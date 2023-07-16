Every week, we curate four of the most essential stories from each county in Southern Maryland and the entire state. By simply clicking on the “Counties” tab on the local news website, readers can access the latest news and updates from each county in Southern Maryland and at the state level.

Calvert County

Calvert County Board of County Commissioners Honors Check-Fraud Response Team for Excellence: The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners recently commended the Check-Fraud Response Team from the Department of Finance & Budget for their outstanding efforts in combating check fraud. The team received the prestigious Team Excellence Award for their remarkable achievements. Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash in Calvert County Leaves One Dead

Breezy Point Beach & Campground Begins Shoreline Restoration Project: The Breezy Point Beach & Campground, a cherished coastal gem in Calvert County, has embarked on a crucial shoreline restoration project to preserve and revitalize the area. The initiative, which involves erosion mitigation and beach revitalization, has officially commenced, marking a significant step forward in safeguarding this natural treasure.

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Charged with Child Pornography Possession by Maryland State Police: Jared Michael Lemon, a 42-year-old Calvert County man and an officer with the U.S. Capitol Police Department, has been charged by the Maryland State Police with five counts of possession of child pornography.

Charles County

College of Southern Maryland Athletics Appoints Keith Sanderson as Head Coach of Women’s Softball Program: The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Athletics has announced the appointment of Keith Sanderson as the new head coach of the women’s softball program. Sanderson brings a wealth of experience and a track record of success to the role, having served as the girls’ softball head coach at La Plata High School in La Plata, Maryland. Arrest Made in Cold Case Murder of Vickie Lynn Belk after 44 Years

Charles Co. BOCC Explores Park Financing Options and Discusses Cannabis Legalization in Charles County: The Board of County Commissioners convened on Tuesday, July 11, to receive a briefing on financing options for future park planning and development in Charles County. The Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism and national expert Dr. John Crompton from Texas A&M University shared information on park master plans, benefits, and financing possibilities. The focus was on three parks in Charles County: Popes Creek Waterfront Park, La Plata Farm Park, and Waldorf Park. The officials explored two funding opportunities: a short-term rental tax dedicated to tourism and a user fee for new development.

Charles County Mom Wins $100,000 on FAST PLAY Winfall Doubler, Plans to Invest in Home for Growing Family: Martika Savoy, a 31-year-old mother of three expecting her fourth child, was exhilarated when she discovered she had become the latest winner of $100,000 on the popular FAST PLAY Winfall Doubler lottery game. However, her excitement almost turned into a surprising delivery when she exclaimed, “I thought I was going to have my baby on the floor!”

St. Mary’s County

St. Mary’s County Arts Council Awards Scholarships to High School Seniors Pursuing Arts Education: The St. Mary’s County Arts Council recently presented four $1,000 awards to outstanding high school seniors with exceptional talent and dedication to the arts. These scholarships aim to recognize, encourage, and support individuals who have demonstrated excellence and a deep interest in the Performing, Theater, or Visual Arts. This year’s recipients are Eliza Eschenbrenner, Katelyn Freese, Matthew Hayden, and Lily O’Neill.

St. Mary’s County Woman Wins $50,000 Playing Cash is King Scratch-off Game: A St. Mary’s County woman is celebrating a stroke of luck after winning a hefty $50,000 prize while playing the $30 Cash is King scratch-off game. Kimberly Shaw and her husband, Colby, enjoyed an entertaining evening at the Moose Lodge #495 in Mechanicsville when fortune smiled upon her.

St. Mary’s College of Maryland Appoints Four New Trustees to Board: St. Mary’s College of Maryland, the National Public Honors College, has welcomed four new trustees appointed by Governor Wes Moore. The new additions to the board are Arthur “Lex” Birney, Kristen Greenaway, Talib Horne, and Kimberly Kelley. Their appointments aim to bring diverse perspectives and expertise to the college’s governing body.

State of Maryland

Nonprofits, business leaders discuss ways to help nearly 900,000 Md. households struggling to meet basic needs: Government officials, nonprofit leaders and entrepreneurs gathered at the University of Maryland Baltimore County last week to discuss how to uplift some of Maryland’s low-income families following a report that the COVID pandemic increased the number of households who were employed yet still struggled to meet basic needs. Chesapeake Bay Restoration Efforts Show Progress, but Challenges Remain, According to Annual Bay Barometer

Maryland Sportsbooks Contribute $2.8 Million to State in June 2023: Maryland’s sports betting industry continues to thrive as the state’s ten retail and mobile sportsbooks combined to contribute $2,835,051 to the state’s coffers during June 2023. These contributions are part of the sportsbooks’ commitment to allocate 15% of their taxable wins to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs.

Maryland Governor Allocates $5.8 Million to Address Nursing Shortage: To combat the nursing shortage in Maryland, Governor Wes Moore has announced that nine nursing programs in the state will receive $5.8 million in funding. The grants, awarded as part of the FY24 Competitive Institutional Grant program, aim to facilitate the transition of nursing students from the classroom to the workforce.

