Calvert County:

Calvert Detectives Investigating Burglary, Theft of Dirt Bikes: The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that occurred in the 600 block of Walton Road in Huntingtown, MD. The complainant stated unknown suspect(s) forcibly entered a detached garage and stole three dirt bikes: a 2019 Husqvarna TE 300i (VIN: VBKUTN230KM347657), a 2005 Honda CRF 230, and a 2019 Yamaha YZ 125– actual photos below.

Governor Hogan, Congressman Hoyer, in Support of Festival – McNelis and Hansen appointed to Bird of Directors: Flying high on the success and momentum from the inaugural Maryland Osprey and Nature Festival, affectionally known as "MONF", the Festival has been recognized by Congressman Steny Hoyer and Governor Larry Hogan. Poised for growth, MONF announces the appointment of Chris McNelis and Tim Hansen to its Bird of Directors.

Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter to hold August “Clear the Shelter” event: The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter invites citizens to adopt during a month-long Clear the Shelters event in August. As added incentive beginning Aug. 1, the shelter will waive adoption fees for the first 20 cats, dogs, and small exotic animals adopted, made possible through a partnership with the nonprofit Friends of the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter.

Charles County:

Town of La Plata to Install Four-Way Stop at Intersection of St. Mary's Avenue and Glen Albin Road: Following a recent traffic safety study, the Town of La Plata plans to install a four-way stop at the intersection of St. Mary's Avenue and Glen Albin Road. Work is expected to begin on Thursday, August 25, 2022, and conclude in approximately one day (weather permitting).

Collins sentenced to life without parole in murder of Lynn Maher: Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West sentenced Gregory Deshawn Collins, 23, of Waldorf, to life without parole plus 20 years in prison for the First-Degree Felony Murder of Lynn Maher, Armed Robbery, and related charges.

Charles Co. Schools set dates for open houses, back-to-school nights: Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) has released its open house schedule for the 2022-23 school year. Listed below are open house dates and times, and other activities for schools. Please call the specific school with questions about open house events.

St. Mary’s County:

Mechanicsville native supports U.S. Navy's "Take Charge and Move Out" mission: A Mechanicsville, Maryland, native is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of the nation's nuclear deterrence mission at Strategic Communications Wing One (STRATCOMMWING ONE). Its TACAMO ("Take Charge and Move Out") mission provides airborne communication links to nuclear missile units of U.S. Strategic Command.

Entries for 2022 St. Mary’s Veterans Day Parade Now Being Accepted: Registration is now open for those wishing to participate in the 47th Annual Veterans Day Parade in Leonardtown. Floats, bands, schools, scouts, clubs, cheerleaders, bikes, vintage cars, and horses are some of the entries which will be accepted.

St. Mary’s County Man Charged After March Apartment Fire: A sprinkler system and pawned items stolen after a Lexington Park apartment fire are credited with leading investigators to their suspect. Deputy State Fire Marshals charged Terrell Anthony Duckett, 26, yesterday with burglary, theft, and arson charges stemming from the March 2022 fire.

State of Maryland/Regional:

Maryland ARPA financial report sent to U.S. Treasury: Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, serving out the final months of his second term in office, says the report details where the state spent ARPA funds from March 3, 2021, through June 30; it includes planned appropriations for the fiscal year 2023.

Marylanders comprise 2.2% of country’s monkeypox cases: The state’s first case was reported on June 16; the 129 confirmed cases by labs contribute 2.2% to the country’s total.

Franchot Announces Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week is August 14-20: No state sales tax assessed on clothing, shoes under $100 and the first $40 of backpacks