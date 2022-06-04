Calvert County:

Calvert County Emergency Communications Named a 2022 Tyler Technologies Public Sector Excellence Award Winner: The Calvert County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Communications Division, was recently named a 2022 Tyler Technologies Public Sector Excellence award winner, for deploying Tyler’s Enterprise Public Safety and Fire Field Mobile in innovative and impactful ways. Calvert Softball stands at the top after winning Class 2A Championship

Mark R. Frazer Sunrise Garden Renaming Ceremony: On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 3:30 p.m., the Town of North Beach hosted a ceremony to rename Sunrise Garden, located at 8930 Bay Avenue. The peaceful park adjacent to the Chesapeake Bay was renamed the Mark R. Frazer Sunrise Garden in honor of former Mayor Mark R. Frazer.

Fossilized poop from Calvert Cliffs gets scientific name: Although we find it repulsive, there are animals that eat feces! Furthermore, if conditions are just right, feces can fossilize, and when they do, they are known as coprolites. Some coprolites preserve evidence that they were partially eaten. Nibbled or burrowed coprolites have been found along Calvert Cliffs, the world-famous cliffs along part of the western shore of the Chesapeake Bay that preserve 8–20 million-year-old fossils mostly from the marine realm.

Charles County:

Maurice J. McDonough High School graduates celebrate a sense of community at commencement: Orange and purple reigned May 31 when Maurice J. McDonough High School’s Class of 2022 graduated at a ceremony held at Regency Furniture Stadium. The class was the second of seven that will graduate from Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) through June 3.

Thomas Stone High School holds graduation ceremony; Members of the Class of 2022 had one more quick adjustment to make before graduation. In hopes of beating a storm that was forecast to sweep the area this afternoon, the school moved its ceremony up by 15 minutes, from 1 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursday. Pivoting is the name of the game for members of the Class of 2022 who completed their high school years during a pandemic. Henry E. Lackey High School celebrates big and small accomplishments at graduation

La Plata High School celebrates the Warrior Spirit at graduation: La Plata High School celebrated its ninety-fourth commencement ceremony celebrating the Class of 2022 on June 2 at Regency Furniture Stadium. The class demonstrated traits they share with their school’s mascot — the Warriors.

St. Mary’s County:

Suspect charged in Lexington Park shooting, Investigation ongoing: Zuniga remains incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, on a no-bond status. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are forthcoming for Zuniga.

St. Mary’s Arts Council Spotlight on the Arts: John Hudson: Our Spotlight on the Arts is shining brightly on Tattoo Artist and small business owner John Hudson! Chopticon players vow to come back stronger following heartbreaking Championship loss

Tarleton Earns D3baseball.com All-Region 4 Honors:First-year Cole Tarleton (Hollywood, Md./Leonardtown) continued to add to his postseason resume with a spot on the 2022 D3baseball.com All-Region 4 Third Team as announced Tuesday morning by D3baseball.com. His selection to the all-region team is Tarleton’s second career postseason award after being named to the All-United East Conference Second Team on May 4.

State of Maryland/Regional:

Governor Hogan Announces Launch of New Maryland.gov: Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the Maryland Department of Information Technology, in coordination with its partner NIC USA, has launched a new version of the official State of Maryland website, Maryland.gov. The upgrade supports Maryland’s ongoing push toward a unified and mobile-friendly citizen experience across all channels. Maryland Invites Chefs to Submit Recipes for Maryland’s Best Chef Competition

Modifications to Driver’s Skills Tests Will End, Standard Testing Operations Resume on June 6, 2022: The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) is reminding customers that temporary modifications to its driving test were put in place at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic will end next week. As of Monday, June 6, 2022, the road test portion of non-commercial driver’s skills tests will resume with a driver’s licensing agent inside the vehicle.

Waterway Safety Tips as MD Boating Season Gets Underway: This Memorial Day Weekend, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources responded to three fatal incidents; two drownings and a jet-ski collision. It is a reminder to anglers, boaters, and swimmers to follow some basic safety tips to avoid tragedy.