Calvert County:

Next-Gen Dunkin to Open in Dunkirk Today: Dunkin’ today announced it is celebrating the grand opening of its first Next Gen restaurant in Dunkirk at 2981 Plaza Drive tomorrow Friday, June 25. From Friday, June 25 through Friday, July 2, the store will surprise and delight a total of 100 guests with Free Coffee for a Year between the hours of 9:00 AM to noon each day.

CalvertHealth Foundation Honors Rising Stars, Names Inaugural North Star Award Recipient: The CalvertHealth Foundation’s Rising Star Program aims to encourage, salute and recognize the philanthropic efforts of individuals 18 years of age and younger whose gifts to the CalvertHealth Foundation make a difference in our community.

Huntingtown High Senior Wins 2021 Fifth District Congressional Art Competition: Today, Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) announced the winner of the 2021 Fifth District Congressional Art Competition. Violet Cambell, a rising senior at Huntingtown High School, won the competition with her piece titled “The Pride of Sight.”

Charles County:

La Plata Man Arrested For Sexual Solicitation Of A Minor, Child Pornography: Jason Christoffer Polk, 43, of La Plata, Maryland, is charged with six counts of possession of child pornography, six counts of production of child pornography, one count of displaying obscene matter to a minor, one count sexual solicitation of a minor and one count of tampering with physical evidence. He is being held without bail at the Charles County Detention Center.

Barbara Stevens Awarded Gladhill-Thompson Award for outstanding contribution to the Maryland State Firemen’s Association: As we know, Bobbi was instrumental in the beginning years of the high school cadet program having served on many committees and represented all of us with distinction. Thank you for a job well done and we look forward to many more years of service.

Naval District Washington (NDW) Fire Inspector Hailed a Hero after Assisting in Charles Co Crash: Naval District Washington (NDW) Fire Inspector Karen Montgomery, assigned to Naval Support Activity South Potomac (NSASP), had just passed through a construction zone June 16 on Chicamuxen Rd. on her way toward Nanjemoy when she noticed an accident along a rough patch of pavement: an SUV was off the road and had impacted a tree on the passenger side. What started as a seemingly routine accident, however, quickly devolved into a life or death situation.

St. Mary’s County:

Two arrested, charged in connection with mid-June Great Mills Murder: On June 24, 2021, Leonard Charles Hall III, age 27 of Lusby, was located and arrested in Frederick, Maryland, for the murder of Valdez Rico Baker III, which occurred in the 21900 block of Chancellors Run Road in Great Mills.

St. Mary’s County Man ‘Went Nuts’ After Luck-Loaded Lottery Win: Charles Rogers of St. Mary’s County had himself a good laugh after a recent Maryland Lottery instant ticket purchase. The 72-year-old scratch-off enthusiast learned of the newly released $1,000 Loaded ticket just moments before purchasing it.

Bryans Road Man Charged in Lexington Park Shooting: Tywan Thomas Morris, age 19 of Bryans Road, has been arrested and charged stemming from a shooting at the 20800 block of Daisy Lane in Lexington Park on June 14, 2021.

State of Maryland:

What is with all the ticks?: If you think the ticks are worse this year, you are correct. The conditions have been optimal for the tick population. This summer, the Northeast is ground zero for Lyme disease with predictions citing above-average tick populations.

Maryland Gained 11,500 Jobs and Unemployment Rate Decreased to 6.1% in May: The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released state jobs and unemployment data today. According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland gained 11,500 jobs and the unemployment rate decreased to 6.1% in May. This is the thirteenth consecutive month of job growth in Maryland. Since the beginning of 2021, Maryland has gained a total of 41,200 jobs.

Maryland Has Detected Over 500,000 Potentially Fraudulent Unemployment Claim In Last Six Weeks: The Maryland Department of Labor (Labor) today announced that the department has detected over 508,000 fraudulent new unemployment insurance claims since the beginning of May.

Like this: Like Loading...