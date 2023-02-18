We gather four top stories from each county in Southern Maryland and the State each week. By browsing the “Counties” link on the local news website, readers can access news stories and updates from each county in Southern Maryland and at the state level. This can provide a comprehensive view of the region’s news, events, and developments and help readers stay informed about the issues that matter to them.

Calvert County

St. Leonard Couple Charged with Drug Distribution: On Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, detectives from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU), along with members of the CCSO Special Operation Team (SOT) executed a search and seizure warrant in the 6000 block of Hill Road in St. Leonard, as part of an ongoing narcotics distribution investigation. Maryland State Police Arrest Man On Child Pornography Charges In Calvert County

Calvert County Public Schools’ Students Shine at Regional SkillsUSA Competition: The Southern Maryland SkillsUSA Regional competition was hosted by the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center on February 11, 2023, where Career and Technical Education (CTE) students from the Calvert Career and Technology Academy, Calvert County Public Schools competed against students from Charles and St. Mary’s counties.

Reward offered in North Beach Cat Cruelty case: Friends of the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter (FOLLKAS) is offering a $500.00 Reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or group of people who put the cat, now known as LuLu in a tied plastic bag in a dumpster, disposed of like trash in North Beach.

Charles County

McDonough rocks the State Cheerleading Finals; Rams nab first place in winter competition; Maurice J. McDonough High School’s varsity cheerleaders had an extra sweet Valentine’s Day Feb. 14 coming in first place at the winter state finals.

Lackey High Grad serves proudly with the Navy: Seaman Isiah Harley, a native of White Plains, Maryland, serves the U.S. Navy with Naval Base Point Loma.

Charles County Public Schools Educator Nominated for National LifeChanger of the Year Award: North Point High School math teacher Joseph Burton has been nominated for the 2022-23 National LifeChanger of the Year award. Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, LifeChanger of the Year recognizes and rewards the best K-12 educators and school district employees across the United States who make a difference in students’ lives by exemplifying excellence, positive influence, and positive influence and leadership.

Saint Mary’s County

Commissioners Appoint David Weiskopf County Administrator: Weiskopf served as the Deputy County Attorney from 2008-2017 and was appointed County Attorney in 2018. He has also served as Interim County Administrator since 2022, following a period of medical leave and the subsequent retirement of former County Administrator, Dr. Rebecca Bridgett. St. Mary’s man arrested on gun charges after barricade, released on bond

St. Mary’s Co. man charged with Attempted Murder following Lexington Park stabbing: Maryland State Police from the Leonardtown Barrack and the Criminal Enforcement Division Central South Region arrested a St. Mary’s County man in connection with an attempted murder that occurred yesterday morning in Lexington Park.

Concept site plan for Aldi, Chick-fil-A in Charlotte Hall put on hold: A concept site plan for an Aldi grocery store and a Chick-fil-A restaurant was put on hold by the St. Mary’s County Planning Commission on Monday, Feb. 13, due to traffic concerns.

State of Maryland

Bipartisan legislation increases penalty for indecent exposure offenders targeting minors: Indecent exposure is often predatory behavior, particularly when the target is a child, and a crime that warrants increased punishment when a juvenile is the one to witness the act, say backers of a bill to up the penalties for exposing yourself to a minor. MD Senate delays consideration of bill decriminalizing oral sex between adults

Four-day work week bill aims to give workers and businesses more flexibility: On March 30, 2020, amid a national emergency and rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in Maryland, then-Gov. Larry Hogan issued an executive order mandating most workers stay home to mitigate the virus’s spread.

Maryland lawmakers introduce bills expanding student school board member voting rights: Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions — 23 counties and Baltimore City — each have their public school systems and corresponding boards of education, or board of commissioners in Baltimore City’s case.