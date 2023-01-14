Calvert County:

CalvertHealth announces first baby of the new year: It’s a GIRL! Congratulations to the Taylor Family of Accokeek on the birth of their daughter Jordyn Seven Taylor at 2:50 a.m. on January 1. Redmond sentenced to 50 years in Calvert Sexual Abuse of a Minor case

Marsupial makes debut at Calvert Marine Museum: The Calvert Marine Museum (CMM) welcomes a new species to its Estuarine Biology Department! Poppie, the Virginia Opossum (Didelphis virginiana), came from a wildlife rehabilitation facility after being separated from her mother and siblings as a tiny juvenile. When she arrived at the museum at approximately three months old, she was only half a pound and is now a healthy 6.28 lbs.

Calvert County Commissioner’s hold first meeting of the year: At the end of Tuesday’s Calvert County Commissioner’s meeting, it was clear that the recent water and sewer bills that 220 residents and 87 business owners received in late December pertaining to the EDU (Equivalent Dwelling Unit) Audit did not have to be paid at this time.

Charles County:

Four seniors represent Charles Co. in 2022-2023 Maryland Student Page program: Four Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) seniors are representing the school system this year in the Maryland General Assembly’s Student Page Program. They are seniors Jordyn Davis, Gabrielle Moore, Madeleine Schmidt and Vernon Stover. Charles County Commissioner’s Meeting leaves a lot on the table

Stewart et al. v Commissioners: Complaint, Request for Expedited Hearing, and Motion to Intervene: The details about what took place in the closed session of the Board of Charles County Commissioners on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, have not yet been publicly revealed, with one exception: District 1 Commissioner Gilbert Bowling III (D) and District 3 Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart (D) requested, and received, approval to seek a judge’s legal opinion on whether Commissioners’ President Reuben B. Collins II (D), District 2 Commissioner Thomasina Coates (D), and District 4 Commissioner Ralph E. Patterson (D) have the authority to vote on terminating the employment contract of County Administrator Mark Belton.

Waldorf Man Hits $1.5 Million Jackpot Playing FAST PLAY Game: A Charles County construction worker, who nicknamed himself “Trouble,” is having anything but that after winning a $1,540,418 progressive jackpot in the FAST PLAY Hit the Jackpot! Game. He has become the second-largest winner in a progressive jackpot game since FAST PLAY’s debut in February 2020.

St. Mary’s County:

St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services Announces Strategic Restructure: St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) has announced a strategic reorganization of the Department of Emergency Services to include key leadership changes. Spicuzza found guilty of Four Counts of 2nd Degree Rape, Sexual Abuse of a Minor

NAVSUP Pax Fuels Sailor Provides Life Saving Assistance in Lexington Park: A member of Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center (NAVSUP FLC) Pax River Fuels Division assisted in the saving of a life Jan. 3 in Lexington Park when a library patron suddenly lost consciousness.

St. Mary’s Commissioners Announce Finkelstein as Jurisdictional Medical Director: The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County are pleased to announce Dr. Jason Finkelstein as St. Mary’s County’s new Jurisdictional Medical Director.

State of Maryland/National:

G. Adrian Baker announces retirement as superintendent of the Maryland Natural Resources Police: NRP’s Superintendent, Colonel Adrian Baker, announced that he would retire as superintendent of the Maryland Natural Resources Police on January 10, 2023. Baker began his career with the Maryland Natural Resources Police in 1984. Governor Hogan’s Farewell Address

Sports Wagering Contributes $440,043 to the State During December: Maryland’s nine retail and seven mobile sportsbooks combined for $497,121,656 in the handle and generated $440,043 in contributions to the state during December 2022. Each sportsbook contributes 15% of its taxable win to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs.

Hogan, Franchot reflect on terms in office at final Board of Public Works meeting: The composition of one of Maryland’s most influential governing bodies will be markedly different later this month after several high-profile appointments from last fall’s election come to fruition.