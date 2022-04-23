Calvert County:

Calvert County Armed Career Criminal Sentenced To 15 Years In Federal Prison For Illegal Possession Of A Firearm: Defendant Convicted After a Four-Day Trial in December 2021

Calvert County Farmers Markets are Back with Local Food, Products: Buying local is made easy with an abundance of fresh food from Calvert County’s farmers, agri-businesses, and watermen. Patrons can find local produce, meat, bedding plants (vegetables and herbs), and a bounty of other spring offerings with more to come as the weather continues to heat up.

One rescued from marsh off Chesapeake Rail Trail A: At 1:17 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, Calvert County Emergency Communications Center dispatched North Beach VFD and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) for a report of a person in distress in the marsh off Chesapeake Rail Trail A.

Charles County:

Suspect arrested in Waldorf shooting that injured 8-month-old: Charles County Sheriff’s detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division have arrested Delvonte Elmore, 27, of Washington, D.C., in connection with a shooting where an 8-month-old boy was injured on Gallery Place in Waldorf.

Waldorf man to be extradited and charged with rape, arrested in Oklahoma: On April 21, detectives with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force Western District of Oklahoma, arrested James Alonzo Young, 29, of Waldorf, in connection with sexually assaulting a teenage acquaintance.

Congressman Steny Hoyer Tours New Center For Health Sciences Construction Site: Congressman Steny Hoyer met with College of Southern Maryland (CSM) leadership and staff to tour the construction of the new Center for Health Sciences at the college’s Regional Hughesville Campus on April 19. During a pre-tour briefing, the group discussed how the $500,000 in critical funding Hoyer secured in the FY2022 omnibus is being used to upgrade equipment for the new facility’s health education programs.

St. Mary’s County:

Back-to-Back MARC Awards for Seahawks Women’s Rowing: The Mid Atlantic Rowing Conference (MARC) announced the Crews of the Week and the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s Varsity 8 (WV8) was selected as the Women’s Crew of the Week for the second consecutive week as announced by the MARC on Wednesday afternoon.

Dolphin washes up dead on Southern Maryland Beach: The Elms is a 400+ acre outdoor classroom hosting multiple ecologically diverse field study sites on the shore of the Chesapeake Bay. The property features 2 miles of sandy shoreline, brackish and freshwater wetlands, and lowland and upland forests, and is interspersed with 3 miles of low-impact trails.

Police investigating multiple burglaries in Lexington Park: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division is investigating a series of burglaries that occurred in the overnight hours of April 16-17, 2022 in the Lexington Park area.

State of Maryland/Regional:

Governor signs into law last bills for 2022 General Assembly: A day after lawmakers worked until a few minutes before their midnight deadline to pass legislation, Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan signed 79 bipartisan bills into law, capping his final legislative session in the office.

How gas prices have changed in Maryland in the last week: Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Maryland and created free-to-use gas price widgets for every metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are as of April 18. State gas tax data is from World Population Review. Three states—Connecticut, Georgia, and Maryland—have temporarily suspended gas taxes to help consumers while the cost of gas has increased.

George “Walter” Taylor Act signed into law, applauded by Potomac Riverkeeper Network: The chemicals are found in a wide array of products, both household and industrial. They are a common component in firefighting foam as well as food packaging, carpets, and rugs, and as a result, come in frequent contact with firefighters and consumers.

