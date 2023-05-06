Calvert County:

Huntingtown Man Pleads Guilty to Felony Animal Cruelty: On May 1, 2023, Edward Stanley Williams, a 54-year-old resident of Huntingtown, admitted to four counts of felony animal cruelty in Calvert County Circuit Court. Williams was found to be involved in dogfighting and was also charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. The sentencing for his crimes is scheduled for July 7, 2023, before the Honorable Mark S. Chandlee. Patuxent High School Football Coach Inducted into MFCA Hall of Fame

Former Youth Football Coach Pleads Guilty to Sexual Abuse of Minors: Moshe Michael Imel, 53, of Owings, entered a guilty plea in Calvert County Circuit Court to three felony charges relating to the sexual abuse of minors. Imel had previously entered a guilty plea to charges in Federal court involving the production of child pornography.

Four Suspects Arrested and Charged in Connection with Bank Robbery: On Monday, May 1, 2023, four suspects were arrested and charged in connection with an armed bank robbery in Dunkirk, MD. According to the Criminal Investigations Bureau, Cedric Fonta Moore, Silas Moliek Moore, Jamel Anthony Brown, and Donise Sarah Blacknell, all from Washington D.C., have been charged with Armed Robbery and Possession of a Firearm During a Felony. Additional charges are pending.

Charles County

Commissioners Approve Request to Place Bel Alton High School on National Register of Historic Places: On May 2, 2023, the Charles County Commissioners received a briefing from the Bel Alton High School Alumni Association regarding their efforts to place the building on the National Register of Historic Places.

Two Charles County Public Schools Media Specialists Honored as Finalists for Maryland School Librarian of the Year Award: Karen Ferruzza of Arthur Middleton Elementary School and Jacob Gerding of Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School were named as honorees for the Maryland School Librarian of the Year Award, sponsored by the Maryland Association of School Librarians (MASL). Gerding was recognized as one of the 15 finalists for the award.

CSM Trades Program Transforms James Thompson’s Life: From Minimum Wage to HVAC Specialist to Top Naval Civilian Ranks, His Story Inspires: “Not to be dramatic, but when I started at CSM I had two options: Give it all I had, or I wasn’t going to be around much longer,” recalls James Thompson. At the time, he was working a minimum-wage fast food job and living without stable housing when his now-wife inspired him to think bigger.

St. Mary’s County

Law Enforcement Officers Recognized at Annual Ceremony in St. Mary’s County: On Tuesday, May 2, 2023, the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, St. Mary’s Department of Aging and Human Services, and Triad/SALT Council held their annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Day at The White Rose facility in Callaway. The event recognized the Officers of the Year for several agencies, including St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sheriff of the Year, Cpl. Daniel Holdsworth, and Corrections Officer of the Year, CFC Monica Moncivais-Romero. St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Promotes First Woman Police Captain in 386-Year History

St. Mary’s County Prosecutor Honored with Two Law Enforcement Awards: Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Proctor has been named a 2023 honoree for two law enforcement officer of the year awards. The St. Mary’s County Triad/SALT Council Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and the Optimists Respect for Law banquet are honoring Proctor for her outstanding work as a prosecutor.

SMR Junior Madison Brouillette Places 5th in World Cheer Competition: SMR junior Madison Brouillette has recently achieved an impressive feat by placing 5th in the world at the U.S. All-Star Federation Worlds, the biggest all-star cheer event in the world. Madison’s team was one of 18 teams to compete, making their placement a significant accomplishment.

State of Maryland

Maryland Governor Signs Historic Legislation Protecting Reproductive Rights, Transgender Rights, and Establishing Cannabis Market: Maryland Governor Wes Moore presided over the Moore-Miller Administration’s fourth bill signing on Monday, dedicating the day to protecting the rights of all Marylanders. The governor signed historic legislation that solidifies protections for reproductive rights, protects the rights of transgender Marylanders, and establishes an adult-use cannabis market. After more than a half-century in public office, Cardin won’t seek reelection in 2024

After first 100 days, Lierman hopeful about modernization of comptroller’s office, possibilities for state policy changes: In addition to being determined to modernize the state’s tax and revenue infrastructure, Lierman said she also intends to use her role on the state’s uniquely powerful Board of Public Works to ensure equity and opportunity in state contracting and to protect state infrastructure and investments from climate change threats.

Taking stock of the first 100 days of the Moore-Miller administration: On their 100th day in office on Friday, barrier-breaking Gov. Wes Moore (D) and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller (D) will be where they have been a lot so far in their terms — on the road.

Like this: Like Loading...