Calvert County:

The Town of North Beach announces the passing of former Councilman Bob McMahon: We are saddened to announce that two-term Councilman Robert “Bob” McMahon passed away on October 22, 2022. Those that had the pleasure of knowing Bob know that his fun-loving spirit would put a smile on your face and cause you to laugh out loud. Huntingtown native serves with the next generation of U.S. Naval Aviation Warfighters

MDOT meets with Calvert Officials to discuss transportation priorities: Maryland Deputy Transportation Secretary Earl Lewis and other representatives of the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) met with Calvert County officials to discuss MDOT’s six-year Draft FY 2023-2028 Consolidated Transportation Program (CTP).

Construction continues on new Twin Beaches Library: Construction activity continues at the site of the new Twin Beaches Branch Library. Contractors have been working on the initial excavation, grading, and utility relocation.

Charles County:

Waldorf woman dies in Monday morning crash: On Monday, October 24, 2022, at approximately 8:42 a.m., Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 229 (Bensville Rd) in the area of Shannon Drive for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Coach Tom Parker honored for commitment to Charles Co Schools for 47 years

Waldorf man charged in the murder of Michael Dodson: Upon arrival, officers located the victim, Michael Anthony Dodson, Sr., 60 of Waldorf, who had been shot. Dodson was pronounced deceased. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to investigate.

CCPS high school students widen their worlds studying for Envirothon: Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) high school students are preparing for the Envirothon, celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

St. Mary’s County:

Mechanicsville man arrested after police chase resulting in a head-on collision: On October 25, 2022, at 4:00 p.m., the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traffic complaint in Loveville Road and Old Red Oak area Lane in Mechanicsville. SoMD students, test pilots, fire questions at space station astronauts

The Next Right Move: Knowledge Boxing Center announces professionals: Tremaine ‘Teddy P’ Fuller and Devante ‘Quiet Storm’ Alexander will take the headgear off and step into the professional boxing ranks at the start of 2023. They feel it’s time to do the next right move for their career.

Lexington Park man arrested after search discovers over 100 grams of suspected Fentanyl: On October 26, 2022, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Division, along with assistance from the Emergency Services Team (EST) and the Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, executed a search and seizure warrant in the 45800 block of Jay Dee Court in Lexington Park.

State of Maryland/National:

Maryland Gained 5,300 Jobs in September Unemployment Rate Decreased to 4.0%: The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released state jobs and unemployment data today. According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland gained 5,300 jobs, and the unemployment rate decreased to 4.0% in September. MD’s Scores Reflect Nationwide Learning Loss Trends in National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP)

Maryland Fishing Report for Friday, October 28, 2022: Summer temperatures are a distant memory, but the splashes of fall colors and excellent fishing opportunities throughout Maryland more than make up for it. This is a wonderful time to be out with family and friends fishing for everything from trout to striped bass.

Connect Maryland: Board of Public Works Approves $30 Million for Laptops to Improve Internet Access For Underserved Households: State Will Purchase Devices For Distribution Through Local Governments, Community Partners