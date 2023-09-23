

In a region where community and tradition hold strong, Southern Maryland’s week was anything but mundane. From local government decisions affecting daily life to high school sports creating hometown heroes, the tapestry of events this week offers a snapshot of a community deeply entwined with its history, yet rapidly changing in the face of new challenges.

“Southern Maryland Week in Review” serves as your trusted guide to these unfolding narratives, encapsulating key moments from politics, business, education, and culture. Whether it’s the introduction of a new bill affecting small businesses in St. Mary’s County or a groundbreaking ceremony for a new educational facility in Charles County, our goal is to provide a comprehensive look at the issues that matter most to the residents of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s Counties. Stay with us as we delve into the significant happenings of the past week.

Calvert County:

Calvert Marine Museum Unveils Book on Naval Base’s Pre-1942 History: The Calvert Marine Museum (CMM) has released a new publication, titled Before the Base: Patuxent River Naval Air Test Center Property Condemnation Appraisals, 1942, delving into the history of St. Mary’s County before the creation of the naval air test center. The book describes how the U.S. Navy acquired 6,000 acres in rural Southern Maryland, transforming the county’s cultural landscape.

CSM Golf Classic Raises Over $70,000 for Student Programs and Athletics: Supporters and alumni of the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) rallied for a charitable cause, raising over $70,000 during the annual Golf Classic at Swan Point Country Club on Aug. 10. The event, in its 32nd year, has cumulatively collected more than $1.2 million for the enhancement of educational programs and student life experiences at the institution.

New Smithsonian Publication Unveils 9 New Dolphin Species, 1 New Turtle Found in Calvert Cliffs: The Smithsonian Institution has published an extensive online report that reveals one new turtle species and nine new dolphin species discovered in Maryland’s Calvert Cliffs. The fossil-rich cliffs stretch approximately 30 miles along the Chesapeake Bay’s western shore. Compiled as part of an international collaboration, the free-to-access publication underscores the contributions of amateur paleontologists in advancing scientific understanding.

Charles County:

Fatal Collision in Waldorf Claims Life of Pedestrian, Investigation Ongoing :A 58-year-old man is dead after a vehicle struck him on September 14 near St. Patrick’s Drive and Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident and are seeking any witnesses to the fatal collision.

Less than a month into the Charles Co. school year, SRO’s are busy with multiple investigations: In a concerning incident, a school resource officer at Indian Head Elementary School discovered a student possessing a knife on September 19, 2 p.m. The swift response by school administrators and law enforcement led to the recovery of the weapon. However, no charges can be filed due to Maryland law regarding the student’s age.

Charles Co Commissioners Receive Comprehensive Update on State Policy, Upcoming Public Hearings, and Budget Amendments: In a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 19, the Commissioners received a briefing from Calvin Ball, President of the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo), and Executive Director Michael Sanderson. The presentation provided an annual update on the state of counties in Maryland and an overview of MACo’s work on the State budget policy for the 2023 General Assembly.

St. Mary’s County:

Wisconsin Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Multiple Sexual Offenses on Minor in St. Mary’s : Justin Tyler Dunbar, a 34-year-old resident of Grantsburg, Wisconsin, has been sentenced to 20 years in the Maryland Division of Corrections, with ten years of active incarceration to serve. The sentencing came after Dunbar was convicted on three counts of third-degree felony sexual offense against a minor. The acts were reported to have occurred on October 17, 2022. A St. Mary’s County jury reached the conviction after a three-day trial held in May 2023. Man Sentenced to 35 Years for Violent Home Invasion Stabbing in Lexington Park

Unidentified Body Found in Vehicle Fire in Drayden, MD; Investigation Underway: Two days ago, on September 20, authorities from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) and firefighters from the Second District Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle fire in Drayden, Maryland. Upon arrival, firefighters reported successfully extinguishing the blaze engulfing a 2011 Ford Ranger. An unidentified deceased male was discovered in the vehicle’s driver’s seat.

Abundant Fishing Opportunities Await Anglers in Maryland Waters: Fishing enthusiasts in Maryland have reason to celebrate as many angling opportunities unfold across the state’s waterways. Ken Lamb of the St. Mary’s Tacklebox provided valuable insights and images into the current fishing scene, revealing an abundance of catches ranging from bluefish and rockfish to white perch and more.

State of Maryland:

Fall Fishing Heats Up as Chesapeake Bay Cools Down: As autumn arrives, bringing moderate temperatures and windy conditions, fishing opportunities in the Chesapeake Bay are looking increasingly promising. According to the latest weather forecast for September 20 through September 26, the Chesapeake Bay’s surface water temperatures are set to decline to the mid-70s. This decrease in temperature, coupled with improving oxygen conditions in Maryland waters, provides an optimal environment for various types of fishing. A call for caution: Officials urge behavior changes as state is on track for 600 road-related deaths this year

Maryland Explores Lowering Voting Age to 16 in Local Elections: September 19, celebrated National Voter Registration Day, took an exciting twist in Maryland, where advocates argue for a lower voting age in local elections. While off-year elections typically draw less attention, the focus is on allowing 16- and 17-year-olds to vote, a practice already permitted in some Maryland cities.

Maryland Ranks as the Third Fastest Growing State in the Nation: The latest report from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has revealed that Maryland has emerged as the third fastest-growing state in the nation, backed by a robust surge in job creation and a substantial drop in the unemployment rate.

