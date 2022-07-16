Calvert County:

State of MD seeks comment on possible Calvert Co Bayways Crossing location: The Mayor and Town Council request Town residents’ public comment on the feasibility phase of the Bayways Crossing Ferry project. The Bayways Ferry is a 40-50 person passenger ferry system (no cars) that would loop around the Chesapeake Bay with “stops” in several counties that encircle the bay.

Calvert’s Deputy Tavares Named Deputy of the Quarter: Sheriff Mike Evans and the men and women of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office would like to recognize and congratulate Deputy Antonio Tavares for receiving the honor of 2022 Deputy of the 2nd Quarter. Ridgely pleads guilty to the murder of Selena Persinger

Three arrested after robbery at Prince Frederick Walgreens: On Thursday, July 14, 2022, at approximately 2:15 p.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to the Walgreens pharmacy located at 355 Market Square Drive in Prince Frederick, MD, for the report of a robbery in progress.

Charles County:

Charles Co Duo charged with Drug Trafficking, Illegal Firearm Possession, multiple other charges: Charles County Sheriff’s Office officials announced yesterday that after an ongoing investigation, they have arrested and charged two Charles County residents with multiple counts of possession with the intent to distribute drugs, possession of firearms, drug trafficking, possession of drug manufacturing equipment, possession of a detached magazine with over ten rounds, and other related charges. Previously indicted drug distributor and convicted felon released on new charges

Current renovation projects support revitalization strategy in Indian Head: Regular passersby in the Town of Indian Head are sure to notice changes to the once-blighted building next to the firehouse on Indian Head Highway going through the middle of town. The dilapidated building, originally consisting of five residential apartments, is now being converted into five executive suites furnished with large screen TVs, WiFi, a small kitchen, a king-sized bed, and all the comforts needed for a short stay in the growing tech corridor.

Waldorf man among eight charged in COVID fraud scheme: The Defendants’ Allegedly Submitted over 200 Fraudulent Unemployment Insurance Claims to the Maryland Department of Labor and California Department of Labor

St. Mary’s County:

Virginia man convicted on dogfighting charges in St. Mary’s: State’s Attorney Richard D. Fritz announces that on July 7, 2022, Damien Terrell Wilson was convicted of five felony counts of Dog Fighting, and fourteen misdemeanor counts related to dog fighting activities.

Three suspects in Prince Frederick Armed Robbery, tied to St. Mary’s Armed Robbery: On Thursday, July 14, 2022, deputies with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division’s Criminal Intelligence Unit responded to an armed robbery call at the Giant grocery store in California. Deputies canvassed the immediate area and determined the suspect vehicle was a white SUV, which was observed traveling northbound on Three Notch Road, driving recklessly after the robbery. Harwood woman sentenced in 2021 St. Andrews Church Road Fatal Crash case

Tommy Wagner III Continues Family Tradition at Potomac: The Wagner Family has been synonymous with Maryland’s Potomac Speedway since the track hosted its first event back in 1973.

State of Maryland/Regional:

Chesapeake Bay Commission Executive Director Ann Pesiri Swanson To Retire: Chair of the tri-state Chesapeake Bay Commission (CBC), Maryland Senator Sarah Elfreth, joined by Vice-Chairs Pennsylvania Senator Scott Martin and Virginia Senator Lynwood Lewis, today announced they have – with much gratitude and reluctance – accepted the retirement of Ann Pesiri Swanson, from her position as the Commission’s Executive Director, a job she has held since 1988. Maryland Board of Public Works calls on General Assembly to provide gas tax relief

Maryland Fishing Report for Friday, July 15, 2022: Kayak fishing has gained many converts in the past few years. These small, human-powered watercraft are portable and offer easy access to waters throughout Maryland, and for our younger anglers provide an opportunity to be the captain of their own vessel.

First photos from Webb Telescope to be released this morning: NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, a partnership with ESA (European Space Agency) and CSA (Canadian Space Agency), will soon reveal unprecedented and detailed views of the universe, with the upcoming release of its first full-color images and spectroscopic data.