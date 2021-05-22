Calvert County:

Calvert Public Schools Announce Updated Outdoor Mask Requirements: In accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) has updated outdoor mask requirements.

Huntingtown Home Fire Under Investigation: On Saturday, May 15, 2021, the Huntingtown VFD responded to the 200 block of Carriage Lane for a reported structure fire. Seventy firefighters responded and worked to gain control of the blaze for forty minutes. Due to the nature of the blaze, the Office of the State Fire Marshal was called to investigate.

Planning & Zoning to Hold Virtual Public Meeting on Dunkirk Town Center Master Plan and Zoning Update: The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning, on behalf of the Calvert County Planning Commission, will hold a virtual public meeting to kick off the Dunkirk Town Center Master Plan and Zoning update process. All who live, work, shop or visit Dunkirk are encouraged to participate in the virtual meeting on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 7 p.m.

Charles County:

University of Maryland Medicine Performs Two Successful Lung Transplants on Patients with COVID-19 Lung Damage: John Micklus, 62, of La Plata, Md., had healthy lungs before the coronavirus disease struck, but soon, doctors at one hospital said nothing could help him and told him it was time to get his affairs in order. Another Maryland man, Anthony (who asked not to reveal his last name), already had an underlying lung condition, but COVID-19 sparked an overwhelming struggle to breathe and he didn’t think he would survive.

St. Charles High School teacher is a finalist for The Washington Post’s Teacher of the Year Award: As a young child, Brian Kuhn was so shy, he wouldn’t talk to people on the phone. As he grew older, he was happy to be part of a larger group, and not standing out. But in his freshman year of high school, a choir teacher gave him a solo and it unlocked something.

Suitland Man Arrested in Waldorf After Allegedly Trying to Break Into Vehicles, Caught with Loaded Gun: On May 13 at 7:20 a.m., officers responded to the area of 1014 St. Pauls Drive in Waldorf for the report of a male in dark clothing pulling on the door handles of several cars parked in the neighborhood.

St. Mary’s County:

St. Mary’s Arts Council Artist Spotlight: Alex Bizzarro: Alex Bizzarro released his debut album, Show Me Grow Me, in October 2020 and it’s now available on all major streaming platforms, as well as CD and limited edition vinyl. He plays every single instrument on each and every track — a captivating and colorful mix of guitar, percussion, vintage synthesizers, MPC drum machine, vocals, and more. Not only has he seamlessly blended each of these different art forms together, but also written, produced, and mastered the album in its entirety!

St. Mary’s Sheriff Announce Summer D.A.R.E. Program: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce the return of Camp D.A.R.E. this summer. Camp D.A.R.E will be held from July 26-29, 2021, at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown. The camp is free and open to incoming fifth- and sixth-grade students.

St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks’ Gymnastics Academy USAG Levels 2, 3, 5 & Xcel Silver, Gold, Platinum Teams Compete in State Championships: Eight of the 16 gymnasts placed in the top 10 of various skill areas. Harper Lockwood, Natalia Linger, Savannah Adams, Lexi Wagner, Sophia Ford, Laurel Bean, Izzy Maday, and Addyson Bierly all scored high enough to place in the top 10 of various categories including a First Place finish for Sophia Ford in the vault.

State of Maryland:

Comptroller’s Workgroup Hears Pandemic Relief Spending Exceeds $62 Billion in Maryland: More than $62 billion in federal and state pandemic relief funds has been spent so far in Maryland, State Deputy Budget Secretary Marc Nicole told the Workgroup. The largest buckets of aid – representing more than half the total amount – have gone towards direct stimulus payments, unemployment benefits and small businesses loans to keep workers on payroll.

Positivity Rate Falls to Lowest Level on Record, Two-Thirds of Adults Vaccinated: The state’s rate of cases per 100K fell to 6.21—the lowest level since July 1, 2020—and is down 73.6% since mid-April.

Pathfinders For Autism Launches Bus Tour And Major Fundraising Campaign For Statewide Expansion: Today, Maryland’s largest autism resource center Pathfinders for Autism formally commenced its 2021 Dip Challenge Tour, a statewide bus tour and major fundraising initiative to expand autism resources and programs across Maryland. The announcement was made during Pathfinders’ 20th Annual Golf Tournament at Hillendale Country Club.

