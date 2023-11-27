Southern Maryland, a region renowned for its rich history and scenic landscapes, recently witnessed a dynamic week filled with a spectrum of events, activities, and developments that captured the essence of life in this vibrant community. From political decisions and public health updates to community gatherings and local initiatives, the past week showcased the diverse tapestry of Southern Maryland life. This article provides a comprehensive and factual recap of the key events and highlights that unfolded across the region during the preceding seven days.

As we delve into the week’s noteworthy occurrences, it becomes evident that Southern Maryland is a place where the past and the present coexist harmoniously where the community’s resilience and unity shine through various challenges. Whether it’s political leaders making decisions that shape the region’s future, citizens coming together to support local businesses, or developments in public health, this week in review offers a snapshot of life in Southern Maryland and the events that continue to shape its character.

Calvert County

Calvert County Students Shine at National FBLA Conference: Twelve high school students from Calvert County Public Schools, representing Northern High School’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), showcased remarkable talent at the 2023 National Leadership Conference held in Atlanta, Georgia. The event, a congregation of the nation’s brightest young minds in business and leadership, saw two Northern High School (NHS) FBLA members placing in the top ten in their respective competitive events.

Calvert County High Schools Honored by College Board: Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) has recently been commended for its outstanding performance in the Advanced Placement (AP) program, with its high schools being named recipients of the College Board’s AP® School Honor Roll for 2023. This prestigious accolade, awarded to only 4,570 schools nationwide, represents a significant achievement, as these schools constitute just 30% of all eligible high schools in the country.

Calvert County Unveils Renewed Burnett Center for Hope & Healing: The Burnett Center for Hope & Healing, previously known as the Burnett Calvert Hospice House, celebrated its grand reopening on November 17, signifying a fresh start with a renewed focus on providing comprehensive care and support to the Calvert County community. The event, held in Prince Frederick, Maryland, showcased the center’s expanded vision to offer a sanctuary for healing, learning, and growth for individuals and families dealing with serious illnesses, grief, and end-of-life situations.

Charles County

CCPS Middle School Archery Tournament Crowns 2023 Champions: Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) successfully concluded its 2023 Middle School Archery Tournament on November 17, showcasing talent from seven CCPS middle schools. The event at Milton M. Somers Middle School featured a spirited competition among young archers, categorized by grade and gender into separate teams. $100 Million Apartment Community to Rise in Charles County

Mt. Hope School Revives Beloved Thanksgiving Community Tradition: The Thanksgiving spirit is alive and thriving at Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School, where a simple classroom event has blossomed into a cherished community tradition over 34 years. The school recently celebrated its annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner, steeped in history and communal bonding.

Southern Maryland Links Inc. Donates Coats to Local Students: In a heartwarming gesture of community support, the Southern Maryland Chain Chapter of the Links Inc. has generously donated 48 coats to Charles County Public Schools (CCPS), marking the success of their fifth annual coat drive. The donation, aimed at providing essential winter clothing to students in need, highlights the organization’s dedication to serving local communities.

St. Marys County

Local Illustrator Michael Munshaw Thrills Fans at St. Mary’s County Arts Council Meet & Greet: In a delightful gathering on November 3rd, 2023, the St. Mary’s County Arts Council hosted a special Meet and greet with Michael Munshaw, a renowned local illustrator. This event, part of the council’s First Friday series, drew a large crowd of comic enthusiasts eager to meet Munshaw and his family. Life Sentence without Parole for Maryland Man in Double Homicide

Six New Champions Highlight Potomac Speedways 50th Anniversary Season: The second longest active speedway in the state of Maryland played host to their 50th anniversary season in 2023. The shorter than usual season found only 13 completed shows, but produced multiple first time feature winners and six first time ever track champions. This season would also be unique in the fact that the once headline Late Model division did not crown a track champion since the track opened in 1973.

Fatal Collision on Three Notch Road: One Deceased, One Injured: A tragic motor vehicle collision occurred early Monday morning on Three Notch Road near Expedition Drive in St. Mary’s County, resulting in one fatality and one injury. Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the scene at approximately 8:59 a.m. following reports of a head-on collision.

State of Maryland

Maryland Department of Education, Blueprint board aim to boost literacy achievement in elementary schools: To help boost literacy achievement in Maryland’s elementary schools, the Blueprint Accountability and Implementation Board approved a proposal Thursday that will send literacy experts to schools in each of Maryland’s counties and the city of Baltimore by the end of this school year. Federal Appeals Court Strikes Down Maryland Handgun Law

Some of the longest emergency room wait times in Maryland can stretch almost a whole day: With increased risks of food poisoning, burns from cooking, car accident injuries and the rise of wintertime ailments like the flu, the holiday season can result in more trips to emergency rooms.

School principals prepare to implement the Blueprint For Maryland’s Future: As Maryland rolls out the 2021 landmark education reform law called the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, many school administrators are unsure what the plan means for their schools.

