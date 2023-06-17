Every week, we curate four of the most significant stories from each county in Southern Maryland and the entire state. By simply clicking on the “Counties” tab on the local news website, readers can access the latest news and updates from each county in Southern Maryland and at the state level.

Calvert County

Vandalism Spree Strikes Chesapeake Village; Authorities Seek Assistance: A wave of vandalism struck the peaceful community of Chesapeake Village during the late evening hours of June 12, 2023, and continued into the early morning hours of June 13, 2023. Read more… Tragic Motorcycle Crash Claims the Life of 20-Year-Old in Calvert County

CalvertHealth Foundation Rising Star Program Promotes Mental Health Awareness with T-Shirt Design Contest: In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, the CalvertHealth Foundation Rising Star Program took an innovative approach to engage local students and promote mental health education. The program recently sponsored a t-shirt design contest, allowing young philanthropists in the area to contribute to the cause. Read more…

Calvert County Couple Hits $132,989 Jackpot on FAST PLAY Home Run Riches Game: A Calvert County husband and wife are celebrating their recent win of a staggering $132,989 progressive jackpot on the FAST PLAY Home Run Riches game. The couple, who reside in Southern Maryland, hit the jackpot with a unique strategy employed by the husband. Read more…

Charles County

Charles County Public Schools Honors Over 95 Retiring Staff Members in Ceremony: Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) bid farewell to more than 95 dedicated staff members during a retirement ceremony held on June 8 at North Point High School. The event was attended by board members, Superintendent Maria V. Navarro, Ed.D., and senior leaders who came together to recognize the retirees’ unwavering commitment to the school system and the students it serves. Read more… Recovery Centers of America (RCA) Capital Region Hosts Annual Memorial Day Recovery Speaker Jam

25-Year-Old Homicide Victim’s Identity Still a Mystery: Charles County Sheriff’s Detectives Seek Assistance: Charles County Sheriff’s detectives are appealing to the public for help in identifying a woman whose body was discovered 25 years ago, on June 16, 1998. The victim, whose identity remains unknown, was found in a field near Irving Road and Route 301. The case has been classified as a homicide, and investigators have worked tirelessly to solve it. Read more…

Hospitalman from La Plata, Maryland, Provides Beneficiary Care and Expeditionary Medical Readiness in the Navy: Hospitalman Adam Roark, a native of La Plata, Maryland, is making a difference by providing beneficiary care and expeditionary medical readiness as a member of Expeditionary Medical Facility Bravo Detachment San Diego, attached to Naval Health Clinic Lemoore. Read more…

St. Mary’s County

St. Mary’s County Deputy Receives Purple Heart Medal After Arresting Assault Suspect: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Devin Absher was honored with a Sheriff’s Office Purple Heart Medal for his bravery and dedication to duty after apprehending a violent assault suspect. Read more…

Fire Damages Split-Foyer Home in Mechanicsville, Maryland: A fire broke out in a split-foyer single-family home located at 29550 Arlington Court in Mechanicsville, St. Mary’s County, Maryland. The incident, which occurred on June 14, 2023, was discovered by the homeowners, Paul and Laura Harmon, with no injuries reported. Read more…

Leonardtown A&E District Celebrates Decade, Approved for Redesignation: The heart of Southern Maryland’s arts scene, Leonardtown, is celebrating a milestone. 2023 marks the tenth anniversary of Leonardtown’s designation as an Arts & Entertainment (A&E) District. Coinciding with this momentous occasion, the town has been approved for redesignation, affirming its vibrant place in Maryland’s cultural landscape. Read more…

State of Maryland

Maryland Sportsbooks Contribute $4.6 Million to State in May 2023: Maryland’s sports betting industry continues to thrive as retail and mobile sportsbooks combined to contribute a total of $4,650,711 to the state in May 2023. This figure represents the second-highest monthly total since the launch of Maryland’s sports wagering program. Read more… Amid oyster bounty, Maryland worries about overfishing, eyes harvest limits

Governor Wes Moore Unveils Comprehensive Strategy to Improve Public Safety in Maryland: Governor Wes Moore presented a new vision for public safety in Maryland. The Moore-Miller administration’s strategy encompasses a holistic approach, focusing on supporting law enforcement, building stronger communities, enhancing government coordination, and investing in the state’s youth through the Safe Summer initiative. Read more…

How Maryland is fighting to protect older adults from ‘heartbreaking’ financial abuse: The Office of the Attorney General of Maryland reported that one in five adults over the age of 65 have been the victims of fraud — with losses estimated at $2.9 billion a year. They can be victimized by people they know, as well as those they don’t. Read more…

