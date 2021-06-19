Calvert County:

Calvert County Celebrates New Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department Firehouse: At 29,929 square feet, the new $11-million facility boasts several new state-of-the-art features designed to enhance firefighter health and safety. The building incorporates improved technology to aid call response, energy-efficient lighting and HVAC, and more bunkrooms for firefighters.

Rotary Club of Prince Frederick Donates $14K for CTE Scholarships: The Rotary Club of Prince Frederick donated $14,607 to cover the cost of professional certification exams for career and technology education (CTE) students in the graduating class of 2022.

Close to the finish line, but not there yet; volunteers needed Solomons Fireworks Display is back on: “We’re not done yet,” Calvert County resident, father of six and owner of Black Belt Karate in Prince Frederick, Kyle Webber said. “We have a way to go. A lot goes into it and I never realized just how much.”

Charles County:

Maryland’s Mobile Vaccination Clinic Makes a Stop in Bryans Road: The state of Maryland and FEMA are partnering with the Charles County Health Department to bring vaccinations to the Charles County community through the use of one of their mobile vaccination units.

New Lab Director Named at UM Charles Regional Medical Center: Janolino has over 20 years of experience in hospital laboratory work beginning as a lab technologist. He has steadily risen in his career managing different lab operations, and at UM Charles Regional in La Plata, he will lead a staff of 40 lab employees that keep accurate testing and documentation going 24 hours a day, seven days a week for the hospital’s patients.

Development fight erupts over protected Potomac tributary: Five years ago, after intense debate, the elected leaders of one of Maryland’s fastest-growing counties took the unprecedented step them of restricting development on 37,000 acres of land to protect this creek, which was described then as one of the state’s healthiest and most threatened water bodies.

St. Mary’s County:

NFL Pro Herschel Walker Visits Pax River to Share the Importance of Mental Health: Herschel Walker, former professional football player, Heisman Trophy winner, and Olympic athlete, visited NAS Patuxent River June 9 to visit with installation and tenant command personnel and discuss the importance of mental health.

Local Garden Clubs Renovate Health Department Courtyard Garden in Appreciation for COVID-19 Pandemic Response: The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) and St. Mary’s County Government welcomed the renovation of the health department courtyard garden at the SMCHD main office in Leonardtown with a dedication ceremony held on June 14, 2021.

St. Mary’s Resident Wins on $224K Fast Play: While lucky numbers can lead to a Maryland Lottery win, a FAST PLAY game called Lucky Numbers gave a Mechanicsville man his big win. The game, one of several selected at random by a clerk, was his ticket to a six-figure progressive jackpot prize. It turned his $10 Lucky Numbers game purchase into $224,935 in an instant!

State of Maryland:

Maryland Might Ease Limits On Oyster Harvest: Amid signs of a significant but uneven rebound in Maryland’s oyster population, the state Department of Natural Resources is planning this fall to ease some harvest limits it had imposed two years ago in a bid to curb overfishing.

Research reveals well-done steak is a deal-breaker for many Marylanders: In a recent survey of 2,000 respondents, 59% of respondents in The Old Line State claim they wouldn’t date someone who liked their steak prepared in a different way than they did (compared to a national average of 56%).

MDOT MVA, Law Enforcement Partners Remind Marylanders to Check Child Safety Seats Often: Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) Secretary Greg Slater and MDOT Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) Administrator Chrissy Nizer joined together this month to announce the donation of 50 child safety seats from MDOT MVA’s Highway Safety Office to the Baltimore Police Department (BPD) and several other law enforcement agencies across the state.

