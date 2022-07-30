Calvert County:

6th Annual Solomons Dragon Boat Festival Takes to the Water: SMCR is excited to announce the 6th Annual Solomons Island Dragon Boat Festival, presented by Cedar Point Federal Credit Union, on Saturday, August 13, 2022, on the Patuxent River along the Solomons Island Riverwalk. Virginia woman charged in Dunkirk wrong-way head-on crash

Fire Marshal investigating unoccupied Lusby home fire: According to the preliminary report, there were no occupants in the home when the fire occurred. The fire is believed to have started within the interior of the home. The estimated damage is $100,000.00.

Police investigating a strong-armed robbery in Dunkirk: Detectives from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Bureau are investigating a commercial strong-armed robbery of the McDonald’s located in the 10800 block of Town Center Blvd. in Dunkirk, MD.

Charles County:

Hoyer Joins National Heritage Area Steering Committee for Briefing on National Heritage Area: Congressman Hoyer brought legislation to the Floor last week to designate Southern Maryland as a National Heritage Area. This meeting provided an update on the legislation and what it means for the Steering Committee moving forward. Bel Alton VFD trains in Grain Bin Rescue after receiving grant

One flown after crash in Charles Co.: On July 28th at approximately 7:19 am, Hughesville Volunteers were alerted to Budds Creek Road and Sarum Manor Rd in Newburg for the motor vehicle collision with people trapped. Engine 22 and Paramedic Ambulance 28 made the response.

Suspect in Waldorf alleged drug trafficking case arrested, eligible for electronic monitoring: On July 20, members of the Narcotics Enforcement Section, along with CCSO’s Emergency Services Team, served a search warrant at a house in the 5400 block of Harvest Fish Place in Waldorf after receiving information about alleged drug dealing at the residence.

St. Mary’s County:

St. Mary’s Animal Control Division to Relocate to New Facility: The Animal Control Division of the Department of Emergency Services will relocate its offices Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. The offices will be located at the new Animal Adoption and Resource Center at 22975 FDR Boulevard in California. Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department to receive life-saving grain rescue tube to help prevent grain death

Southern Maryland REALTORS® Help Sleep In Heavenly Peace Construct Their 500th Children’s Bed: Many volunteers from the Southern Maryland Association of Realtors® (SMAR) recently assisted the St. Mary’s County nonprofit branch of Sleep in Heavenly Peace with constructing their 500th children’s bed.

Two charged in connection with April Lexington Park shooting: On April 28, 2022, at 4:57 p.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 46700 block of Marshall Boulevard in Lexington Park for the reported shooting.

State of Maryland/Regional:

Attorney General Frosh Announces $8 Million Multistate Settlement with Wawa Over 2019 Data Breach: Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today announced that Maryland, along with six other attorneys general, has obtained an $8 million settlement with Wawa to resolve a December 2019 data breach that compromised approximately 34 million payment cards used at Wawa stores. Crash Demonstration Highlights Importance of Proper Seat Belt Restraints for All Vehicle Occupants

Maryland Adds 1,500 Jobs in June Unemployment Rate Remains at 4.0%: The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released state jobs and unemployment data today. According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland added 1,500 jobs, and the unemployment rate remained 4.0% in June. This is the lowest unemployment rate since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grant funding will be used to combat Maryland’s opioid crisis: The $10 million in grants have been awarded through the Opioid Operational Command Center that will support prevention programs that address the ongoing opioid crisis, a release from the governor’s office says. Funding will be doled out between July and June 2023.