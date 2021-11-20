Calvert County:

Former Calvert Football Coach facing Federal Child Pornography charges: Defendant Coached A High School Football Team in Charles County and a Youth Football Team in Prince George’s County; Law Enforcement Believes There May be More Victims

Calvert County Launches Newly Redesigned Chesapeake Hills Golf Course Website: Calvert County Government has launched a newly redesigned Chesapeake Hill Golf Course website to showcase the amenities and services offered at Calvert County’s premier golf course.

Fifteen-year-old arrested following stabbing at High School: On November 16, 2021, at 11:18 a.m., a School Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to Patuxent High School responded to a report of a stabbing in the cafeteria area of the school.

Half of Marylanders have suffered from ‘pandemic brain’, reveals survey: 29% say boredom has been the overriding emotion during the pandemic.

Charles County:

Charles Co Board approves middle school redistricting, starts next school year: The Board of Education at its Nov. 9 meeting approved the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) middle school redistricting plan, which takes effect next school year. In a vote of 4 to 2, the Board approved Superintendent Maria V. Navarro’s recommendation of a modified version of Proposal A which balances state-rated capacity and includes movement of students among all eight CCPS middle school zones.

Alcohol, driver error blamed in Indian Head fatal crash: On Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at approximately 5:53 p.m., Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 344 (Chicamuxen Road) in the area of Maryland Route 425 for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to assume the investigation.

Suspect Charged with Armed Carjacking while on Electronic Monitoring for Previous Violent Crimes: On October 8, 2021, a male suspect arranged to meet the victim after conversing with them through a social media app. They met on a street at a location in Charles County, at which time the suspect pulled out a gun and stole the victim’s vehicle. The suspect fled and the victim called the police. Detectives subsequently identified the suspect as Erion Vann Burton, 20, of Waldorf and obtained an arrest warrant.

Charles County Sheriff’s Office Joins Charles County Public Schools in Launch of New School Bus Safety Program: The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) are launching a new school bus safety program this week, in partnership with a safety technology company, BusPatrol. The program will place 375 cameras on school buses to deter drivers from illegally passing stopped school buses. ‘

St. Mary’s County:

Great Mills shooting under investigation, victim flown by MEDEVAC: On Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at approximately 8:00 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 22100 block of Clipper Drive in Great Mills, for the reported shots fired.

St. Mary’s Health Department Offers Drive-Thru Flu Vaccine Clinics: The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) will be offering free drive-thru flu vaccine clinics for children and adults (ages 1 and older) living in St. Mary’s County.

Williams Picks Up United East Women’s Basketball Player of the Week Honors: Senior Karon Williams (Rockville, Md./Richard Montgomery) was selected as the United East Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the week ending November 14 as announced by the league office Monday afternoon.

St. Mary’s Co. Commissioners November 16, 2021, meeting briefs: The Commissioners recognized several graduates of the 2021 Citizens Academy. The 2021 Citizens Academy featured a nine-week series of Tuesday evening sessions presented by St. Mary’s County Government departments and partner agencies focusing on policies and processes within county operations.

State of Maryland:

Restaurant Association Of Md. CEO: Staffing And Supply Shortages Continue To Threaten The Industry’s Post-Pandemic Recovery: Restaurant Association of Maryland President and CEO Marshall Weston said Thursday that staffing and supply shortages are still among the most serious challenges facing the restaurant industry.

Never mind the honeybee: Maryland researchers want more buzz over saving native bee species: Although honeybees have captured national attention in an effort to “save the bees,” some Maryland entomologists want to shift the focus toward native bee species that are in graver danger.

Maryland Fishing Report for Friday, November 19, 2021: As we move through November there are plenty of excellent fishing opportunities to be had. The western mountain streams and rivers hold trout, smallmouth bass, and muskellunge. The small lakes and ponds that dot Maryland are providing a variety of fish that are feeding aggressively. The striped bass in the Chesapeake Bay are also feeling the urge to build up body stores. In the waters of the Atlantic, fishing for black sea bass does not get any better, with limit catches the norm.

Billing errors plague health providers in Maryland: Behavioral health providers, who offered mental health services and substance use treatment during the pandemic, are locked in a dispute with the Maryland Department of Health over how many millions of dollars the providers must pay back to the state.

