Calvert County:

Calvert County Board of County Commissioners Approves FY 2023 Budget:

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) today approved a $342 million fiscal year (FY) 2023 general fund operating budget. FY 2023 begins July 1, 2022.

Lexington Park woman dies in Chesapeake Beach crash:

On June 3, 2022, members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to Breezy Point Road in the area of Blue Heron Drive in Chesapeake Beach, MD for a report of a serious motor vehicle crash.

Two Calvert Corrections Officers honored at MCAA Conference:

Calvert County Detention Center Correctional Deputy First Class Michael Lanier (2019 Correctional Deputy of the Year) and Senior Correctional Deputy Robert Scott (2020 Correctional Deputy of the Year) were honored at the 45th Annual Maryland Correctional Administrators Association (MCAA) Conference in Ocean City, MD.

Charles County:

UM Charles Regional’s Center for Wound Healing Earns High Accolades:

The Center for Wound Healing at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center has once again earned recognition from Healogics, a leading wound care provider, for exceptional care.

Charles County Detention Center Receives Perfect Score During MCCS Audit:

Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry is proud to announce the Charles County Detention Center (CCDC) achieved a 100 percent compliance rating, marked with excellence, during an audit conducted by the Maryland Commission on Correctional Standards (MCCS) in January.

Nanjemoy man arrested for burglary, theft and attempting to disarm officer:

A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect, Depaul Carroll, 49, of Nanjemoy, entered the victim's fenced-in yard and picked up her small dog, and walked away. The victim observed the suspect carrying her dog and demanded that Carroll return it. After a few minutes, he placed the dog back in the yard – the victim does not know Carroll.

St. Mary’s County:

Southern Maryland’s Highly-Anticipated River Concert Series Returns for 24th Season:

St. Mary's College of Maryland, along with the Chesapeake Orchestra and its Music Director Jeffrey Silberschlag, are proud to announce the program for the 2022 River Concert Series.

California man arrested on child abuse charges, allegedly beating children with belt:

The investigation determined on May 28, 2022, Tyrone Deangelo Dove, age 29 of California, used a belt to strike both juvenile victims multiple times. The victims sustained injuries on their thighs, legs, and hips.

Piney Point Lighthouse and Museum to get $1.9 Million for Shoreline restoration:

This funding from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s Emergency Coastal Resilience Fund (ECRF) will be directed to the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation to combat ongoing shoreline erosion and flooding issues and habitat deficiencies associated with the park to better protect this coastal community treasure.

State of Maryland/Regional:

How gas prices have changed in Maryland in the last week:

The price of regular gasoline reached a record high on Monday, June 6, hitting $4.86 per gallon. Diesel prices also set a new record of $5.64 per gallon at the start of the week, according to AAA.

Governor Hogan Kicks Off 2022 Maryland’s Best Ice Cream Trail:

Governor Larry Hogan was joined by Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) Secretary Joe Bartenfelder today to kick off Maryland’s Best Ice Cream Trail at South Mountain Creamery in Frederick. The Maryland’s Best Ice Cream Trail’s 2022 season will run through September 30. Now in its tenth year, the trail is designed to promote the state’s dairy industry and has become increasingly popular, drawing participants from across the state and the region.

Governor Hogan Announces COVIDReady Maryland to Guide Long-Term Preparedness Efforts:

Governor Larry Hogan today announced COVIDReady Maryland, the state’s long-term preparedness plan to maximize the tools and treatments available to keep people healthy and out of the hospital, and maintain a state of readiness to respond to emerging variants and potential waves. The plan, which emphasizes infrastructure, awareness, and adaptability, builds on the successful data-driven strategies that the state implemented throughout the pandemic.