in Virginia and Indiana during that period. Maryland charter school enrollment rising, traditional public school counts declining

Moore’s promise of free pre-kindergarten must balance cost, resources and quality learning: Moore wants to give students an option to complete a year of service after high school, raise the minimum wage to $15 this year instead of the scheduled increase in 2025 and support small businesses through modernizing the regulation process.

Report takes deeper dive into Maryland’s officer-involved deaths: The Independent Investigative Division, a new legislatively created office investigating law enforcement agencies, released its 2022 report showing 23 cases over the past year along with investigation and prosecution status, Attorney General Brian E. Frosh said.