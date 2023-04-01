Every week, we curate four of the most significant stories from each county in Southern Maryland and the entire state. By simply clicking on the “Counties” tab on the local news website, readers can access the latest news and updates from each county in Southern Maryland and at the state level.

Calvert County:

Calvert County Students Compete in Maryland MESA Program: Ten Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) recently participated in the Maryland Mathematics, Engineering, and Science Achievement (MESA) program, a statewide initiative for grades 3-12 focused on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. The program provides students with opportunities to develop their academic and leadership skills through various categories of competition.

Calvert Co Public Schools’ Special Ed Depart. Collaborates with Local Businesses to Provide Workplace Experience for Students with Disabilities: Throughout the 2022-2023 school year, local businesses and community-based organizations in Calvert County have partnered with the Calvert County Public Schools’ (CCPS) Special Education Department to provide workplace experiences for students with disabilities. This initiative aims to prepare students for a seamless transition into adulthood by identifying their interests, abilities, work habits, and career goals.

Charles County:

Charles County Man Wins $50,000 on Gold X50 Scratch-Off: Elijah Stubbs Jr., a U.S. Navy veteran and retiree from Waldorf, Maryland, hit the jackpot when his lucky nickel revealed a $50,000 prize on a Gold X50 scratch-off. Elijah purchases scratch-offs a few times a week at different retailers, and on the day he won, he had stopped at the Waldorf 7-Eleven #32282 on 11575 Berry Road to buy the $10 game.

Charles County Man Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Armed Carjacking: Charles County Circuit Court Judge William R. Greer, Jr. sentenced 21-year-old Keyon Micah Jasey to 15 years in prison for Armed Carjacking and Use of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime. Jasey entered a guilty plea to the aforementioned charges on February 10, 2023.

Charles County Jury Convicts Keishon Javontae Thompson of First-Degree Murder and Weapon Charges: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced on Friday, March 24, 2023, that a Charles County jury has convicted 20-year-old Keishon Javontae Thompson of the first-degree murder of 19-year-old J’Shaun Wallace, as well as weapon charges, following a five-day trial and three hours of deliberation.

St. Mary’s County:

Golden Gloves celebrate 10 decades of Boxing; Championship Finals this weekend: In its 100th year, the National Golden Gloves week-long tournament will make its way to Harrah’s Casino in Chester, Pa, on May 8th, where 30 Regional Franchises will come head to head to battle it out. Arrest Made in Murder of Transgender Woman Tasiyah, Suspect Charged with Felonies

McCombs releases book “Letters to Jaelynn”: Willey’s good friend Macy McCombs spent time processing her grief and mourning as she wrote to Jaelynn to express her thoughts.

Maryland Public Television to Premiere “Discovering the Dove” During Chesapeake Bay Week: On Tuesday, April 18 at 8 p.m., Maryland Public Television (MPT) will debut its original documentary Discovering the Dove as part of its 19th annual Chesapeake Bay Week®. The half-hour film will air on MPT-HD and will also be available for live and on-demand viewing using MPT’s live stream, online video player, and the PBS App.

State of Maryland:

FBI Seeks Public’s Help in Locating Fugitive Charged with Wire Fraud and Bribery: The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Roy C. McGrath, a 53-year-old fugitive from Naples, Florida, who failed to appear in court for trial on March 13, 2023, in Baltimore, Maryland. An arrest warrant has been issued for McGrath, who is now considered an international flight risk. Maryland voters to see reproductive rights on 2024 ballot

Legislature advancing bills to expand AG’s authority to enforce civil rights laws, oversee correctional facilities: With less than two weeks until the Maryland legislative session ends, part of Attorney General Anthony Brown’s agenda is close to winning support it needs from the legislature.

Moore announces supplemental budget with $35 million for state employees as legislative budget negotiations begin: Gov. Wes Moore (D) said Monday that he will send a supplemental budget proposal to the General Assembly that would include nearly $35 million for salary increases for state employees and funding to replace the contractor at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home.