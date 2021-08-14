The Southern Maryland Chronicle Week in Review is a round-up of the week’s biggest stories or important stories you may have missed.

Calvert County:

Two Indicted for Animal Cruelty involving Dogfighting: Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey announced that on July 19, 2021, the Calvert County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Rodney Carlton Rance, 52, of Lusby, and Charles Henry Hall, II, 44, of Chaptico, with felony animal cruelty charges for their alleged involvement in a dogfighting operation. .. Read More

Home Invasion Leads to Burglary, Assault Charges for Lusby Man: On Wednesday, Aug. 11 around 11:15 p.m., deputies from the Calvert County Patrol Bureau responded to a report of a residential burglary in the 11300 block of Commanche Road in Lusby, MD… Read More

Prince Frederick Town Center Master Plan Draft Available for Public Review and Comment: All who live, work, shop or visit Prince Frederick are encouraged to read the plan and submit comments. The plan is intended to update the current Prince Frederick Master Plan, which was adopted in 1989… Read More

Farming 4 Hunger’s Market Garden Demonstration Takes Root at CSM’s Prince Frederick Campus: A partnership between the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) and Farming 4 Hunger (F4H) is growing – a new market garden demonstration, that is – at CSM’s Prince Frederick Campus. The garden will provide a “’ planting of the seed’ to harvest” experience that provides food for the region’s hungry and teachable moments in self-sufficiency, teambuilding, service leadership, volunteerism, and finding purpose… Read more

Charles County:

Charles County Reinstates Local State of Emergency: On August 10, 2021, the Charles County Board of Commissioners passed an executive order reinstating the state of emergency for the county due to the significant rise in Covid-19 cases… Read More

Charles Co Officer Assaulted During Traffic Stop, Suspect Sought: On August 5 at 7:49 p.m., a patrol officer was flagged down regarding ATVs and mini bikes on the roadway in the 3800 block of Chicamuxen Road in Marbury… Read More

Charles Co. Middle school redistricting process moves forward, committee presents proposals to Board of Education: At the Board of Education’s Aug. 10 meeting, the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) redistricting committee presented two comprehensive middle school rezoning options to the Board and Superintendent Maria Navarro… Read More

La Plata’s Ian Herd Sworn in as Student Member of Charles Co. Board of Education: La Plata High School senior Ian Herd is sworn in today by Sherri Hancock, clerk of the circuit court, as the Student Member of the Board of Education of Charles County. This is Herd’s second term as a student member. He is the first CCPS student in almost 20 years to serve in the role for two consecutive years… Read More

St. Mary’s County:

Virginia Man Gets 47 Counts of Animal Cruelty relating to Alleged Dog Fighting in St. Mary’s: On February 10, 2021, St. Mary’s County deputies were tipped off to the location of a suspected dogfighting arena located on a SMECO power line cut-through. With Animal Control, they responded to the location where evidence of dogfighting was located… Read More

Wagner Sentenced to Life in Prison for Brutal Execution-Style Murder: State’s Attorney Richard Fritz announces that on Friday, August 13, 2021, Timothy Christian Wagner of Callaway, Maryland was sentenced to life imprisonment for the brutal execution-style murder of his wife on February 2, 2020… Read More

Two Arrested, Charged in Hollywood Bar Shooting: On Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at 12:22 am, Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Last Drop Bar at 23955 Mervell Dean Road in Hollywood for the report of a shooting. Deputies confirmed that two victims inside the establishment were struck by gunfire. Both victims were transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown for non-incapacitating injuries… Read More

Leonardtown Man Hits for $50K on Lottery Scratch-Off: The fourth time was the charm for Richard Knott, a civilian project manager at Naval Air Station Patuxent River. His purchase of one more Multiplier Money scratch-off was the key to bringing home the game’s $50,000 top prize… Read More

SMCPS Keeps Masks Mandate, Will Review Bi-Weekly: The St. Mary’s County Schools Superintendent, J. Scott Smith announced today that St. Mary’s County Public Schools(SMCPS) will continue its mask mandate for all students and faculty at its facilities for at least the next 2 weeks… Read More

State of Maryland:

Pet Regret: Half of new pet owners in Maryland; are experiencing post-pandemic pet regret, poll reveals: Even though they may have had more time to spend time with their new pet during the lockdown, over 1 in 3 (35%) of new pandemic puppy owners say their pup lacks critical social and training skills which are vital to development. This could be as a result of missing out on walks in public spaces and lack of exposure to other people and dogs due to social distancing regulations… Read More

MDOT MVA Reminds Customers That Branches Are Open By Appointment Only As It Expands Accessibility: While all Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) branch offices remain under an appointment-only operation, the agency is announcing a new feature to enhance customer service and access. Customers now can schedule same-day appointments on the MDOT MVA Scheduling System as they become available due to cancellations or rescheduling… Read More

State of Maryland Launches “Don’t Wait, Vaccinate” Campaign to Promote Childhood Vaccinations For Back to School Season: Governor Larry Hogan today announced “Don’t Wait, Vaccinate,” a new campaign to encourage parents and guardians to get their children caught up on routine vaccinations prior to the beginning of the new school year… Read More

Governor Hogan Announces Project Restore Will Begin Accepting Applications Next Month: Governor Hogan today announced that Project Restore, the State of Maryland’s $25 million economic recovery initiative to support small businesses and revitalize vacant retail and commercial spaces, will begin accepting applications in early September… Read More

