Calvert County

CSM student Amber Gieske is named 2022 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise scholar: College of Southern Maryland (CSM) student and Huntingtown resident Amber Gieske is one of 207 Phi Theta Kappa members to be named a 2022 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar and will receive a $1,000 scholarship. ONE MORE LIGHT Inaugural Suicide and Mental Health Awareness Walk to take place at Jefferson Patterson Park

Juvenile Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Prince Frederick: On September 7, 2022, at approximately 4:27 p.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in the area of Oakland Hall Road and Turnberry Way in Prince Frederick, MD.

Police investigating truck crash into Huntingtown-area Inn: Upon arrival, personnel discovered a white Chevy Silverado had crashed into the building. Crews worked to stabilize the vehicle and building. The vehicle had also driven through a telephone pole before striking and entering the building.

Charles County

Van Hollen, Cardin, Hoyer Announce More Than $400,000 for Firefighters in Southern Maryland: The funding will directly impact fire departments, State Fire Training Academies, and nonaffiliated emergency medical services organizations to enhance their response capabilities and ability to protect the health and safety of the public and first responders. Suitland man impersonating officer sentenced in 2021 Bryans Road case

Suspect Apprehended After Violent Attack on Female Acquaintance and Crashing Vehicle into Marked Patrol Car; On September 7 at 12:28 p.m., officers responded to a shopping center in the 1100 block of Smallwood Drive in Waldorf for the report of a possible road rage in the parking lot involving a male and a female.

Charles County Public Schools, Charles County Sheriff’s Office team up for We Care program: Superintendent of Charles County Public Schools Maria Navarro, Ed.D., and Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry greeted teen drivers as they arrived at North Point High School Wednesday morning.

St. Mary’s County

Light the Fire to begin Thursday, Lexington Park Baptist Church to host annual Revival: A prayer walk for peace was held last month, led by Lexington Park Baptist Church head Pastor, Chris McCombs. Many community leaders walked alongside Great Mills Road and the surrounding area in hopes of bringing a sense of unity and peace to the local community. One million oysters to be “planted” in Breton Bay

Local musician Robbie Boothe announces he’s stepping aside for now: Local musician Robbie Boothe announced this past weekend he and the band will be taking a break, for an unknown period of time. Robbie has opened for Old Dominion recently, the first of this summer’s concert series at PNC Waterside Pavilion at The Calvert Marine Museum. This was the third time Robbie and the band have opened there.

Suspect transported to Shock Trauma following shots fired at NAS Pax River: Emergency Management officials at the air station confirmed today that at around 12:20 p.m., an individual fired shots at a residence in the Lovell Cove housing on base. The base was placed on lockdown and emergency personnel responded to and secured the scene.

State of Maryland/Region

Hogan: Apprenticeship participation at an all-time high: With the highest participation in state history, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan said the state now has 12,000 registered apprentices enrolled and working in the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Program. Gas prices continue decline, still much higher than last year

Maryland Department of Health releases human monkeypox vaccination pre-registration system: The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) today released the Maryland Statewide Human Monkeypox (MPX) Vaccination Pre-Registration System enabling Marylanders to sign up to be notified when an MPX vaccine opportunity becomes available.

Maryland residents receive first shots of new Covid-19 vaccine: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, R, announced last week that 157,600 doses of the booster will be administered to COVID sites across the state, but so far only a few facilities have the new medication.