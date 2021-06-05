Calvert County:

Dee of St. Mary’s to begin Public Cruises this week: The Dee of St. Mary’s was built in 1979 in Piney Point, Maryland, by shipwright Francis Goddard for St. George Island waterman Captain Jack Russell. She was the first skipjack built on the Western Shore of the Chesapeake in a quarter of a century.

Jeremy Testa selected by UMCES graduate students as Outstanding Faculty Mentor: Associate Professor Jeremy Testa, a marine ecologist studying nutrient cycling in coastal systems at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science’s Chesapeake Biological Laboratory, has been selected by the graduate student body to receive the Outstanding Faculty Mentor Award for his dedication to both science and his students.

Chesapeake Beach Named One of Best Fathers Day Fishing Spots: So, what can you expect to catch? The main target is always going to be Striped Bass, or “Rockfish,” as they’re known in these parts. You can also hook some tasty Flounder, as well as the Chesapeake Bay’s signature delicacy: Crab. The best part? Because it’s so close to the city, you can do all this and still be home in time for lunch!

Charles County:

GoVAX Summer Tour visits Southern Maryland Food Truck Festival in Charles County this weekend: The Charles County Health Department (CCHD) and the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Southern Maryland Food Truck Festival in La Plata on June 5 and 6. Free vaccines will be available to Food Truck Festival attendees from 12 noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 12 noon to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Multiple Displaced After Accidental Waldorf Townhome Fire: The Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 3100 block of Heathcote Road at 6:40 p.m. for a reported structure fire of a two-story townhome. Seventy-five firefighters took fifteen minutes to gain control of the blaze.

Repairs to Begin to MD 5 Railway Crossing In Waldorf Thursday: The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) and CSX Transportation will begin making railway repairs to MD 5 Business (Leonardtown Road) in the Waldorf area of Charles County on Thursday, June 3.

St. Mary’s County:

St. Mary’s College Alumna Carly Harvey ’07 to Serve as Mistress of Ceremonies for Mulberry Music Festival: The Blues: St. Mary’s College is proud to announce that alumna Carly Harvey ’07 will serve as mistress of ceremonies for the Mulberry Music Festival: The Blues, on Friday, June 18 beginning at 6 p.m. Currently dubbed D.C.’s Queen of the Blues, Harvey is a 2021 Wammie Award-winner for Best Blues Artist.

St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office Employees Awarded for Exemplary Service in 2020: On Thursday, May 27, 2021 numerous employees of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were awarded for excellence and exemplary achievements during 2020. We are proud to present those awards recipients…

St. Mary’s County Museum Division Debuts LEGO Lighthouse Building Challenge in Honor of the 185th Anniversary of Piney Point Lighthouse: Calling all LEGO enthusiasts! The St. Mary’s County Museum Division is announcing a fun competition in honor of the oldest lighthouse on the Potomac River for Piney Point Lighthouse’s 185th Anniversary. The challenge entails creating a version of any lighthouse utilizing LEGO bricks and bringing it to Piney Point Lighthouse Museum for display and contest judging.

State of Maryland:

MD DNR Warns Boaters “Know Before You Go”: Every summer, the Maryland Natural Resources Police responds to multiple boating accidents due to rough waves and inclement weather. During the season, the weather can change in an instant — which makes it essential that all boaters check the weather before leaving shore and remain watchful for ominous weather signs.

Maryland Fishing Report for June 4, 2021: The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has some free fishing days coming up, which allows folks to fish anywhere in Maryland without a fishing license on June 5, June 12, and July 4. This is a wonderful opportunity to introduce someone new to the world of fishing.

Local United Way Organizations Announce Integration to Form United Way of Southern Maryland: The Boards of Directors for United Way of Calvert County, United Way of Charles County, and United Way of St. Mary’s County, have announced that effective September 1, 2021, they will be joining forces and blazing new trails as United Way of Southern Maryland.

