Calvert County

Historic Yacht ‘Witchcraft’ Joins Calvert Marine Museum Fleet, offers charter sails: The Calvert Marine Museum (CMM) celebrated the docking of the iconic sailing yacht, Witchcraft beneath the silhouette of the Drum Point Lighthouse. A symbol of traditional yacht craftsmanship, the vessel was generously donated to the Calvert Marine Museum Society (CMMS) by its latest guardian, Dave Butler, from Pasadena, Maryland. 15 Million-Year-Old Dolphin Skull Discovered at Calvert Cliffs

Bruce Miller Appointed Calvert County’s Finance & Budget Director; Bruce Miller, an esteemed financial professional with a diverse background spanning public and private sectors, will take over as the Calvert County Government’s Director of the Department of Finance & Budget starting Aug. 7, 2023.

Retired Calvert County Employee Scores $62,247 in Racetrax Win: A Racetrax enthusiast and retired federal government employee from Calvert County recently secured a notable win with Maryland Lottery, bagging $62,247.

Charles County

Hit-and-Run Tragedy: Maryland State Police Investigate Fatal Pedestrian Collision on US Route 301: A tragic hit-and-run incident occurred on United States Route 301 (Crain Hwy) in White Plains, Maryland, claiming the life of a pedestrian identified as William Lewis Bowen 3rd, aged 35, from Waldorf. Maryland State Police responded to the scene on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at approximately 8:51 a.m., after receiving a report of a body found in a ditch off the roadway near Rhodes Way. 27th Anniversary of Unsolved Homicide: Carl Gillespie’s Family Seeks Justice

Charles Regional Medical Center Awards Health Career Scholarships: In a recent announcement, the Charles Regional Medical Center Foundation revealed the 2023 Ann Roberts Health Career Scholarship winners. Aimed at bolstering the futures of Charles County’s budding healthcare professionals, the scholarship grants each awardee $1,000 for their college tuition.

Whitfield-Coffen Appointed CCPS Executive Director of Schools: The Board of Education, during its Aug. 8 meeting, officially approved Jaime Whitfield-Coffen’s appointment as Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) executive director of schools.

St. Mary’s County

Southern Maryland Pickleball Team Wins Big in Mega Millions Draw: A team of seven pickleball players from Southern Maryland transformed their sportsmanship and camaraderie into a $10,000 windfall after cashing in on the Aug. 4 Mega Millions drawing.

Excellent Summer Fishing Season in Southern Maryland Waters: The waters off the Maryland coast are teeming with a bounty of summertime species, bringing joy to anglers and seafood enthusiasts alike. The warm and salty waters have created the perfect conditions for a thriving ecosystem, resulting in impressive numbers of various fish species.

Budds Creek Set to Host SuperMotocross World Championship 2023’s Penultimate Round: As the newly-formed SuperMotocross World Championship makes its mark, Budds Creek Motocross Park gears up for the season’s critical penultimate round on August 19, continuing its legacy of hosting international racing talent.

State of Maryland

Bill could bring Chesapeake National Recreation Area up for a vote: A Chesapeake National Recreation Area — a federal designation that would unite many of the region’s parks and resources under a common heading — is one step closer to reality. Striped bass emergency catch limit extended

Maryland Sportsbooks Contribute Over $3M to Education Fund in July: In July 2023, Maryland’s burgeoning sports wagering sector, comprising 10 retail and 11 mobile sportsbooks, collectively contributed $3,312,633 to the state’s education fund.

Maryland Launches Program Aiding Women in Recovery from Substance Use: New funding helps women with opioid-use disorders transition to community life

