Calvert County:

Lusby Man Pleads Guilty to Sexual Abuse of a Minor, other Charges: On July 6, 2021, Donald Allen Hayes, 31, of Lusby, MD, pleaded guilty to Sexual Abuse of a Minor, Fourth Degree Sexual Offense, Display of Obscene Item to a Minor, and Solicitation of Child Pornography. He will be sentenced on October 1, 2021.

Second SoMD Town Hit in Ransomware Attack: On Friday, July 2, 2021, at approximately 12:30 pm, the Town of North Beach staff became aware of issues with the internal network server and computer workstations.

Sip and Bite Encounters with Lynne O’Meara: Waterfront Dining in Calvert County: The sun is shining, the temperature is getting warmer, Covid restrictions are easing up and it is a perfect time to dine on the water. Southern Maryland has restaurants that offer great food and beautiful views.

Calvert Library Hosts Eco Adventures with Dr. Brady Barr: Calvert Library is excited to welcome Eco Adventures with Dr. Brady Barr to the library this summer! Dr. Barr will present “Tales from the Wild Side” virtually to the Calvert community on Wednesday, July 28, at 6 pm.

Charles County:

Local Animal Rescue Owes Kennels Over $100,000: R & T Loving Paws, Inc., an animal rescue located in Charles County, is in debt to several kennels in the DMV area leading to an emergency call to assist several dogs stranded at a kennel in Danville, VA.

Hospice of Charles County Celebrates Ribbon-Cutting: When the new Hospice of Charles County center opened to great fanfare in 2012, it was in many ways a “home-warming” for the passionate individuals, businesses, and organizations that willed it into existence. Nine years later, some of those same Charles County community leaders helped the nonprofit welcome a new phase in its legacy of care at a ribbon-cutting ceremony held on the grounds of the center on June 23.

Charles Co Youth Orchestra Announces Three Summer Concerts: On July 10, July 17, and July 24 at 5:00 p.m. young performers from the Charles County Youth Orchestra Chamber Music Festival will perform at the Alice Ferguson Foundation in Accokeek, MD. Performances by duos, trios, quartets, and quintets will showcase music learned at the Chamber Music Festival in the weeks leading up to these concerts. Music performed will include works by Beethoven, Mozart, Telemann, Bartok, and many others.

Charles Co Wins Climate Change Preparedness Program Award from MACo: MACo’s County Innovation Award was established to recognize superb and leading-edge county programs that improve overall quality of life and service delivery for a county’s residents.

St. Mary’s County:

St. Mary’s College Rinder Named Academic All-American: St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse senior Tommy Rinder was named a United States Intercollegiate Association (USILA) Scholar All-American, the organization announced.

Leonardtown Opens A New Butterfly Trail: There’s something exciting around every corner in Leonardtown, Maryland – a place where you can walk the Wharf, spend the day paddling along the beautiful Breton Bay, sample award-winning wines at the Winery, explore specialty shops and galleries! Now you can ReDiscover all that Leonardtown has to offer in the new Leonardtown Butterfly Trail (opening July 11, 2021)!

Jazz-Era Block Party to kick-off 2021 Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival Weekend in Leonardtown: Leonardtown is host to some jazz-era fun in historic Downtown Leonardtown with the Official Kick-off Party for the Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival Weekend Celebration on Friday, July 9, 2021. The evening will be a celebration of jazz music throughout the ’20s, 30’s, 40’s and 50’s.

Town of Leonardtown Affected by Worldwide Cyber-Attack: At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021, an international cyber-attack was carried out against hundreds of businesses around the globe. The Town Office is open and doing its best to serve the residents.

State of Maryland:

Governor Hogan Announces $1 Million VaxU Scholarship Promotion: Governor Larry Hogan today announced the launch of the $1 million VaxU Scholarship Promotion, an incentive program to encourage 12- to 17-year-olds to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Winners will receive a $50,000 scholarship, which covers the equivalent of full tuition and fees at a public, in-state institution of higher education.

2021 Maryland Agricultural Fair and Show Season in Full Swing: The 2021 Maryland agricultural fair and show season is underway and the Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) encourages citizens to attend at least one of these events across the state. State and county fairs give the public the perfect opportunity to learn more about agriculture and experience a taste of rural life.

Bird Illness Investigation Continues in Several States: In late May, wildlife managers in Washington D.C., Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and Kentucky began receiving reports of sick and dying birds with eye swelling and crusty discharge, as well as neurological signs. More recently, additional reports have been received from Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana.

Ready, Set, Go!… Buy Local Scavenger Hunt Kicks off Maryland’s Buy Local Challenge: The Buy Local Challenge (BLC) encourages Marylanders to show their support for local farms and producers by choosing to buy and enjoy Maryland grown and produced farm products every day during Buy Local Week (July 17 through July 25, 2021).

