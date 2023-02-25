Every week, we curate four of the most significant stories from each county in Southern Maryland and the entire state. By simply clicking on the “Counties” tab on the local news website, readers can access the latest news and updates from each county in Southern Maryland and at the state level. This approach offers a holistic perspective on the region’s events, news, and advancements, keeping readers well-informed on the topics that are important to them.

Calvert County

More than fifty local agencies to attend Calvert’s Community Resources Day: Calvert County is gearing up to host a Community Resource Day on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Calvert Pines Senior Center in Prince Frederick. This event aims to connect community members who need supportive services with multiple resources and services in one day, at one place. CalvertHealth beefs up against potential cyberattacks, strengthens it’s resilience

Calvert Sheriff’s Office welcomes new service dog from Canine Companions: Canine Companions, the United States’ largest service dog organization, announced on Monday that the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland has received a highly trained service dog to work with children and other victims/witnesses in the area.

Calvert resident named to Leadership Maryland ’23: Leadership Maryland has announced that Stacy L. Hutchinson, the Associate Director of Administration at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science (UMCES) – Chesapeake Biological Laboratory in Solomons, Maryland, has been selected to participate in the statewide professional development program as a member of the Class of 2023. This announcement was made by David Fike ’16 (LM), President and CEO of Leadership Maryland.

Charles County

White Plains couple hits FastPlay for $34K: A White Plains couple is celebrating after winning the progressive jackpot in the $2 Gold Fish game, which earned them $34,683. The husband and wife team had only been playing the game for a week when they struck it lucky.

La Plata woman accused of 2021 Assualt and Armed Robbery captured: On February 21, PFC Rickard of the Warrant Unit within the Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made an arrest in connection with a robbery and assault that occurred in February 2021. Brooke Lynn Edmonds, a 27-year-old resident of La Plata, was taken into custody by Rickard, who is assigned to the U.S. Marshals Task Force Baltimore Group.

Upper Marlboro man arrested in reported rape of Waldorf teen: A 25-year-old man from Upper Marlboro has been arrested and charged with second-degree rape, sexual solicitation of a minor, and related charges after he was identified as the suspect in the rape of a 13-year-old girl in Waldorf, Maryland. The girl had reported the rape to the authorities on February 15, three days after the incident took place.

St. Mary’s County

St. Mary’s College’s Schwenk to make school history: Sophomore Luke Schwenk of St. Mary’s College of Maryland is set to make history as the first-ever Seahawk male swimmer to compete at the NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships. The NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Committee announced the list of participants, with Schwenk earning a coveted spot. Ryken’s Sydnie Collins named 2023 Prudential Emerging Visionary

St. Mary’s school board renews sup’t’s contract; system plagued by vacancies, charter school plans for growth: St. Mary’s Public Schools Superintendent Scott Smith was approved for a new four-year contract by the school board on Feb. 22. Details of the contract were not available, but Smith’s 2019 contract paid him $225,000 with raises slated for future years.

Five and a half inch long Megladon tooth found at mouth of the Patuxent: A megalodon tooth has been found in Chesapeake Bay, Maryland, measuring 5.5 inches, half an inch longer than the one found by a nine-year-old girl on Christmas Day. The tooth was found on 10 February by the captain of the fishing boat the Undertaker, Stephen Rollins, and his first mate, Jeremiah Jerry Jordan, while dredging in 20 feet of water, a mile or so south of the mouth of the Patuxent River. The tooth was hidden in a load of oysters.

State of Maryland/National

Maryland delegate harassed with unsolicited sexual image after her testimony against the practice: Del. Lesley Lopez, D-Montgomery, was cyber-flashed with a photo of a man exposing himself through a Twitter direct message after a hearing on her bill to create a task force to prevent and respond to non-consensual sexual imagery sent online. New bill seeks to change how juveniles are charged in serious crimes

Cannabis interests compete for bill changes: Dozens of people gathered on Friday at the House Economic Matters Committee for a hearing on the omnibus bill to legalize cannabis in Maryland. More than 80 speakers, including private industry representatives, entrepreneurs, and concerned citizens, arrived to propose amendments to the bill that would create a legal market for cannabis. The legislation, an 88-page document, outlines a framework for the legal sale of cannabis in Maryland following the approval of legalization in last November’s election.

Record Percentage of MD Voters Support End-of-Life Option Legislation: The Maryland Legislature is set to once again take up the issue of medical aid in dying this session, and the prospects for its passage look promising. According to new polling conducted by Gonzales Research, support for the bill has increased over previous years, with 71% of Maryland voters now in favor of it, up from 69% in 2021.