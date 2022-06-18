Calvert County:

Calvert Schools Announce Seven New Administrators :

Dr. Daniel D. Curry, Superintendent, said, "CCPS is looking forward to working with our new leaders; some in new roles within school buildings and some new to the central office. All the leaders are ready to move forward, open new doors, and do new things that will make CCPS an even greater place to work and go to school."

First-class of Calvert County High School seniors graduate as pre-apprenticeship electrical helpers from CSM

Five Calvert County Public School seniors who recently graduated from high school also graduated as Pre-Apprenticeship Electrical Helpers from the College of Southern Maryland’s (CSM) Regional Hughesville Campus Center for Trades and Energy Training on June 14. The students’ accomplishments were a result of their hard work and a partnership between CSM, Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS), and the Independent Electrical Contractors Chesapeake (IEC).

Victim identified in Dunkirk Murder

On Monday, June 13, 2022, shortly after 3:30 a.m., Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence in the 3900 block of Lakeside Court in Dunkirk, MD for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from fatal gunshot wounds. The victim, Tyree Tashawn Richardson, age 20 of Glenn Dale, MD, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Charles County:

Can’t get to the farm? Maryland Agriculture Education Foundation brings the farm to students

Most fourth-graders are familiar with cheese. Most have likely seen wrapped slices and blocks of American, cheddar, and Swiss lined up, luminated in refrigerated grocery store shelves. But many fourth-graders most likely haven't made cheese.

Barnhart students aren’t imagining awards, they are earning them from Imagine Learning

C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School has been recognized as one of the top schools in the country for its use of Imagine Learning, a provider of digital curriculum. The school earned the distinction of 2021-2022 Schools of Excellence, Imagine Reading. It is the only Maryland school to be honored in that category.

Brandywine man convicted of First-Degree Murder, Attempted First-Degree Murder

After a 6-day trial, a Charles County Jury has convicted Richard Eugene Middleton, Jr., 39, of the First-Degree Murder of Kwasi Louard-Clarke, the Attempted First-Degree Murder of Montreal Wade, and Tyrone Coleman, Home Invasion, and related charges.

St. Mary’s County:

St. Mary’s Tackle Box Fishing Report for June 13, 2022

Bloodworms are in scarce supply, but the Fishbites prepared bait is working just fine according to multiple fishermen who found big spot about 20 feet off Stewarts Pier, Ragged Point, and the Island.

Fifteen-year-old dies in Lexington Park crash

On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 6:09 pm, St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the intersection of Route 235/Three Notch Road and Hermanville Road in Lexington Park after an on-duty deputy witnessed a motor vehicle collision there.

California-Lexington Park, MD Has Some of the Highest Rents in the Nation

Rents across the country have gone through a period of historical growth in the past two years. According to real estate research firm CoStar Group, rents in the U.S. rose 11.3% last year. In contrast, over the previous five years, gross rents increased by 18.1%.

State of Maryland/Regional:

‘Forever chemicals’ found in more Maryland drinking water systems

The Maryland Department of the Environment reported in late April that its testing of 65 community water systems, which collectively serve about 81,000 people, detected per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, in a little more than half the wells sampled.

With Bay crabs in trouble, tighter harvest restrictions loom

With the Chesapeake Bay’s crab population at its lowest ebb in more than 30 years, Maryland and Virginia are moving to curtail harvests in one of the region’s most valuable fisheries.

Maryland Fishing Report for Friday, June 17, 2022

It’s another great week for exploring Maryland’s tidal waters with sunny, warm weather and moderate wind conditions. Chesapeake Bay surface water temperatures are holding in the mid to upper 70s and will likely continue to rise all week. If you are seeking the warmest waters, fish the surface later in the day as well as in downwind areas. If you are seeking areas with cooler waters, fish the surface early in the day, and deeper waters or upwind areas later. Maryland rivers are currently running in the mid to upper 70s.