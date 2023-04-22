Every week, we curate four of the most significant stories from each county in Southern Maryland and the entire state. By simply clicking on the “Counties” tab on the local news website, readers can access the latest news and updates from each county in Southern Maryland and at the state level.

Calvert County:

Premier of CHICAGO Sensationally Entertaining: The Patuxent Harlequins, all of them (90 student-actors, techs, pit musicians, and 10 adults that make up the production) owned opening night of Chicago with a performance that would make Ben Brantley and Caitlin Huston nod in approval.

Calvert County Man Convicted of Manslaughter in Shooting Death: Terrance Kenneth Yancey, a Calvert County man, was convicted of voluntary manslaughter, two firearms violations, four counts of reckless endangerment, and one count of destruction of evidence in the shooting death of Tyree Richardson on June 13, 2022. Following a week-long trial, a Calvert County jury returned the verdict on April 17, 2023. Former Calvert Co Football Coach Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography Charges

Northern Middle School student named winner of Maryland Investwrite Essay Competition: Keven Luiru, an eighth-grade student at Northern Middle School in Calvert County, has been announced as the winner of the Maryland Investwrite Essay Competition. The competition, which is offered by the Maryland Council on Economic Education (MCEE), challenges students to reflect on long-term investing and personal finance.

Charles County

Man Arrested for Threatening Churchgoers with Machete and Racial Epithets:A man has been arrested for threatening parishioners with a machete and using racial epithets at a church in Waldorf on April 16. The incident happened at around 9:13 a.m. when officers responded to the church in the 5100 block of Leonardtown Road.

Charles County Man Wins Third $50,000 Prize in 11 Months: A truck driver from Charles County, who wishes to remain anonymous and goes by the nickname “Big Winner,” has claimed his third $50,000 prize in the Maryland Lottery’s Pick 5 game within 11 months. He returned to Lottery headquarters earlier this week to claim his latest prize won in the April 13 midday drawing. North Point High School Teacher Joseph Burton Named 2023 LifeChanger of the Year Nominee

CCPS Teams Excel at Maryland Destination Imagination Tournament: On April 1, the University of Maryland, Baltimore County hosted the Maryland Destination Imagination (DI) Tournament. A total of 165 teams, including 44 teams from Charles County Public Schools (CCPS), participated in the competition.

St. Mary’s County

State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling Reflects on First 100 Days in Office: State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling has completed her first 100 days in office and has reflected on the accomplishments and challenges she has faced in her new role as St. Mary’s County Chief Law Enforcement Officer. Sterling was elected in 2022 with one of the largest mandates in the county’s history, and she won by an overwhelming margin.

SoMD High School Students Engineer Successful Egg-Drop Project with Drone-Inspired Twist: Nineteen high school students from St. Mary’s Ryken High School in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, spent the day applying their ingenuity to a STEM challenge that combined UAS technology with more traditional engineering principles. The activity took place at the University of Maryland System at Southern Maryland (USMSM), where the students participated in a project that resembled the classic “egg-drop” challenge, but with a drone-inspired twist. Over 300 participate in Hospice Run/Walk, SMAC Vets win overall

Deal with new operator of Charlotte Hall imminent as deadline, possible layoffs approach: The state is inching closer to inking a deal to replace the operator of the troubled state-owned Charlotte Hall Veterans Home in St. Mary’s County.

State of Maryland

Josh Kurtz: A legislative session and a political culture awash in special interest money: Men and women of all ages and races were in tears as historians and legal experts recounted the early career of the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, and some of his successful — and heartbreakingly unsuccessful — battles to desegregate Maryland.

Historic St. Mary’s City Announces 2023 Bay Tour of Maryland Dove: Historic St. Mary’s City (HSMC) has revealed that the Maryland Dove will set sail to different ports around the Chesapeake Bay in 2023, thanks to a grant from the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority. Commissioned in August 2022, the state-funded ship was built in partnership with the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum on Maryland’s eastern shore. New dashboard tracks every fatal crash in Maryland

Political notes: Moore does the D.C. policy circuit, Trone hires a campaign manager, new gig for ex-LG, and more: Gov. Wes Moore (D) hit the Washington, D.C., policy circuit Wednesday morning, rubbing shoulders with a national media personality to talk workforce development, then traveling five blocks to discuss climate change with corporate executives and government officials.

