Calvert County:

Calvert Sheriff Conducts Violent Critical Incident Response Training for All Deputies: Over the past two weeks, every deputy within our agency took part in annual tactical enhancement training led by members of the Calvert County Sheriff's Office Special Operations Team (SOT). This hands-on training focuses on response to violent critical incidents, active threats, and reality-based training.

Counties sending the most people to Calvert County, MD: Stacker compiled a list of counties sending the most people to Calvert County, Maryland using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties and county equivalents are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Calvert County, MD from the county between 2015 and 2019.

Calvert County Implements Cost Recovery Program for Emergency Transport: The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) announces it has accepted a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with many of the county’s volunteer fire, rescue, and emergency medical services (EMS) departments to implement a centralized EMS transport billing system. EMS transport billing enables fire, rescue, and EMS companies to recover some of the costs of providing ambulance transportation.

Charles County:

Charles Co. Board honors outstanding employees at November meeting: The Board of Education of Charles County, at its Nov. 15 meeting, honored six Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) staff members for their commitment to the school system and student success. Each month, the Board honors staff members chosen by their school principals for recognition who demonstrate their dedication to teaching and learning.

Exemplary students earn kudos from Charles Co. Board members: Honored were Austin Jarrell of T.C. Martin Elementary School, Ayannah Rosier of Dr. Gustavus Brown Elementary School, Dwayne Washington of C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School; Amaya Ford of John Hanson Middle School; and Blake Hancock of Henry E. Lackey High School.

Investigative Report Released for March’s Fatal Police Pursuit in Charles County: On March 11, 2022, at 4:06 a.m., officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a hit-and-run crash in the 3900 block of Pine Cone Circle in Waldorf.

St. Mary’s County:

St. Mary's Deputy McLean Awarded for DUI Enforcement: Congratulations to Deputy Ryan McLean for his recognition as the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office's top DUI arrest producer in 2021-2022. Deputy McLean was awarded this week at a ceremony held by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).

Southern Maryland Heritage Area Executive Director honored with MD Tourism Award: Lucille W. Walker, Executive Director, was the recipient of the 2022 Visionary Impact Award during the 41st Annual Maryland Tourism & Travel Summit in Ocean City, Maryland, on November 16, 2022. This prestigious award recognizes exceptional vision within the tourism industry in the State of Maryland. Ms. Walker has awarded it for her vision of Southern Maryland becoming a National Heritage Area

Historic St. Mary’s City wins Best Use of Social Media award: Historic St. Mary’s City was awarded “Best Use of Social Media” at the 41st Annual Maryland Tourism and Travel Summit

State of Maryland/National:

Maryland Fishing Report for Sunday, November 27, 2022: Everyone at the Maryland Department of Natural Resources wishes you a pleasant and warm Thanksgiving holiday. More than a few anglers will slip out for a little fishing before the big celebration or on the weekend. There are plenty of exciting fishing opportunities out there this week.

MD Dept. of Health releases RSV hospitalization data dashboard, urges Marylanders to wash hands, take precautions: The RSV data dashboard will be updated on Thursdays and display RSV hospitalizations by respiratory season. It is currently up-to-date. With holidays right around the corner, MDH is urging all Marylanders to take precautions against RSV and other respiratory illnesses that are spreading nationwide.

MD Online Sports Betting goes Live at 9 am Wednesday: According to the fiscal note attached to the bill, sports wagering facilities licensees and mobile sports wagering licensees will keep 85% of proceeds. The other 15% will go to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, the Problem Gambling Fund, and small, minority-owned, and women-owned business Sports Wagering Assistance Fund, which will be used for loans and grants.