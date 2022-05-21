Calvert County:

BOCC Conducts Double Groundbreaking Ceremony at Patuxent Business Park: The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) celebrated the groundbreakings for two new commercial projects at Patuxent Business Park (PBP) in Lusby on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Student Member of the Calvert Board of Education Sworn In

Bill Bates officially announces run for MD General Assembly, District 29c: Bill Bates runs for the Maryland General Assembly as a Democratic Delegate for District 29C, including Calvert and St. Mary’s Counties.

Ryan Griffin to open for Old Dominion at PNC Waterside Pavilion: Ryan Griffin, a hitmaker with a #1 song under his belt, will be joining Old Dominion at the Calvert Marine Museum’s PNC Waterside Pavilion on Friday, June 10 at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for $39 – $89 (additional fees apply).

Charles County:

Charles Co. Commissioners Adopt Fiscal 2023 Budget: On Tuesday, May 17, the Board of County Commissioners adopted a balanced General Fund budget of $494,446,200, an increase of 9.8 percent over last year. The adopted budget provides historic funding for Charles County Public Schools, makes critical investments in core programs and services, record-level investments in public safety, and does not increase the current property tax rate or income tax rate.

Charles Co. Commissioners May 17 and 18 Update: Department of Planning and Growth Management staff provided a presentation of the La Plata Annexation Petition “The HUB,” to annex 306.6 acres north of Hawthorne Road and east of Mitchell Road – northwest of the current Town boundary. The La Plata Town Council is holding a hearing on the annexation on May 24, 2022. County Commissioners will request the La Plata Town Council to keep their record open for public comments D’Ambrosio named 2022 Principal of the Year for Charles County Public Schools

NSWC Indian Head Division Employees Receive Top Navy Civilian Service Awards: Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division (NSWC IHD) employees Frank Tse and Scott Bumgarner, a resident of Indian Head, Maryland, were honored with top civilian service awards on May 12. Tse, a Systems Engineering Department chief engineer, was awarded the Department of the Navy (DON) Meritorious Civilian Service Award, and Bumgarner, Lean Six Sigma Black Belt engineer, was honored with the Navy Civilian Service Achievement Medal.

St. Mary’s County:

St. Mary’s Co. Commissioners May 17, 2022 Meeting Briefs: The Commissioners convened as the Board of Health to hear a COVID-19 update from county health officer Dr. Meenakshi Brewster. The brief included information on local statistics, vaccination sites and COVID-19 treatments. Gussio, Fitz-Patrick Garner All-Region Honors

Third Annual RetroFest on the Potomac Brings All Things “Vintage” to Piney Point Lighthouse Museum: The event will feature retro family fun, including live music, vintage vendors, children’s activities, food and more

New three-dimensional photo book by noted aviation artist Hank Caruso released by Patuxent River Naval Air Museum: The Patuxent River Naval Air Museum has released a new book from Hank Caruso, an award-winning aviation artist, photographer, and Honorary Navy Aviator, Naval Aviation in the Third Dimension. The book presents stereo images of legendary Navy aircraft in three dimensions from photographs Hank took in his four decades of documenting flight that included his first-hand flying experiences with Navy and Air Force operational, test, and training squadrons, including the Blue Angels, Topgun, and the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School.

State of Maryland/Regional:

Be the BUCKLED UP Driver: Seat Belt Enforcement Begins Across the State: motor vehicle crashes. Every year, many lives could be saved if all drivers and passengers buckled up. The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s (MDOT MVA) Highway Safety Office and state and local law enforcement encourage every Marylander, driver, and passenger, to buckle up – every seat, every ride, day and night. Chesapeake Bay blue crabs hit population low

Governor Hogan Announces Plan to Deploy $198 Million in Small Business Relief: Governor Larry Hogan announced that the State of Maryland would deploy up to $198 million in federal small business relief through the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI). Maryland was the first state in the nation to submit its SSBCI deployment plan to the United States Treasury Department, and today was one of the first five states to be approved.“

Maryland Fishing Report for Friday, May 20, 2022: Warm and sunny weather returned to Maryland, and fishing conditions are getting back to normal, with lighter winds and less rain this week.