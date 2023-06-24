Every week, we curate four of the most essential stories from each county in Southern Maryland and the entire state. By simply clicking on the “Counties” tab on the local news website, readers can access the latest news and updates from each county in Southern Maryland and at the state level.

Calvert County

New Coloring Book by Chesapeake Mermaid Combines Wildlife, Sign Language Education: The Chesapeake Mermaid, a well-known performer and environmentalist, has recently unveiled a captivating coloring book that celebrates the diverse wildlife and habitats of the Chesapeake Bay region, while also promoting sign language education. Calvert School of Dance Marks 45 Years of Excellence in the Community

CalvertHealth Recognized as a 2023 Health Care Hero by The Daily Record: Maryland, a hub of medical and federal institutions, has long been at the forefront of healthcare research and development. The Daily Record, a prominent news outlet, has recently announced its selection of CalvertHealth as a recipient of the 2023 Health Care Hero Award. This prestigious accolade recognizes individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the quality of health care within the state. The winners were chosen by The Daily Record’s publisher and editors.

Calvert County Board Invites Residents to Shape State Legislative Agenda: In a move aiming to empower local residents and strengthen democratic processes, the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) has announced an open invitation to the citizens of Calvert County to play a proactive role in determining Maryland’s legislative agenda.

Charles County

Charles County Youth Orchestra to Present Free Independence Day Concert at Alice Ferguson Foundation: The Charles County Youth Orchestra (CCYO) will host a free Independence Day Concert at the scenic Alice Ferguson Foundation in Accokeek, Maryland. Led by Dr. Osman Kivrak, the orchestra will showcase a diverse repertoire, including popular pieces such as the 1812 Overture, Rhapsody in Blue, music from the “Avengers,” Ashokan Farewell, Ode to Joy, a selection of fiddle tunes, and works by Pachelbel and Handel. CCSO Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Accident on Crain Highway in Waldorf

DUI Checkpoint on Crain Highway Leads to Multiple Citations, Arrests, and Equipment Repairs: On June 16, a joint operation involving officers from the Traffic Operations Unit, members of CCSO’s Shift 1 North, the Maryland State Police, and the Maryland Transportation Authority was conducted at Crain Highway and Pierce Road. This DUI checkpoint aimed to ensure road safety and crack down on impaired driving.

CCSO School Resource Unit Launches Summer Youth Achievement Program, Fostering Leadership and Good Decision Making: In a bid to empower young minds and instill values of leadership and responsible decision-making, the CCSO School Resource Unit inaugurated the Summer Youth Achievement Program today. The two-week-long camp, which aims to engage students in constructive activities during the summer break, kicked off with an inspiring visit from Sheriff Berry, who addressed the students, offering valuable remarks and advice.

St. Mary’s County

Inclusive Chesapeake Bay Sailing Experience Launched for Southern Maryland’s Disabled Community: In a groundbreaking move towards inclusivity and empowerment, the Southern Maryland Center for Independent Living (SMCIL) – a community-focused, non-profit human service agency advocating for individuals with disabilities – will host an accessible and interactive sailing event on the Chesapeake Bay. This initiative seeks to provide opportunities for disabled individuals in Southern Maryland to experience sailing in a safe, accommodating environment.

Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival Announces Jazz Cruises in 2023: The Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival, a well-regarded fixture on the Mid-Atlantic jazz scene, is set to delight festival-goers with an enhanced experience in 2023. The popular event, hosted on the scenic shores of the Potomac River and within the picturesque Town of Leonardtown in Maryland’s St. Mary’s County, has announced plans for four special jazz cruises over the three-day festival weekend.

Future Winemaker’s Assistant Born: Lauren Zimmerman of Port of Leonardtown Winery Welcomes Baby: The Port of Leonardtown Winery, known for its exceptional wines and picturesque vineyards, has reason to celebrate beyond its award-winning vintages. Winemaker Lauren Zimmerman and her husband, John, are proud to announce the arrival of their newest addition, baby boy Baron James Zimmerman. Baron debuted on June 5th at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, weighing in at a healthy 8 pounds and 6 ounces, measuring 21.75 inches long.

State of Maryland

Breaking down the Blueprint: Major changes ahead as Maryland plans dramatic expansion of early childhood education: Rene Averitt-Sanzone, executive director with The Parents’ Place of Maryland, is one of many early childhood advocates who support Maryland’s plans to dramatically expand prekindergarten programs during a 10-year education reform effort. Lawsuit Filed Against U.S. Navy Over Clean Water Act Violations in the Potomac River

Smallest ‘dead zone’ on record predicted for Chesapeake Bay this summer: The Chesapeake Bay’s annual “dead zone” is expected to be the smallest ever recorded this summer, providing an unexpected boon to the estuary’s vulnerable ecosystem.

One year after Dobbs: Maryland led push for abortion protections and other progressive causes: On June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down federal laws protecting abortion, ending decades of access a month after a leaked draft ruling, published in Politico, foretold what was coming.

Like this: Like Loading...