Calvert County:

Spotted Lanternflies Found in Calvert County, Officials Seek Public’s Aid: Residents and local agriculture enthusiasts are on high alert as spotted lanternflies (Lycorma delicatula) have made their unwelcome presence known in Calvert County. Originally native to eastern Asia, these invasive insects pose a significant threat to North American agriculture due to their extensive dietary preferences and lack of known predators in the region. Maryland Woman Pleads Guilty to Animal Cruelty; Ordered to Pay $67,000

End Hunger’s New Warehouse in Huntingtown Set for Year-End Completion: End Hunger In Calvert County is on track to complete its new Food Pantry distribution center by year’s end, enabling the nonprofit organization to increase food distribution to meet rising community needs. This comes at a critical time with cost-of-living expenses escalating and additional emergency SNAP benefits, implemented during the pandemic, coming to an end.

Randell Jamal Wright Sentenced to 40 Years for Dunkirk Jewelry Exchange Burglary: Calvert County Circuit Court Judge Mark S. Chandlee sentenced Randell Jamal Wright to 40 years imprisonment, suspended to 8 years of active time, on Monday, August 14, 2023, for his part in the burglary of the Jewelry Exchange in Dunkirk, Maryland. The sentencing follows the verdict reached on July 12, 2023, in which Wright was found guilty of burglary and five related charges by a Calvert County jury.

Charles County:

Charles County Charter Board Meeting Highlights Governance, Harassment Concerns, and EMS Growth Plans: An informative meeting by the Charles County Charter Board has laid bare significant aspects of governance, budget planning, harassment against board members, and Fire and EMS department strategies. The detailed gathering encompassed an array of subjects that brought inspiration, information, and concerns to light. Charles County Emergency Response Struggles with Growing Demand: Detailed Insight into Challenges and Plans

Waldorf Man Wins $840,000 Multi-Match Jackpot; Moreland’s Country Store Awarded Bonus: A local man from Waldorf, Maryland, discovered he was the lucky winner of the $840,000 Multi-Match jackpot, much to his disbelief and the delight of his encouraging wife. The winning numbers were drawn on Thursday, Aug. 10, and news of the jackpot winner being sold at Moreland’s Country Store at 14950 Woodville Road quickly spread among Lottery enthusiasts in the area.

Suspect Ricardo Kevon Colbert-Lyles Arrested in Connection to 2022 Waldorf Shooting: Ricardo Kevon Colbert-Lyles, 22, has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Aden Christopher Garcia, 19, last year in Waldorf. The arrest was made by CCSO Warrant Fugitive Unit members on August 9 at 3 p.m., ending an extensive investigation into the case.

St. Mary’s County:

St. Mary’s County Authorities Launch “Slow Down St. Mary’s” to Tackle Traffic Fatalities: A multi-agency initiative to combat the rising number of traffic-related fatalities has been launched in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, on August 17, 2023. The “Slow Down St. Mary’s” campaign aims to reduce speeding, distracted driving, and aggressive driving, which have been significant contributors to this year’s crashes.

Armed Carjacking Shakes Great Mills Road Intersection at 3am: In the early hours of August 12th, a disturbing incident took place at the intersection of South Shangri La Drive and Great Mills Road. A carjacking involving a Chevrolet S10 truck unfolded, with a suspect wielding a handgun forcing the driver out of the vehicle.

Quade Seizes Late-Race Opportunity for 2nd Seasonal Win at Potomac Speedway: A late-race caution flag gave Derick Quade the needed opportunity, catapulting him to victory in Friday night’s 20-lap Limited Late Model race at Potomac Speedway. This win marks Quade’s 32nd career division feature triumph and his second of the current season. Piloting the renowned Longhorn no.74, Quade showcased his seasoned racing prowess.

State of Maryland:

Maryland Governor Announces Key Technology Roles to Modernize State Operations: In a significant move towards technology enhancement within state government, Maryland Governor Wes Moore announced on Tuesday the creation of several pivotal technology roles within the Maryland Department of Information Technology. These new positions aim to propel the state to the forefront of technological innovation and accessibility. Maryland Sportsbooks Contribute Over $3M to Education Fund in July

State, and county officials discuss strategies to battle the ever-changing opioid crisis in Maryland: Maryland state officials, county officers and non-profit organizers gathered in Ocean City on Wednesday to discuss the policy solutions and tactics to face the ever-evolving opioid crisis, as one of many forum discussions that will occur at the annual Maryland Association of Counties summer conference.

Maryland Department of Health Launches Site Listing Statewide Vaccination Clinics: The Maryland Department of Health has introduced a new website that compiles vaccination clinics provided by local health departments nationwide, including back-to-school clinics for children and COVID-19 clinics. The site, health.maryland.gov/vaccines, will include information about flu vaccination clinics when they become available.

