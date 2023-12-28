As 2023 comes to a close, Southern Maryland (SoMD) reflects on a year marked by a mosaic of events that have resonated deeply with its residents. From groundbreaking developments in local infrastructure to impactful community initiatives, the stories that captured the most attention this year offer a unique snapshot of the region’s heartbeat. These top 10 stories, widely read and discussed, highlight the challenges faced and celebrate the triumphs and human spirit that define SoMD.

In a year that has seen both the traditional and the unexpected, these narratives range from heartwarming tales of community resilience to critical discussions on environmental policies affecting the Chesapeake Bay. SoMD’s diverse community, rich in history and culture, found common ground in these stories, making them the most talked-about topics of 2023. These top 10 stories, more than just headlines, have become part of the fabric of everyday life in Southern Maryland, shaping conversations and sparking action.

10. Passionate SoMD Photographer Captures Stunning Storm Moments: Amid a stormy night near the Sacred Heart Church in La Plata, Maryland, Bobby Barron found himself face-to-face with a breathtaking symphony of lightning. Armed with his trusty Canon R5 and a decade of photography experience, he captured long exposure shots, a familiar practice for him.

9. UPDATE: Suspect captured in Waldorf Home Improvement store murder: The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown from Waldorf, forcibly entered the establishment and proceeded to steal a forklift. In a destructive act, Brown rammed the stolen forklift through the rear gates of Lowe’s.

8. Maryland’s Muzzleloader Deer Season Opens with New Regulations: The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has officially announced the commencement of the first segment of Maryland’s muzzleloader deer season, scheduled to run from October 19 to October 21 statewide. This eagerly anticipated season offers hunting enthusiasts an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors while contributing to deer population management efforts in the state.

7. POSTPONED: Town of Chesapeake Beach Independence Day Celebration: Due to expected storms occurring from 8-10 PM this evening, the Town of Chesapeake Beach’s annual fireworks display will be held on the rain date of Saturday, July 8th, 2023, at dusk in celebration of Independence Day.

6. UPDATE: Double Homicide Rocks Charles County; Investigations Underway: In an alarming incident that has shaken Charles County, law enforcement officers are actively investigating a double homicide at a local apartment complex on Lake Drive in Waldorf. The distressing event occurred on Friday, claiming the lives of two men.

5. Rare 12 Million-Year-Old Gannet Skeleton Found Along Calvert Cliffs: A discovery of immense significance was made along Calvert Cliffs, Maryland when a nearly complete skeleton of a 12 million-year-old gannet was unearthed. It is considered the most complete bird skeleton ever found in the region.

4. Maryland Court Rules Calvert Sheriff Acted Unlawfully in Withholding Public Records: The Baltimore City Circuit Court has ruled that Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans acted unlawfully by withholding public records about police search practices unless the ACLU paid a hefty fee. The ruling comes after a lawsuit filed by the ACLU of Maryland under the Maryland Public Information Act (MPIA). The ACLU sought access to public records about invasive police searches targeting Black people, but the Sheriff blocked disclosure of these records, demanding more than $12,000 in fees.

3. Five and a half inch long Megladon tooth found at mouth of the Patuxent: A megalodon tooth has been found in Chesapeake Bay, Maryland, measuring 5.5 inches, half an inch longer than the one found by a nine-year-old girl on Christmas Day. The tooth was found on 10 February by the captain of the fishing boat the Undertaker, Stephen Rollins, and his first mate, Jeremiah Jerry Jordan, while dredging in 20 feet of water, a mile or so south of the mouth of the Patuxent River. The tooth was hidden in a load of oysters.

2. Maryland Announces Commercial Male Hard Crab Catch Limits for Chesapeake Bay: Effective July 1, 2023, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, in collaboration with blue crab advisory groups, has announced the commercial male hard crab catch limits for the Chesapeake Bay and its tidal tributaries for the period of July through December 2023. These limits encompass the catch of all male market categories combined, including number ones, number twos, and mixed/culls.

1. Maryland Residents Urged to Rethink Leaf Management for Wildlife and the Environment: As autumn sweeps across Maryland, the National Wildlife Federation is advocating for a novel approach to leaf management, encouraging residents to reconsider the age-old tradition of bagging leaves. To support local ecosystems and curb environmental harm, the federation urges Marylanders to leave a portion of their fallen foliage in place, emphasizing this leaf layer’s critical role in nurturing butterfly and moth larvae.

